THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Western Australia's Treasury yesterday published its
mid-year budget review, revealing that the department expected
royalty earnings to fall by nearly A$1 billion over the next
four years as a result of the debt crisis in Europe.
"International financial markets have fallen on the back of
ongoing concerns with the European sovereign debt crisis and a
slower than expected recovery in the [United States]," the
review said. Page 15.
--
Entrepreneur Geoffrey Edelsten yesterday revealed that he
has received an offer to invest in an airline, which could
potentially see the deregistered general practitioner become a
white knight for the struggling Air Australia.
"Although I am a pilot, running a commercial airline would
require a great deal of expertise to be successful," Mr Edelsten
said. A spokesperson for Air Australia said the airline's
owners were "open to the possibility of equity investment with
the right partner". Page 15.
--
Energy Metals has signed its first agreement to
trade uranium in Australia, which will see the junior uranium
producer export 68 tonnes of third-party uranium concentrate to
China at A$53 a pound.
The company, however, declined to reveal the seller of the
shipment. Managing director Weidong Xiang yesterday said the
trial shipment would give the company the ability to review the
profitability of forming a uranium exporting company in
Australia. Page 16.
--
IronClad Mining's bid to develop an iron ore
project near South Australia's Kimba has won the support of the
state government.
Ian Finch, chairman of the miner, said the decision would
help make the company a worldwide organisation.
"The Program for Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation
has been an exhaustive process as it details the construction,
commissioning, operation and eventual rehabilitation of the
mine," Mr Finch said. Production from the site is expected to
reach one million tonnes in the first 12 months. Page 16.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Fortis Mining yesterday informed the Australian
Securities Exchange that its former chief executive and founder
Frank Cannavo had "agreed to resign" from the company "with
immediate effect".
The resignation strengthens chairman Cheung Kwan's control
of the potash explorer, of which he owns 19.4 percent, and comes
after the corporate regulator prevented the company from raising
A$35 million to fund potash ventures in Kazakhstan. Page B18.
--
BHP Billiton yesterday rejected environmental
concerns over the exporting of toxic by-products from its
Olympic Dam mine, after a derailment caused by flash flooding in
the Northern Territory earlier this week resulted in toxic
copper concentrate spilling into the Edith River.
While not involved in the incident, the global miner has
confirmed that it will use rail wagons with airtight and
waterproof seals on the same rail link. Page B18.
--
Queensland-registered gas explorer Dart Energy is
set to acquire approximately A$42 million worth of gas licences
in Britain from coal bed methane explorers Greenpark Energy.
The bid marks Dart's ambition to expand into the British
market, having secured a supply agreement worth approximately
A$689 million for 45 billion cubic feet of gas with
infrastructure group SSE Utility Solutions earlier this year.
Page 16.
--
Shares in Myer yesterday slipped to their lowest
levels since the luxury retailer listed on the Australian
Securities Exchange two years ago.
Investors pushed the stock 1.8 percent down to close at
A$1.955 following disappointing post-Christmas sales and a
series of earning downgrades from retailers such as Kathmandu,
JB Hi-Fi and Billabong from the sector in the lead up to the
holiday period. Page B19.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 51.6 points yesterday to close
at 4088.8 points, with the retailing, financial services and
resources sector influencing the fall.
"This is a disappointing day but on the other hand it is the
hiatus period and turnover is not that great," Michael Heffernan
from broker Austock Securities said. "There's a general lack of
market-driving announcements or news at the moment," he added.
Page B15.
--
Shares in mining services provider AJ Lucas
plummeted yesterday after investors dumped the company in its
first day of trading after a seven month suspension.
AJ Lucas halted trading earlier this year as it attempted
to raise funds following the floods in Queensland, rising
capital requirements and a drop in earnings. The stock closed
A18.5 cents lower to finish at A$1.165, recovering slightly from
a low of A$1.115 earlier in the day. Page B18.
--
Rumours are mounting that the real estate investment trust
sector will play host to several major takeover deals in 2012,
according to observers, due to an increase in yields and an
expectation that interest rates will be lowered.
Some of the likely transactions are tipped to include the
sale of DEXUS Property Group's industrial portfolio in the
United States, as well as the sale or separation of FKP Property
Group. Page B19.
--
Local retailers struggled on the stockmarket yesterday,
after a series of earning downgrades and poor holiday sales
sapped investors' enthusiasm for the sector.
Harvey Norman shares closed 2.2 percent lower at
A$1.81, JB Hi-Fi stock fell 2.5 percent to A$11.35 and
luxury retailer David Jones closed at A$2.38, its
lowest point since March 2009. Outdoor adventure wear franchise
Kathmandu bucked the trend, however, to close A1 cent
higher at A$1.33. Page B20.