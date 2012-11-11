Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Brian Hartzer, new head of retail banking and wealth management at Westpac Banking Corp, yesterday declared his full support for chief executive officer Gail Kelly's strategy of multibranding. "One of the reasons I was attracted [to Westpac and Mrs Kelly's multibrand strategy] was because historically banks have not been credible with wealth management, but with BT [Westpac's wealth management business] we have a credible brand, a specialised brand," Mr Hartzer said. Page 15.

Les Hosking, former Sydney Futures Exchange chief executive, yesterday said the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) monopoly on clearing and settlement elements of financial transactions in the sharemarket was preventing Australia from becoming a financial services hub for Asia. "I'm not criticising the ASX or its management, but the fundamental principle is that in financial markets you've got to accept competition and open the doors," Mr Hosking said. Page 15.

Mark Bouris, chairman of financial services group Yellow Brick Road, yesterday said National Australia Bank (NAB) had not gone far enough in its mortgage "break-up" advertising campaign and claimed his company, in conjunction with banking services provider Macquarie Group, was ready to offer consumers more choice. "A better deal for people is something that is at least 20 to 30 basis points better than your competitors and we hope to do what NAB was trying to do. We are 100 basis points lower in the first year and that is a huge saving," Mr Bouris said. Page 17.

Michael Diekmann, global head of insurer Allianz, yesterday said Australian businesses required a more open approach in dealing with Chinese companies if they wanted to be successfully involved in the opportunities related to China's economic expansion. "If you want to bank on your relationship on China or your economic development on China, then you have to be prepared to be a full, transparent, open partner, and not hold back on technology," Mr Diekmann said. Page 18.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Chief executive of Emirates, Tim Clark, yesterday said the recently announced tie-up of services between the Middle Eastern airline and Australian national carrier Qantas Airways has the potential to change the international map of aviation services. "It's a neat fit  Qantas is strong where we are weak and we are strong where they are weak," commented Mr Clark. Page 21.

Andrew Smith, chief executive officer of Australia's largest provider of cremation and funeral services, InvoCare, yesterday said the nature of the industry ensured there was no margin for error in customer relations. "You have to ensure families are receiving a first-class service each and every time  It's hard to grow market share but it's hard to lose it as well," said Mr Smith. Page 21.

Chief executive of UGL, Richard Leupen, yesterday dispelled industry rumours suggesting the engineering company was about to announce a profit downgrade at its annual general meeting. "I think there is more opportunity and we plan to be there in the next wave of opportunity  in the resources sector before a slowdown in 2014-15," Mr Leupen said. Page 21.

Craig James, senior analyst at stockbroker CommSec, yesterday said he expected market uncertainty to continue across the world as, newly re-elected president of the United States (US) Barack Obama attempted to reach a compromise with the opposing Republican party on fiscal policy. "The focus of the week will be on what steps will be taken to ensure the US doesn't fall off the fiscal cliff," he said. Page 22.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A contraction in resource projects across Australia is expected to have a negative effect on the mining services sector, industry observers noted yesterday. "While the quantum of projects in planning had moderated a little over the past year, some of those on the drawing board may be further from the green light now than they were three to six months ago, given the downturn in global commodity prices and concerns over China's development path in the short term," a report by advisory house Deloitte Access Economics for September 2012 stated. Page B1.

Proxy advisers yesterday warned investors in supermarket giant Woolworths against supporting a drive to impose betting limits across its 12,000 poker machines in Australia. "Upon examination of both the proponents' and company's arguments, it is not considered that the proponents have provided a sufficient burden of proof that change is required at the company  accordingly, shareholders are recommended to vote against this resolution," adviser ISS reported. Page B1.

Australian Minister for Climate Change, Greg Combet, yesterday said he had already held talks with his United States' (US) equivalent regarding global warming issues, in the wake of the recent US presidential election. "I think the White House will be looking, over the course of the next four years, to be in a position to try to advance action on climate change in the US," Mr Combet said. Page B3.

Australian airliners Jetstar and Virgin Australia are expected to interrogate information technology provider Navitaire regarding a disruption of its reservation system which stranded thousands of passengers over the weekend, observers noted yesterday. A spokesman for Jetstar confirmed contacting Navitaire's senior management "for an explanation of what occurred and this will be discussed with them this week." Page B3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Australian company Lend Lease is facing a lawsuit in a New York federal court relating to the collapse of a crane on one of its building projects in New York City during last week's hurricane Sandy, observers noted yesterday. The plaintiffs, which include two dentist practices, accuse the property developer of negligence in "failing to safely prepare, maintain, operate and secure," the crane in question resulting in losses of "substantial income  and  goodwill and reputation". Page B3.

The operational capacity of Qantas Airways' Defence Services division relies largely on securing a contract to maintain Hercules aeroplanes donated to Indonesia, unions warned yesterday. "Qantas senior management have told us that it is looking good [for the Indonesian contract] but they won't have a final decision until the end of the year," said Paul Farrow, New South Wales organiser for the Australian Workers Union. Page B3.

Xavier Di Petta, a teenager from the Victorian town of Shepparton, has turned his love of computers into a successful online business by promoting some of the biggest global brands through social media marketing tools based on a pay-per-click basis; the result being earnings that can reach A$50,000 in one month. "Basically, when I have an idea that I think people would enjoy using I turn it into an app," said Mr Di Petta describing his business approach. Page B6.

While many businesses in the city of Melbourne reside in its central business district some, like Format Furniture, can be found in suburban streets, industry observers noted yesterday. "I've been living here for 12 years. I've always loved the idea of working from home. You don't have to be restricted to store hours," said Format Furniture owner John Parker having recently moved his showroom to the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy. Page B9.