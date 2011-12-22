Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The downturn in consumer spending has taken its toll on camping and adventure wear franchise Kathmandu, with the retailer warning that sales growth for the 20 weeks to December 18 had shrunk from 9.2 percent on a same-store basis, compared to 2.8 percent on a same-store basis for sales to November 13. "It's a tough market out there, particularly in Australia," chief executive Peter Halkett said. Page 15.

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group yesterday announced it would boost its Australian operations with an additional A$1.4 billion in funds. "Lloyds Banking Group has subscribed for both ordinary and preference shares in its Australian business, Lloyds International, underscoring the group's commitment to the business," Dave Smith, Australian chief executive of Lloyds, said. The move comes as other foreign lenders, including BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Santander, review their Australian operations. Page 15.

Nickel explorer Albidon has begun negotiations with a third party over a possible partnership for its nickel venture in Zambia. The project has suffered a series of stoppages this year, including accidents and industrial action by workers. "Details of the discussions and the identity of the third party are subject to normal confidentiality at this time," Noel McAuliffe, secretary of Albidon, said yesterday. Page 16.

Natural gas infrastructure company APA Group is set to expand the capacity of a gas pipeline to meet demand for the resource in Western Australia's Pilbara mining region. APA yesterday said the expansion was backed by a new 20-year gas transport deal with global miner Rio Tinto. The agreement comes as shareholders were recommended by the board of investment manager Hastings Funds Management to reject APA's bid for Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund. Page 16.

The New South Wales Court of Appeal yesterday rejected an appeal by Lou Jardin to reverse a decision to force him to pay the legal costs of his former employer, supermarket wholesaler Metcash. Mr Jardin sued Metcash after the company sought to block the former executive's family company from acquiring a stake in a rival grocery group SPAR Australia. The court ruled in favour of Metcash and ordered Mr Jardin pay the wholesaler's legal bills, a decision that will leave him more than A$1 million out of pocket. Page B3.

Directors from Chinese producer Yanzhou Coal Mining were yesterday scheduled to meet to approve a proposal to merge with local miner Gloucester Coal. The main shareholder in Gloucester, diversified commodities trader Noble Group, has already accepted the A$6 billion-plus deal, which would proceed via a backdoor listing. The merged company would produce approximately 11 million tonnes of coal annually. Page B3.

OneSteel has informed shareholders that the steel manufacturer is likely to post a loss for the first half of the financial year after writing down the value of its LiteSteel Technologies division by A$150 million. The company said the write-down was a result of continued uncertainty over a global economic recovery and a soft residential construction sector. Page B4.

Global ratings agency Moody's yesterday reaffirmed Australia's triple-A credit rating, citing the country's financial position and low levels of government debt as reasons for the economy's "very high" level of resilience. Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan said the announcement was proof that Australia's economic fundamentals were unrivalled by "just about any other developed economy". Page B4.

James Packer, owner of Crown Casino, yesterday told an audience in Perth that the casino's goal was to "create an integrated resort capable of competing with the best in the Asian region". Crown is planning to spend A$540 million this financial year as part of a A$2.2 billion plan to transform its casinos and resorts to increase its appeal to high-stakes gamblers from overseas. Around A$800 million of Crown's revenue in Australia last year was derived from international tourists. Page B1.

Figures published yesterday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed that Victoria was the only state in Australia to suffer a drop in private capital expenditure for the 2010-11 financial year. New private capital investment fell from A$22.2 billion to A$21.3 billion, Victoria's first annual slump since 2003-04. Martin Pakula, frontbencher for the state opposition, said the data came while the manufacturing and retailing sectors were struggling. Page B2.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has questioned the billionaire founder of Sichuan Hanlong, Liu Han, over allegations of insider trading by executives at the Chinese conglomerate's subsidiary, Hanlong Mining. Mr Han and Kang Huan Jun, vice-president of Sichaun, reportedly told the corporate regulator last week that they may launch a lawsuit against two of Hanlong's former executives over the claimed misuse of company funds. Page B3.

Jenny Giam, technical and training manager of the Professional Compounding Chemists Association, a representative body for specialised compounding services, said more pharmacists were offering custom-made medicines as a way to differentiate themselves from discount and warehouse pharmacies. "Children are relatively poorly served by the pharmaceutical industry, and a recent study  showed that a large percentage of medicines come in a form that a child cannot take," Ms Giam added. Page B3.