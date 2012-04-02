Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Australian Securities Exchange yesterday earmarked a two-hour extension to trading hours and a softening of its restrictions on capital raisings for small-cap resources firms in a bid to attract investors from Asia and to capitalise on the mining boom. "We have an obligation to say that over the next 10 to 20 years we have to create the next round of growth," Elmer Funke Kupper, chief executive of the local bourse, said. Page 17.

----

Hong Kong-based firm CLP Group is planning to list its Australian electricity retailer TRUenergy in November this year. The initial public offering would be the largest in Australia since the floating of logistics group QR National two years ago. Analysts added that CLP could raise up to A$4 billion by selling off as much as 49 percent of TRUenergy. Page 17.

----

The largest grocery wholesaler in Australia, Metcash , is expected to announce write-downs today when its shares resume trading. The company's board have been locked in a meeting for the past two days reviewing a potential corporate restructure and the case for posting any impairments. Robert Penaloza, head of Australian equities at fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management, predicted the company would reveal an impairment charge "given there is about A$1 billion in goodwill". Page 17.

----

The long-haul division of Malaysia Airline's discount carrier, AirAsia X, arrived in Sydney yesterday four years after the airline attempted to secure traffic rights from the Malaysian government. "There is definitely a lot more room for capacity from Australia to South East Asia, to China, to north Asia," Azran Osman-Rani, chief executive of AirAsia X, said yesterday. He added that the airline could potentially merge with Qantas Airways' Jetstar in the future, but for now the companies would be focusing on growing their business. Page 19.

----

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The Federal Government has drafted legislation that would double jail terms for company directors who fail to file their yearly accounts with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by the due date. John Colvin, chief executive of the Australian Institute of Company Directors lobby group, said the bill was a "feeble" move compared to an agreement struck between at the Council of Australian Governments in 2008 that was designed to streamline federal and state laws. Page 21.

----

Steven Munchenberg, chief executive of the Australian Bankers' Association, yesterday confirmed that the lobby group had hired consultancy Futureye to help the sector better understand the reasons behind its low image among the community. "The politicians are responding to community demand, and we have to address perceptions in the community so that we can lower the political and regulatory heat," Mr Munchenberg said. Page 21.

----

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission yesterday began proceedings to deregister the Australian arm of an international foreign currency trading scheme whose owners were responsible for at least six significant corporate failures over the last decade. Australians Les Freeman and his wife Kylie were found to have wrongly raised A$29 million eight years ago from investors, but Mr Freeman was still able to raise A$10 million from 2000 investors worldwide through the Your Trading Room investment scheme. Page 21.

----

Figures from business data provider Thomson Reuters have revealed that only A$21.9 million was raised through initial public offerings in the first quarter of the year, the lowest amount since US$2 million was raised from a single float in the June quarter of 2009. The largest float so far in 2012 was Sunbird Energy's listing at US$9.1 million. Simon Cox, equity capital market head at investment bank UBS, said the market's requirements for capital had changed. Page 21.

----

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Figures from the Australian Taxation Office have revealed that Project Wickenby's investigations resulted in fewer tax cheats being imprisoned last year. The Federal Government's multi-agency tax probe secured 48 serious convictions in 2011, compared with 61 the year prior, although the number of less serious cases soared to more than 1500. Page B1.

----

Gambling and lotteries group Tatts Group yesterday announced that it had hired executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to help source a new chief executive after it was revealed that Dick McIlwain would step down from his post after 23 years. "The search has been timed to allow for minimum disruption to the business as well as an orderly transition towards the end of the year," Tatts said. Page B3.

----

Building group Kell & Rigby was placed into administration yesterday during a closed meeting of creditors. Co-administrator Mark Robinson of liquidators PPB Advisory yesterday declared that there was no plans to restructure the company, which owes more than A$16 million. He added that the company's 125 employees would be the only creditors to receive "any significant return", although they can only expect to be paid A24 cents in the dollar for their A$4.3 million in entitlements. Page B3.

----

New research has revealed that Westpac Banking Corporation has one of the least productive branch networks in the country out of the four major banks, with 22.5 percent of Australia's branches but only 18.7 percent of the mortgage market. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has 20 percent of the home loan sector, despite only having 18.2 percent of overall bank branches. Page B5.

----

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday revealed that housing approvals sunk by 7.8 percent in February to their lowest point in nearly three years. Analysts say the data provides more proof that Australia is experiencing a two-speed economy. Paul Brennan, chief economist at financial services firm Citigroup, said the figures would add more impetus to encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to reduce interest rates. Page B1.

----

A report from professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has revealed that the chairmen of remuneration committees for ASX 100 boards received a median pay increase of 20 percent year, while other members of the remuneration committees received a median rise of 18 percent. Della Conroy, partner at PwC, said remuneration panels had engaged with proxy advisers and shareholders more as boards became more conscious about avoiding a "strike" vote on executive pay. Page B3.

----

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission yesterday told Fortis Mining that its directors should have disclosed their interest in the company's potash ventures in Kazakhstan, after the corporate regulator permanently blocked the mineral explorer from raising A$35 million to help develop the foreign projects. "Neither the prospectus nor the supplementary prospectus set out the total amount that anyone has paid or agreed to pay," the regulator added. Page B4.

----

Shareholders next month will vote on whether to create the world's largest battery-grade lithium producer by merging local producer Galaxy Resources with Canadian giant Lithium One. "We are looking at building a pure-play lithium company with a market cap close to half a billion dollars," the managing director of Galaxy, Iggy Tan, said. Mr Tan added that lithium carbonate usage was currently 140,000 tonnes annually, a figure he expected to triple over the next ten years. Page B4.