SYDNEY Dec 28 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Andrew Day, chief executive of infrastructure investment group Hastings Funds Management (HFM) yesterday said the announcement of a contract with gas and oil producer Santos with the Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund was a "game changer". The fund is currently facing an A$841 million takeover offer from natural gas infrastructure firm APA Group , which HFM referred to the Takeovers Panel last week after claiming that the bid was "materially deficient". Page 12.

The chief executive of Toll Holdings, Brian Kruger, has announced that the logistics group would slow its rate of takeovers to adjust the company's focus from "growth through acquisitions to growing the bottom line through things like productivity improvements and organic growth". Commonwealth Bank of Australia, however, claimed the group was only "halfway" to meeting its goal of increasing annual revenue to A$3 billion and yearly earnings before interest and tax to A$150 million. Page 14.

The board of miner Gloucester Coal has allowed itself until the end of February to decide whether to merge with Chinese producer Yanzhou Coal Mining. The deal, worth approximately A$2.1 billion, saw shares in Gloucester rise by 21.6 percent after it was announced. Investors, however, are still waiting for regulators to sanction the merger and for Gloucester's board to reveal how they valued the local assets of Yanzhou. Page 15.

Home buyers and investors have one month before Queensland's A$10,000 building boost grant, which is available to anyone constructing or purchasing a house worth less than A$600,000, expires. "It is available to everyone, first or second home buyers and to interstate investors  you can use it as many times as you like, and lots of developers are adding to it," Kathy MacDermott, executive director of the Property Council's Queensland branch, said. Page 16.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The discount carrier of Qantas Airways, Jetstar, is in talks with a range of potential suitors interested in acquiring a stake in the airline's joint venture with Japan Airlines, Jetstar Japan. "There are quite a few interested parties up there  we want to ensure that the partner we bring on brings maximum strategic advantage for the business," Jetstar chief executive Bruce Buchanan said. Page 15.

Former investment banker Mark Carnegie has joined forces with New South Wales solicitor Andrew Robinson to acquire distressed marinas. "We think there could be something like a few hundred million dollars worth of marinas in trouble, up and down the coast  it's a sector that is far worse than pubs," Mr Carnegie said. The move into the market comes after it was revealed last month that Mr Carnegie was creating a hotel leisure fund alongside advertising guru John Singleton and former Qantas Airways chief executive Geoff Dixon. Page 15.

The chief executive of Goodman Group, Greg Goodman, has announced that bricks and mortar retailers and their online counterparts, such as Amazon.com, were driving demand for distribution warehouses. The global industrial property conglomerate is set to build A$600 million worth of warehouses in Europe, Asia and Australia over the next two years for internet retailers. "I think there will be an acceleration of online retailing over the next five to 10 years," Mr Goodman predicted. Page 15.

Qantas Airways has announced that the controversial emissions trading scheme in Europe, which comes into effect this weekend, will cost the airline up to A$5 million in the first twelve months. A spokesman for the carrier said Qantas was considering what effect the cost would have on ticket prices, with Qantas set to be operating in the midst of three different carbon schemes - Australia, New Zealand and Europe - by the middle of 2012. Page 16.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Shane Oliver, chief economist at investment manager AMP Capital Investors, yesterday said retailers could influence the stockmarket today after investors analyse sales figures over Christmas. "If there has been any pick-up in spending, it could be seen as a positive thing and they could have a bit of a recovery," Dr Oliver said. Retailers such as David Jones, JB Hi-Fi, Billabong and Kathmandu earlier this year predicted Christmas sales to be flat. Page B15.

Mineral exploration group Fortis Mining has been banned by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from launching a complicated capital raising, which would have used three tax havens to help fund the acquisition of two potash ventures in Kazakhstan. Fortis, which owns iron and gold tenements in Western Australia, last month warned in its prospectus that there was "significant doubt about ability to continue" should the projects in Kazakhstan not proceed. Page B15.

Gold has remained the strongest performing commodity of the year, despite its spot price falling last week. The commodity traded at an average of US$1569.88 an ounce over the year, with the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics predicting the price to climb by 17 percent to US$1850 an ounce next year. Australia's gold exports were also forecast to reach A$18.9 billion this financial year, a 45 percent jump from the year prior. Page B16.

Mick Wilkes, chief executive of OceanaGold, has declared that the Philippines is "one of the most prospective" countries in the world for copper and gold mines, despite admitting that there are "frustrations" in the region. "It's up to us to win the support of the community at the grassroots level," he added. The gold producer's Didipio mine, which is forecast to reap 14,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold, is scheduled to begin production in 2013. Page B16.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

A move by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to boost corporate governance in the A$1.4 trillion superannuation industry is long overdue, according to observers. The regulator has also indicated that the safeguards for risk can be improved, with funds today only required to set aside A$5 million for operational risk reserves, irrespective of the fund's size. Page B15.

The reserves of coal seam gas (CSG) on Australia's east coast could total up to 275,000 petajoules, but the development of the industry in Australia has been hamstrung by rolling "moratoriums" and stringent regulations, according to critics. Observers have also claimed that Australia's prosperity could be threatened by a failure to support the growth of the CSG industry. Page B15.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's proposal to improve transparency in the superannuation industry by forcing the disclosure of executives' pay has won the support of groups representing retail and not-for-profit funds. "We are expecting corporations to disclose remuneration. If we are expecting that, we should do it ourselves," Fiona Reynolds, chief executive of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees industry body, said. Page B16.

Gold explorer Arc Exploration yesterday announced that it would release a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange this morning relating to reports that at least two people had been shot and killed at its gold venture in Indonesia. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is one of the largest shareholders in Arc, with a holding of more than 6 percent, while investment bank HSBC is another major shareholder. Page B16.