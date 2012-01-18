Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW
--Mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday
announced a budget for oil and gas exploration that, at US$1.4
billion, was over twice last year's spend. The company also
stated shale gas expenditure in drilling and development, as
distinct from exploration, has now reached an annual rate of
US$3 billion. Deutsche Bank resources analyst Paul Young said
this demonstrated BHP was confident in the outcomes of its
widespread exploration. Page 15.
--Ian Smith, the incoming chief executive of
chemical-manufacturing giant Orica, yesterday said he
wished to meet New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell and the
minister for environment as the premier has threatened to close
Orica's Kooragang Island nitrate plant near Newcastle due to the
poor environmental record of the company. There have also been
incidents at the Port Botany and Port Kembla facilities of
Orica. Page 16.
--Sims Metal Management, the largest scrap metal
recycling company in the world, yesterday announced it was
acquiring 20 percent of Chiho-Tiande Group, a Hong
Kong-listed company that has metal recycling operations in
mainland China. CLSA analyst Ian Roper said the Chinese
government was conducting a cash-for-appliances scheme that
should generate a dramatic increase in the supply of scrap in
the country. Page 16.
--Penny Winn, the multi-channel retail and customer
engagement director at Woolworths, last week quietly
launched Doorbuster, a daily deals website, to bring Woolworths
into competition with established online operations such as
Scoopon and DealsDirect. Nigel Hancock, the head of online
deals at Woolworths said the site is a pilot operation offering
rapid clearance of stock on hand. Page 33.
THE AUSTRALIAN
--The insurance arm of diversified retailer Wesfarmers
is the latest insurer to feel the impact of a string of
natural disasters, announcing a 67 per cent earnings downgrade
to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday. The Western
Australian bushfires, storms in Victoria and the Christchurch
earthquake in New Zealand are all being blamed by Wesfarmers for
contributing to the downgrade. Managing director of Wesfarmers'
insurance arm, Rob Scott, warned higher reinsurance costs would
continue to affect margins. Page 17.
--Mining giant BHP Billiton posted record iron ore
production in the December quarter, joining fellow miners Rio
Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group who
also announced record levels of output on Tuesday. However a
strong dollar and weak metal markets along with industrial
relations concerns are likely to affect profits this financial
year "the extent to which is difficult to predict," BHP said.
Page 17.
--An exclusive deal between supermarket giant Coles and
Victorian dairy group Warrnambool Cheese & Butter will
be unveiled today as Coles demonstrates support for the industry
following the anger expressed by dairy farmers when Coles
slashed its house brand milk prices. Moves to have less brands
on the shelves follows a trend set in Britain where extra space
can be used to sell items like mobile phones and services like
insurance. Page 17.
--Peter Fowler, chief operating officer of bourse operator
Chi-X, is focused on ending the 25-year dominance of
the local trading market by rival Australian Securities
Exchange. "I'm extremely determined. It's make or break for
competition in Australia and it's going to be important for the
industry that it is successful," Mr Fowler said. Chi-X, after
initially breaking through a 2 per cent share of the market in
its first month, is now targeting an increase in brokers using
the exchange along with an expansion to the top 200 stocks.
Page 17.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD
--A record has been set by the Australian dollar as it
climbed to 67.96 British pence yesterday - the highest it has
been since 1985. The struggle of British authorities to deal
with high unemployment and slow growth are behind the dollar's
advance, economists said, as they tip it to go even higher.
"The fundamentals here are good the banking sector
is in good shape and the public sector has very little debt",
Royal Bank of Scotland chief economist Kieran Davies said. Page
B1.
--Staff at banking giant Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group (ANZ) have warned that fraud-related write-offs
will rise after a reduction of one-sixth in the number of
employees monitoring customer accounts. Investigations would
not be successful in preventing fraud without the employees to
meet the background check deadlines, meaning that "fraudsters
will be able to get away with a lot more now", an ANZ employee
said. Page B1.
--Poor sharemarket performances in 2011 have hit the average
Australian superannuation fund with a 2 per cent fall expected
by analysts in the majority of "balanced" funds. Paul Saliba at
legal advisory firm Lachlan Partners believes more of the same
is set for 2012. "There is a clear risk for equity returns in a
world of weak economic growth, [and the] de-leveraging of both
consumers and government," he said. Page B2.
--Retailer Specialty Fashion Group (SFG) has flagged a
dramatic drop in first-half earnings and warned if the current
climate continued it would close 120 of its 900 stores that
include the LaSenza, Katies and Millers fashion chains.
"Importance will be placed on the strategic position of certain
locations to support the group's omni-channel business strategy,
and where necessary the portfolio will be rationalised", SFG
chief executive Gary Perlstein said. Page B3.
THE AGE
--The fixed carbon price in Australia and the floating
carbon price internationally are set to differ even further with
the economic trouble in Europe. The United Nation's Clean
Development Mechanism "certified emissions reductions" units
touched a low of A$7.82 a tonne on January 4 leading French
investment bank Societe Generale to cut its permit price
forecasts for the European Union by 28 per cent. Page B19.
--Swiss-based drilling contractor Transocean has
been told by mining giant BHP Billiton not to bring its
"Deepwater Expedition" rig to the Palawan Basin in the
Philippines as key safety tests had not been met. The need for
state-of-the-art blowout safety measures has been crucial ever
since the Deepwater Horizon rig of British Petroleum exploded in
the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, killing 11 workers. Page B20.
--Copper and gold miner OZ Minerals (OZ) has stood
firm against mounting criticism that it was stalling in
utilising its A$750 million in funds for acquisitions. Managing
director of the Melbourne mining company, Terry Burgess, said
that OZ would not be pressured into making any rushed purchases.
"We want to make sure that we add value. And that has really
got to be the thing," Burgess said. Page B20.
--A deal between petroleum giant Royal Dutch Shell
and oil and gas company Nexus Energy for the Crux
field in Western Australia's Browse Basin appears likely with
Nexus entering a trading halt yesterday. A deal for 100 per
cent of the gas from Crux from 2021 has already been made by
Shell with the intention of piping gas to its Prelude Floating
liquefied natural gas platform. Page B21.