Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Santo Rizzuto, chief executive of engineering consultants
Sinclair Knight Merz, yesterday said the company was not
unfamiliar with mergers or acquisitions, having conducted 65
takeovers "in the last 10 or 15 years in various shapes and
sizes". "The capital options that we are looking at are a means
to an end. If it means a merger of equals is the right answers,
we'll do it and if it means that a merger with a bigger group is
the answer then we'll do that instead," he added. Page 15.
- - - -
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's
decision to conditionally approve pay television operator
Foxtel's A$1.9 billion takeover of rival Austar United
Communications has drawn criticism from
telecommunication groups like iiNet and Optus, who described the
regulator's ruling as a failure to competition. Stephen Dalby
from iiNet said the decision had not addressed the market
dominance that Foxtel would inherit as a result of the merger.
Page 15.
- - - -
Conglomerate Fairfax Media is reportedly in
negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in the publisher of
The Eureka Report investment newsletter and the Business
Spectator website, Australian Independent Business Media
(AIBM). Fairfax received exclusivity over two financial
investors and Fairfax's rival, News Corporation. AIBM was
founded five years ago with television host Alan Kohler,
journalists Robert Gottliebsen and Stephen Bartholomeusz, and
venture capitalist Mark Carnegie as its shareholders. Page 15.
- - - -
Brian Flannery, chief executive of White Energy,
yesterday said the coal producer was certain to successfully
receive more than A$100 million in damages from Bayan Resources
. Bayan was White's former Indonesian joint venture
partner in the latter's coal upgrading facility, but it demanded
A$43.6 million for its 49 percent holding when the joint venture
collapsed. Page 17.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Foxtel has not included Sky Sports, the XYZ and Showtime
channels on a list of channels that the pay television (TV)
operator has agreed not to seek exclusive internet protocol TV
rights for. The undertaking was part of a move by the operator
to secure the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's
approval for its takeover of local rival Austar United
Communications. Page 19.
- - - -
A former employee at broker Bell Potter Securities was
yesterday charged with 15 counts of fraudulent conduct for the
misuse of more than A$1 million in clients' funds. 44-year-old
Glenn Evans appeared in Downing Centre local court in Sydney,
New South Wales, where the corporate regulator argued that he
used clients' money as his own rather than honouring an
agreement to invest it in the local stockmarket. Page 19.
- - - -
The West Australian and Federal Government has given oil and
gas producer Woodside Petroleum a further 12 months to
decide whether to proceed with its A$40 billion liquefied
natural gas venture in the state. The extension on the final
investment decision was requested by Woodside last year, but the
move has raised concerns about whether the project will go
ahead. Page 19.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The International Monetary Fund has predicted commodity
prices to substantially fall in the 2012-13 financial year due
to turmoil in the global economy. The stance contradicts the
view held by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal
Treasury and comes after the Australian Bureau of Statistics
revealed last week that mineral exports had dropped to A$14.3
billion in February from A$17.3 billion in August last year.
Page B1.
- - - -
Some of Australia's most prominent business leaders,
including Gail Kelly from Westpac Banking Corporation and David
Thodey from telecommunications giant Telstra, will meet tomorrow
at the first Council of Australian Government Business Advisory
Forum. The meeting, being held before the start of this week's
Council of Australian Governments meeting, will talk about
methods that governments can use to lift productivity. Page B3.
- - - -
Transpacific Industries yesterday reached a A$35
million settlement with irate shareholders who sued the waste
management firm over a number of alleged continuous disclosure
breaches. "We took the decision to participate in a structured
mediation process having regard to the likely costs involved,
and the uncertainties and risks that are inevitably associated
with claims of this nature," Gene Tilbrook, chairman of
Transpacific, said. Page B3.
- - - -
The head of Energy Watch, Ben Polis, is facing
investigations by the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission and the Fair Work Ombudsman over allegedly not paying
workers' entitlements and the closure of an earlier version of
the energy broker. Officers for the corporate regulator are
reviewing whether assets from Polis Australia were transferred
to Energy Watch for free. Page B3.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday announced
a 1 percent increase in the number of job advertisements in
March, culminating in a 12 percent rise so far this year.
"Another increase in the job ads next month would be a clear
sign that things are turning around," Justin Fabo, senior
economist at the bank, said. Despite analysts' predicting
higher jobs growth, however, unemployment is still tipped to
grow beyond its current level of 5.2 percent. Page B4.
- - - -
Skywest is now partially owned by airline Virgin Australia
after the latter outlaid A$8 million to acquire a 10
percent stake in the regional carrier. The purchase is Virgin's
first investment in a listed company and a move to boost
profits. "This [equity stake in Skywest] is just another step
in bringing the companies closer it cements the relationship,"
Sankar Narayan, chief financial officer of Virgin, said. The
two airlines operate four ATR 72 planes under the Virgin brand.
Page B5.
- - - -
The Victorian branch of the Property Council of Australia
yesterday released a report that found that the property sector
was the largest industry in Victoria, contributing 12.2 percent
to the state's A$301.4 billion economy. The sector was also the
second largest employer in the state behind manufacturing,
directly hiring 312,156 full-time workers. Economic consultants
AEC Group, which prepared the analysis for the council, added
that property was also responsible for more than 12 percent of
jobs in the state's regional areas. Page B9.
- - - -
Big-box hardware retailer Bunnings is set to open an
additional 10 stores in Victoria as part of an A$1.5 billion
expansion program, despite coming at a time when the housing
industry is experiencing a downturn. John Gillam, managing
director of Bunnings, responded to concerns by saying "business
and economies all have cycles and we are pretty comfortable to
invest now for what we see coming in the next few years". Page
B10.
- - - -