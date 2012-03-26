Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Copper and gold miner OZ Minerals will announce
today the outcome of its bid for the state-owned Romanian
company SC Cuprumin SA Abrud that controls the Rosia Poieni
mine. OZ chief executive Terry Burgess has about A$1 billion
cash available with A$750 million allocated for acquisitions. In
a statement delivered yesterday to the Australian Securities
Exchange, OZ stated that months of due diligence preceded its
entry into the auction. Page 21.
--
Hamish Tyrwhitt, the new chief executive of Leighton
Holdings, has made another change to the senior
management team of the company with the appointment of Ian
Edwards to take control of the companies Asian and offshore
businesses section. Other recent additions include Dharma
Chandran from Ernst & Young and Mike Rollo, who
returns to Leighton from WatermanBurns. Page 22.
--
Ian Smith, the new chief executive of explosives, mining and
building products conglomeration Orica, has appointed
Gavin Jackman to head its newly created global corporate affairs
and social responsibility portfolio. The new portfolio
demonstrated "an increased focus on working more closely with
the communities in which we operate" the company stated
yesterday. Page 23.
--
Rabobank Australia & New Zealand chief executive
Thos Gieskes warned yesterday that protectionism against
investment from overseas would damage Australian agribusiness.
"With more people that need more food, we need to improve
efficiencies," the head of the second-largest rural lender in
Australia said. "If you take the protectionist road, you're
actually decreasing efficiencies," he added. Page 24.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Bank of Queensland has "lost its way" in its
efforts to compete with the big four banks, admitted chief
executive Stuart Grimshaw yesterday. Due to a significant rise
in the level of "non-performing" commercial and residential
property loans the bank is currently in a trading halt, due to
conclude tomorrow, as it seeks to raise A$450 million to keep
its balance sheet healthy. Page 21.
--
The resources industry in Queensland is seeking to meet with
the incoming Liberal National Party (LNP) state government of
Campbell Newman to clarify the stance of the new government on
issues including a complete ban on mining in certain areas to
safeguard strategic farm land. "We look forward to fresh eyes
on the regulatory side and working with the LNP to create an
efficient and effective regime," said Rick Wilkinson of the
Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association.
Page 21.
--
"This is very clearly a huge opportunity for the Qantas
Group and we are taking it," Qantas Airways chief
executive Alan Joyce said in response to criticisms of the
Jetstar Hong Kong joint venture with China Eastern Airlines
announced yesterday aimed at the Chinese air travel
market. The current 300 million people in China with income
sufficient to allow travel by air would grow to 700 million by
2020, Jetstar chief executive Bruce Buchanan added. Page 21.
--
Origin Energy announced yesterday that is may sell
more of its equity in the Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural
Gas project to fund the second processing train in the US$20
billion joint venture with Sinopec cof China and
ConocoPhillips, the United States energy leviathan.
Recently Origin reduced its equity from 42 percent to 37.5
percent as Sinopec increased its stake. Page 22.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
In a move one analyst has labelled "the last throw of the
dice", integrated hardwood forest products company Gunns Ltd
may progress from its failed attempt to raise A$280
million to a capital raising of A$400 million. Share trading
for Gunns is currently suspended and the company said yesterday
that an update on its plans would be issued on April 2. Page
B3.
--
In the Federal Court, 13 councils are suing Local Government
Financial Services Pty Ltd (LGFS) for negligence and misleading
or deceptive conduct after purchasing from LGFS constant
proportional debt obligations that had been given an AAA rating
by Standard & Poor's. The fiduciary duty claim from the
councils could not succeed, said Guy Parker, SC, acting for
LGFS, as "there just was no relationship of trust and confidence
in the relevant sense." Page B4.
--
Research by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority
correlating the size of superannuation funds with performance
has revealed that in the not-for-profit sector larger funds
perform better than smaller. However, in the retail
superannuation fund sector there was no similar correlation as
the larger retail funds experienced "lower and more volatile"
returns than the smaller funds. Page B5.
--
A report released yesterday by international ratings agency
Fitch Ratings concluded that the costs of the carbon tax would
be passed on to consumers by the power companies with little
difficulty, with household bills likely to increase by about 10
percent. The report also found that the burden of debt
refinancing had eased as the A$12 billion required for
refinancing last year had dropped to A$5 billion this year.
Page B6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Integrated almond producer, marketer and exporter Select
Harvests announced yesterday that its non-core brands
Soland, Nu-Vit and Sunsol would be sold to allow the company to
focus on its nut brand Lucky. "If we're able to sell we'll be
able to consolidate our food business on to the one site and
that'll make a big difference to us, chief executive Michael
Iwaniw said. Page B3.
--
Joint venture partners Aquila Resources and Vale,
the Brazilian mining colossus, have halted their
legal stoush over their Isaac Plains Coal Mine project to enable
sales and shipments of coal to restart. Legal tussles between
the two companies over two other Queensland coal projects
continue. Page B3.
--
The government-owned Export Finance and Insurance
Corporation was criticised heavily last month by the
Productivity Commission (PC) for supporting multi-billion dollar
projects in preference to assisting small and medium companies
involved in export. Santos responded that implementing the PC
recommendations would create "significant constraints" over the
funding of its projects in the future and WorleyParsons
chief executive John Grill said his company would be at a
"competitive disadvantage." Page B5.
--
In the Victorian Supreme Court, Australian Country Spinners,
makers of Patons yarn, have alleged that Rob Milne, who was
sacked as chief executive earlier this year, paid his wife,
Phrynee, excessively for low-standard graphic design work and
are requesting over A$345,000 to cover the disbursements to Mrs
Milne. The company is also claiming recompense of about
A$450,000 from Mr Milne relating to wages. Page B5.