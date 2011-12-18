Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
TPG has become a significant lender to Ironbridge Capital's
MediaWorks via a A$296 million debt restructure that will allow
the United States private equity giant to take control of the
broadcasting company. It is expected to be finalised and taken
to lenders, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in the
coming weeks. TPG believes an injection of capital and a
reduction in debt could revive the ailing company. Page 14.
- - - -
Transport group Qube Logistics will take on more
debt as it plans for acquisitions following a completed A$85
million share placement. The debt, to be negotiated with banks
in the new year, will be used to purchase logistics businesses.
Analysts believe the Chris Corrigan-chaired company may look to
take full control of Australian Amalgamated Terminals as well as
developer Stockland's 55 percent stake in the proposed Moorebank
intermodal terminal. Page 14.
- - - -
With a slump in demand for alumina, Alcoa World Alumina &
Chemicals (AWAC) is reviewing the market to see if part of its
alumina refining capacity should be shut down. With the
majority of producers running at a loss, AWAC will look at
higher-cost refineries if demand continues to fall. Alumina
chief executive John Bevan declined to reveal which refineries
would face capacity cuts and added there was no real incentive
for producers to invest in growth while prices were depressed.
Page 15.
- - - -
A tightening world credit market is weighing down the
chances that timber company Gunns can complete the troubled Bell
Bay pulp mill project. With two Nordic joint-venture partners
apparently interested, chief executive Greg L'Estrange said
overseas problems are hampering progress on finding an equity
partner. The A$240 million already spent by Gunns may have to
be written off if the project stalls. Page 16.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Small to medium-sized businesses could be affected as
capital-starved European banks retreat from Australia, the chief
executive of diversified retailer Wesfarmers, Richard
Goyder, has warned. With worries that banks were taking
liquidity out of the market, Mr Goyder said it was a "real
issue" for smaller businesses, a sentiment shared by National
Australia Bank head of business banking Joseph Healy. Page 17.
- - - -
Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce is
bracing for another tough year in 2012 after arguably the worst
year in Australian aviation since the collapse of Ansett in
2001. Joyce believes the flexibility and adaptability of the
carrier will enable it to survive whatever is thrown at it. The
airline will post a pre-tax profit for the first half that is
expected to be as much as 66 per cent lower than last year.
Page 17.
- - - -
Optus head of networks, Gunther Ottendorfer, has labelled
himself the "chief nerd" of the telecommunications company. In
charge of the day-to-day running of all Optus's networks, when
he isn't trying out the latest gadget on his mobile phone, he is
taking to the fight to rival telco Telstra in the lead up to the
launch of the National Broadband Network. Optus has been
working hard to improve its reach in rural areas, one of the
last bastions of the Telstra stranglehold. Page 18.
- - - -
Hedge funds have accused Nine Entertainment Co's private
equity owner CVC Asia Pacific of playing a dangerous game by
asserting there was no pressure on it for a debt restructure.
"Commercially it's a dangerous game to play when there are real
questions about the capacity of Nine to refinance," a source
close to distressed debt hedge funds Apollo and Oaktree said.
The hedge funds will work over Christmas in order to develop a
debt-for-equity swap in a bid to slash Nine's borrowings. Page
19.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Amid industry claims the July start date is unworkable,
Federal Financial Services Minister Bill Shorten will consider
delaying the introduction of the Future of Financial Advice
reforms as financial planners complain the changes are too
complex to implement before that date. Under the reforms, the
government will ban commissions given to advisers and require
clients to approve adviser fees every two years. The Australian
Securities and Investments Commission revealed it may overlook
inadvertent breaches in the first year. Page B1.
- - - -
In a move likely to affect the global supply of rare earths,
Chinese authorities have barred Baotou Steel from exporting due
to "environmental concerns". "Baotou is the world's largest
producer and has the highest quota for export and production," a
Chinese industry source said. The decision could lead to acute
supply constraints but benefit Australian producers Lynas
Corporation, Arafura Resources and Alkane Resources. Page B3.
- - - -
After its institutional placement was almost three times
oversubscribed, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is likely to
increase its A$120 million placement with investors scrambling
for the stock. The raising, garnering strong support despite
the subdued credit outlook, is expected to fund the A$130
million acquisition of Bank of Cyprus's Australian arm. Page
B3.
- - - -
Clearance rates have hit a record low and buying activity is
in full retreat as the Sydney housing market runs out of steam.
The market, supported by a substantial number of first-home
buyers rushing to beat the end-of-year deadline, still
experienced a sharp drop in median house prices. Australian
Bureau of Statistics figures show a 17 per cent increase in
first home buyer loans in October. The outlook for next year
remains positive. Page B5.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
In a response to the two-speed economy and the impact of
online shopping Myer will close stores in Victoria (VIC) and New
South Wales (NSW) and shrink its surviving stores as retailers
struggle through a tough Christmas season. Analysts at broker
UBS have earmarked the Macquarie Centre store in NSW along with
its business at Westfield Dandenong in VIC as possible
candidates for reduction. More retailers, including Portmans
owner Premier Investments, are also believed to be reviewing the
situation. Page B1.
- - - -
The collapse of derivatives trader MF Global has left A$313
million of Australian client money frozen, with liquidators
attempting to unravel regulatory and legislative frameworks that
allowed MF Global to use its British business as the market
participant. A spat is likely to erupt between British and
Australian administrators with a A$34 million shortfall
remaining in limbo. Page B1.
- - - -
Australia's copyright laws will be put to the test when
mobile carrier Optus goes up against rival Telstra, the
National Rugby League and Australian Football League (AFL). The
case centres around Optus's TV Now product in relation to the
Copyright Act covering live streaming and the television code of
conduct. Telstra has threatened to cancel its contract with the
AFL should the Optus case be successful. The Federal Court will
begin hearing the case today. Page B4.
- - - -
Internet travel minnow Rusty Compass has filed a complaint
against internet giant Google after it was locked out of its
advertising network. The objection was filed by Rusty Compass's
Mark Bowyer, who has also lodged a complaint to New South Wales
Fair Trading, to the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission alleging that Google abused its position by failing
to tell him why he had been banned and failed to return the
profits made by the ads. Page B4.
- - - -