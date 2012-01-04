Jan 5 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

A division has emerged between the equity holders and bond holders of PaperlinX which could scuttle a private equity fund's A$120 million conditional offer for the paper manufacturer.

"It's inconceivable that the higher ranking hybrid investors would see ordinary shareholders walk away with almost 50 percent of the proceeds," hybrid holder Brad Newcombe said.

The current deal will see equity holders receive A$55 million, while hybrid holders will receive A$62 million. Page 13.

The chief financial officer of JB Hi-Fi, Richard Murray, yesterday said the investment the retailer had made in online services had "paid off, especially over Christmas".

Paul Greenberg, executive chairman of online retailer Deals Direct Group, said his business was "solidly up 40 percent to 50 percent on this time last year".

Statistics from Commonwealth Bank of Australia also showed that credit card usage in December among the bank's customers had grown 2 percent last month from the same time in 2010. Page 14.

The directors of some junior listed resources companies have the potential to earn as much as some of the chief executives of Australia's largest companies thanks to fees and performance bonuses. The managing director of coal explorer Guildford Coal , Michael Avery, is set to receive A$7 million in bonus shares on top of his A$400,000-plus annual salary, despite Guildford's share price dropping 46 percent since the middle of last year. Page 15.

Iron ore producer Murchison Metals has announced that it will resist the temptation to return money to investors if the sale of its A$325 million holding in the Oakajee port and rail venture in Western Australia is permitted next month.

"There's probably a bunch of hedge funds that are really upset about us not saying unequivocally that it's only cash," Greg Martin, chief executive of Murchison, said. Page 15.

The local division of global computing giant Hewlett-Packard and local steel manufacturer OneSteel are set to axe 260 technology workers this month. Hewlett-Packard's redundancies are part of a A$968 million global transformation program, with 70 percent of the planned job losses, which include analysts, project managers and various specialists, originating from Melbourne. Contractors for Hewlett-Packard are also expected to be affected by the move. Page 15.

The chief executive of ME Bank, Jamie McPhee, has said he wants to grow the base of customers who use ME Bank as their primary financial institution to one million. While ME currently serves 260,000 customers, only 20,000 customers use ME for the majority of their financial requirements. The lender is also looking to grow its loan book, which has remained at A$6 billion since 2006 due to the global financial crisis and competition from mainstream banks. Page 15.

Research firm IBISWorld has forecast exports of steel and iron to fall by more than 45 percent over the next 12 months, while revenues are predicted to drop by 15 percent to A$7.6 billion. "[Bluescope Steel's] decision to exit the export market and the closure of two blast furnaces  is indicative of the challenges facing the industry," Karen Dobie from IBISWorld said. Revenues for gemstone and diamond mining, however, are expected to rise by 37 percent to A$600 million. Page 17.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has declared that the Federal Government's proposed minerals resource rent tax "undermines the very basis of the Constitution" and has called on the Senate to reject the legislation. In a submission to an upper house inquiry, Fortescue's Julian Tapp said "states seeking to encourage development will be discriminated against" once the tax is in effect. Page 17.

The second largest online broking business in Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's ETrade, was forced to close down over Christmas and the New Year period due to a "malicious" denial-of-service cyber attack. The attack resulted in foreign access to the website being unavailable for nearly two weeks.

"We responded immediately to minimise any disruption to our clients and ensure our data remained secure  at no stage was security of the ETrade site breached," a spokesman for the bank said. Page B21.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has increased its reinsurance cover for 2012 to A$4.7 billion, a move that has cost the insurer an extra A$100 million on the year prior. The move comes after a disastrous year for insurers in 2011 and new regulations that force local insurers to provide flood cover in all home insurance policies. "We are pleased to have concluded a program which provides us with increased coverage and the additional security of some multi-year protection," IAG chief executive Mike Wilkins said. Page B21.

Shares in Telstra climbed A5 cents yesterday to close at A$3.41, a record high for the telecommunications group since February 2010 when the company's profits dropped by 3 percent amid "challenging conditions". Since then, the telco has been following a restructuring program outlined by chief executive David Thodey, while also agreeing to an A$11 billion deal to participate in the Federal Government's national broadband network. Page B22.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has hit out at criticism of the regulator, describing claims that it had been politically influenced as "deeply offensive".

"The suggestions that there's been political pressure brought to bear and that we're not an independent regulator exercising and discharging our functions independently is offensive," Jennifer McNeill, acting general manager of content, consumer and citizen division at the regulator, said. Page B15.

Observers have noted that Insurance Australia Group has increased the level of risk to the company by opting to increase its retention rate. The company will be able to meet its insurance margin of 10 percent to 12 percent for this year, provided it can avoid a string of disasters. Analysts say the insurance and reinsurance sector will continue to face difficult conditions for a while due to the aftermath of natural catastrophes in New Zealand, Thailand, United States and Australia. Page B15.

Michael D'Ascenzo, commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office, yesterday said that the multi-agency Project Wickenby tax probe, which is entering its sixth year of operation, was a model for "how Commonwealth agencies can work together to address a wicked problem". He added that Project Wickenby had encouraged Australians from utilising offshore tax havens. "There are fewer and fewer places to hide," he said. Page B16.