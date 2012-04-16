Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--David Thodey, chief executive of Telstra,
yesterday said the telecommunications giant's A$11 billion
agreement to participate in the Federal Government's national
broadband network would survive a change in government. "Should
there be a change - be it technological or political - we think
we've got enough safeguards there I'm very confident we have
enough protection in our contracts to realise the value we're
talking about," he said. Page 19.
--Carl Bacon, chairman of Global Investment Performance
Standards, yesterday said that fund managers should be urged by
Australian superannuation funds to adopt new global reporting
standards. Mr Bacon met with an officer of the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority last year on the local
implementation of new global reporting standards, but yesterday
admitted that he had "heard little since" from the regulator.
"I've not seen anything but they got all the information they
needed," he added. Page 19.
--Figures from Standard Media Index have shown that the
entire Australian advertising market in March slumped by 0.6
percent to A$629 million over the prior corresponding period.
The internet and cinema ads sectors were the strongest, growing
by 17 and 11 percent respectively, while magazines and
newspapers shrunk by 10 and 12 percent. "We don't believe
there's going to be much of a lift [in the overall market],"
Steve Allen, managing director of advertising agency Fusion
Strategy, said. Page 22.
--Gunns is moving ahead with its selling off of
assets in a bid to revive the company's bottom line. The sale
of the forestry group's Heyfield native forest sawmill in
Victoria is nearly complete, with multiple sources saying
national timber wholesaler Mortim Australia had agreed to pay
A$35 million for the asset. "We are happy this is being sold to
a responsible party," a source inside the timber industry said.
Page 23.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The former auditor of Centro,
PricewaterhouseCoopers, yesterday in court admitted that it was
negligent in its auditing of the shopping centre owner's 2007
accounts but refused to concede that it was liable to
shareholders for its mistakes. The accounting giant argued that
while it was guilty of "a breach of retainer and a breach of
duty", the errors themselves were not responsible for
shareholder's losses. The case continues. Page 23.
--Shareholders yesterday voted in favour of Whitehaven
Coal's A$5.1 billion merger with Boardwalk Resources
and Aston Resources, creating one of the largest
independent listed coal firms in Australia. The success of the
merger led some observers to speculate that Nathan Tinkler, who
holds a A$1 billion holding in Whitehaven, may begin to reduce
his stake over the coming weeks. Page 23.
--Singaporean-listed gold producer LionGold has
launched a friendly A$55 million scrip-only offer for the owner
of the Ballarat goldfield in Victoria, Castlemaine Goldfields
. The historic region played host to the Eureka
Stockade in 1854, the only armed rebellion in the country's
history and what many consider to be the birthplace of mateship
and democracy in Australia. "This gives us the ability to
do more than one thing at a time," Matthew Gill, managing
director of Castlemaine, said. Page 23.
--Paladin Energy yesterday said technical faults at
its two ventures in Africa was the reason for a 2 percent
downgrade in the uranium miner's annual production guidance.
Paladin also announced that the world's need for uranium and
nuclear energy was "solid", despite the accident that befell the
Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan last year. Shares in
Paladin fell A1.7 cents to close at A$1.775 yesterday. Page 24.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Macquarie Generation, the largest electricity generator in
Australia, has booked a A$700 million impairment ahead of the
introduction of the Federal Government's carbon tax. Should
Macquarie Generation's move be followed by the other
government-owned generators in New South Wales, it could result
in the carbon tax being responsible for A$1 billion being wiped
off the value of state assets. Page B1.
--Tim Rocks, managing director of global research at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, has predicted that Australia's
sharemarket will have lost more than A$80 billion in value by
the end of the year. "Earnings forecasts remain scarily high,
both for the remainder of this financial year and for the
2012-13 financial year that failure of earnings forecasts has
been one of the key reasons why the Aussie market has massively
underperformed global markets," Mr Rocks said. Page B2.
--M2 Telecommunications yesterday announced that it
had completed a five-month long deal to acquire Primus Australia
for A$193 million, a deal that it says is a "match made in
heaven". "It is absolutely the most complimentary transaction
that we could contemplate," Geoff Horth, chief executive of the
small business telco firm, said. He added that the takeover
meant M2 could begin selling cloud-computing services. Page B3.
--Telecommunications giant Telstra yesterday warned that it
may be forced to fire staff if it does not win contracts to
supply the Federal Government's national broadband network
because there will be less work as the copper network shuts
down. NBN Co's deal with Telstra contains A$100 million in
funding for the telco to retrain staff, many of which maintain
the copper network that facilitates many of today's
telecommunications services. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Liquidators looking for cars, trailers and trucks that
were owned by the Viking trucking group have uncovered a
Mercedes-Benz that is speculated to have been owned by the
Mokbel family. The Federal Court yesterday was told that the
car, along with a Maserati GT, were given to infamous
strikebreaker Bruce Townsend by Steve Iliopoulos, head of
Viking, along with two Kenworth prime movers. Around A$50
million of assets have reportedly gone missing in Viking's
collapse. Page B3.
--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group yesterday
was criticised for allegedly using its long-term mortgage
customers to subsidise new clients in the bank's attempt to
secure growth in a stagnating credit market. The attacks came
as the bank last week increased its variable mortgage rate by
six basis points independent of the Reserve Bank of Australia,
even though economists expect the central bank to lower the
official cash rate next month. Page B4.
--Linc Energy was the best performing stock on the
Australian Securities Exchange yesterday after the diversified
energy firm found a joint-venture partner and cornerstone
investor for its underground coal gasification technology.
Golden Concord Holdings has injected A$120 million to
acquire a 5 percent stake in the firm, while also investing A$15
million to establish a facility in China. "China is short gas
and short liquids so the joint venture is the perfect segue for
the technology into an energy-hungry market," Peter Bond, head
of Linc, said. Page B4.
--Ivanhoe Australia yesterday announced it would
defer the completion of a pre-feasibility study on its Mount
Dore copper cathode project in Queensland to concentrate on
other ventures. Initial findings found that further analysis of
the project was necessary, with the minerals explorer now
focusing on its Merlin molybdenum and rhenium site, Mount Elliot
copper and gold project and Osborne copper and gold mines. Page
B5.