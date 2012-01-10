Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The owner of the Sheridan, Dunlop and Bonds brands,
Pacific Brands has refused to give Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts exclusivity in negotiations over a possible
takeover. The move allows for other suitors to submit competing
bids to the private equity group's offer. Craig Woolford at
financial conglomerate Citigroup yesterday said Pacific Brands
was a "classic private equity target" due to its high generation
of cash and minimal capital expenditure requirements. Page 15.
--Analysts have warned that private equity group Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts' offer for clothing wholesaler Pacific Brands is
unlikely to spark bids for other underperforming retailers.
Unlike other retail stocks, only 10 percent of Pacific Brands'
sales are direct to consumers. "Something like Pacific Brands
has less of a direct internet risk, compared with a retailer
with a large number of store leases," Jacqueline Fernley,
analyst at investment manager Wilson HTM, said. Page 15.
--Graham Mackay, chief executive of brewer SABMiller
, will visit Melbourne next week to meet the core staff
and customers of its recently acquired Foster's Group ahead of
the integration of the Victoria Bitter manufacturer into its
worldwide operations. The trip comes after statistics from
research group Nielsen showed that local beer consumption in
November fell by 5 percent. Page 33.
--Tim Cooper, managing director of brewer Coopers Brewery,
yesterday revealed that sales for the second half of last year
were down 0.6 percent. Despite a difficult trading environment
for brewers, however, Coopers is planning to release a new beer
this year to mark the 150th anniversary of the company, which
was founded by Dr Cooper's great-great grandfather, Thomas
Cooper. Page 33.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Analysts are predicting that the Australian stockmarket
will become a hunting ground for private equity funds looking
for undervalued companies, after news broke yesterday that
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts had made a takeover bid to clothing
wholesaler Pacific Brands. "We're putting 2012 down as the year
of the takeover," Lew Fellowes from broker Pattersons Securities
said. Page 15.
--Shareholders in specialist support firm Spotless Group
have suggested holding an extraordinary general meeting
if the company's board refuses to engage with Pacific Equity
Partners (PEP) over the latter's takeover bid. The private
equity firm has submitted a A$2.68 a share offer, but has
refused to increase it until Spotless's board grants (PEP)
due-diligence access. "I think the shareholders should get some
satisfaction that the board is listening to them and the offer
is a sensible offer," Brian Blythe, former chief executive of
Spotless, said. Page 15.
--Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd yesterday warned Australia's
business community that they risked missing a Brazil-scale
economic opportunity by not investing in Indonesia, a country he
said was embarking on a "radical transformation". "There is a
grave danger that corporate Australia misses the boat there's
a grave danger for corporate Australia that this passes us by,"
Mr Rudd said. Page 15.
--Insurance Australia Group (IAG) yesterday
revealed it was anticipating up to A$200 million of new damages
claims in the wake of hailstorms in Victoria on Christmas Day.
Around 24,000 claims have been filed against the insurer's CGU
and Australia Direct businesses. The disasters will push IAG's
damages payout bill up to A$420 million, well beyond the A$266
million catastrophe allowance the insurer had established for
the second half of last year. Page 15.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday banned a second adviser from the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia-owned Commonwealth Financial Planning Ltd
(CFPL) for failing to meet his professional obligations. The
regulator yesterday published a statement saying that any of
Simon Langton's former clients should contact CFPL if they
believe they are entitled to compensation. Page B15.
--Shelley Musk, chief executive of Qantas Airways'
New Zealand subsidiary Jetconnect, yesterday said competition on
the trans-Tasman route would "definitely" become more intense
due to plans by rival carrier Emirates to increase
capacity and Virgin Australia's revenue-sharing
alliance with Air New Zealand. "It is going to be
tough and I wouldn't see much growth overall, just
of the general dynamic in the economy and the competition," Ms
Musk said. Page B15.
--Aluminium refining and bauxite producer Alumina
managed to record a A7.5 cent jump in its share price
yesterday to close at A$1.17, despite news that Alcoa, its
joint-venture partner in the Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals
alliance, had posted a second quarter loss due to a fall in
aluminium prices. Alcoa yesterday predicted the worldwide
demand of aluminium to grow by 7 percent this year, a forecast
that surprised some analysts. Page B16.
--Peter Esho, chief market analyst at contracts for
difference provider City Index, yesterday said private equity
group Kohlberg Kravis Robert's (KKR) takeover bid for clothing
wholesaler Pacific Brands could foreshadow other investments
into struggling retailers. "The approach by KKR will no doubt
have a ripple effect on other businesses, which are trading at a
discount similar to [Pacific Brands]," Mr Esho said. He
nominated Ten Network Holdings, Harvey Norman, Myer and David
Jones as potential targets for private equity funds. Page B16.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--The S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 46.8 points to finish at
4152.2 points yesterday, with investors buoyed by strong trade
from China and positive earnings figures from the United
States. Alumina helped lead the market with a 6.9 percent
increase to A$1.17, while energy and materials stocks also had a
good day on the stockmarket. "If these signs of improved demand
translate into better than expected revenue growth for
companies, it will become difficult for investors to ignore
equities," Ric Spooner from broker CMC Markets said. Page B14.
--Fortis Mining yesterday announced that the
vendors of two potash projects in Kazakhstan, which the mineral
explorer has staked its future on, had initiated arbitration
proceedings in a bid to void their sale agreement with Ji'an
Resources. Fortis is attempting to acquire the two ventures
through a series of companies listed in Panama, Kazakhstan, the
British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong, where Ji'an is based. The
corporate regulator recently blocked Fortis from raising A$35
million to help fund the acquisition. Page B17.
--The chief economist at investment bank HSBC, Paul Bloxham,
has noted that "housing construction is still in trend decline",
despite data published yesterday showing a 8.4 percent increase
in building approvals in November. The figure comes after
economists forecast a 6 percent rise in approvals, which had
fallen to a 33-month low in October. Despite the increase,
however, approvals in November were still 18.9 percent lower
than the same time a year ago. Page B18.
--The Australian Communications and Media Authority
yesterday warned Vodafone Hutchison Australia that it will face
legal action in the Federal Court if its dealers continue to
ignore the Do Not Call Register. Chris Chapman, chairman of the
telecommunications regulator, said the mobile phone operator
would abide by an undertaking to audit and report on all
telemarketing activities by its dealers. Page B19.