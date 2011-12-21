Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Former McDonald's Australia boss Peter Bush has been appointed chairman of media company Nine Entertainment Co, replacing British executive Tim Parker. Chief executive David Gyngell said Mr Bush was "one of the most effective and shrewd business leaders in the country". The change coincides with moves by private equity owner CVC Asia Pacific's move to refinance Nine's debt. Page 17.

--Retail giants Myer and David Jones are planning their biggest post-Christmas sales to date. In the worst trading conditions suffered by retailers for years, head of stores and operations at David Jones and Myer, Cate Daniels and Nick Abboud, will spend Christmas Eve preparing to clear excess stock before the new season arrives in February and March. David Jones and Myer generate half their annual profits in December and January. Page 18.

--Coopers Brewery is attempting to nearly double its beer sales over the next 10 years. The brewer, hoping to cash in on consumer demand for premium beers, produced 62.9 million litres of beer in 2011 but saw its margins reduced by a drop in Australia's beer consumption. With the sale of Foster's to global brewer SABMiller, Coopers is now the largest Australia-owned brewery. Page 19.

--Environmental opponents to the James Price Point liquefied natural gas plant have sensed victory after chief executive of petroleum explorer Woodside Petroleum, Peter Coleman, made the decision to delay the go-ahead for the controversial US$40 billion gas hub by a year. Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett, however, said that gas companies involved in the Browse Basin would need to act on developing the gas field or else lose government support. Page 21.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The boards of Gloucester Coal and China's Yanzhou Coal will reportedly meet today to approve the details of a preliminary merger. The deal is expected to value Gloucester at around A$2 billion and will provide Yanzhou with a backdoor listing of its Australian assets, which are held in Yancoal Australia. The deal is expected to be performed via a scheme of arrangement, requiring approval from 75 percent of Gloucester shareholders. Page 15.

--Tom Gorman, chief executive of Brambles, yesterday said the logistics company's Hong Kong-based advisory board met for the first time this week. Mr Gorman said the advisory board will provide the "access, information and understanding" the company needs to successfully expand into the booming Chinese logistics market. "The opportunity there is enormous for us. We have a great market position in terms of first mover capability," Mr Gorman said. Page 15.

--Nexus Energy executive chairman Michael Fowler yesterday said the company had gained three further months to decide whether to pay A$35 million for a three-year extension on the right to develop its Crux liquids project off Western Australia. Royal Dutch Shell, owner of the Crux gas field, has given Nexus until March 31 to decide. Nexus said it is continuing talks with possible partners on the project, including Shell and a number of Chinese groups. Page 16.

--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission yesterday outlined its priorities for the coming financial reporting season. The regulator said it would be focusing on asset values, going concern assessments, material assumptions and segment reporting statements. Deputy chairman Belinda Gibson said: "While the overall quality of financial reporting in Australia compares favourably with other major jurisdictions, we continue to find a number of cases where adjustments are required." Page 17.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--The Australian Securities and Investment Commission's investigation into local miners Sundance Resources and Bannerman Resources has levelled claims of insider trading against two more Hanlong Mining executives. The corporate regulator has already secured travel restrictions and asset preservation against five people associated with the Chinese miner, including former Hanlong managing director Steven Hui Xiao. Page B1.

--A survey by Westpac Banking Corporation published yesterday has predicted the economy to grow at a substandard pace in the new year. The bank's leading index for October estimated growth for the first half of 2012 would slow to 2.6 percent, below the index's long-term average of 3 percent. "It suggests that heading into 2012 we will have slightly below-trend growth," Westpac economist Matthew Hassan said. Page B2.

--Commissioner of Taxation Michael D'Ascenzo yesterday said the Australian Taxation Office's "scarce resources" would be stretched by a raft of new legislation, including reforms on superannuation and the carbon and mining taxes. "Next year, part of our work is implementing these major legislative proposals, so we're going to be squeezed in terms of our capabilities across the board," Mr D'Ascenzo said. Page B3.

--Australian Power & Gas has reduced its profit and customer growth projections due to a warmer than expected winter. According to the energy retailer, household gas usage from August to November in Victoria had fallen by more than 15 percent below budget as a result of the unusual climate. Unseasonal weather has also taken a toll on other companies' profits, including surfwear and streetwear retailer Billabong and beverage maker Coca-Cola Amatil. Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Toy manufacturer Lego Group has developed a new range of construction blocks designed to secure a share of the lucrative A$267 million female toys market. Nanna Ulrich Gudum, senior creative director for Lego, said the Lego Friends line was catered to girls who wanted a product that mirrored the experience sold to boys but in a manner that appealed to their interests of redesign and remodelling, with motifs like friendship and community. Page B1.

--Diversified support services company Spotless Group yesterday released a presentation of its projected earnings for prospective bidders. Private equity group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) has already offered A$2.68 a share for the firm , pending the board's unanimous approval, which expects to earn up to A$94 million pre-tax in the 2011-12 financial year. "Spotless' engagement with PEP may or may not lead to a proposal that the Spotless directors would support and ultimately recommend," the presentation said. Page B3.

--Western Australian Environment Minister Bill Marmion yesterday upheld a recommendation from the Environmental Protection Authority to reject a proposal by miners South West Coal and Vasse Coal's to develop a black coal venture in the state's Margaret River. Peter Ross, managing director of mining portfolio management firm LD Operations, said the decision was contrary to advice from independent experts and government agencies. "This government does support the precious Margaret River region," the minister said. Page B3.

--Devine yesterday announced that it expected its full-year pre-tax profit to be 31 percent lower as a result of a weakening in the property market. The developer said most Australian property markets had continued to soften, which was hampering Devine from establishing new ventures. The company's shares dropped 1.9 percent yesterday to close at A76 cents. Page B3.