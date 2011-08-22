WELLINGTON Aug 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Refiner Caltex Australia yesterday announced its interim results, revealing a 24 percent fall in total net operating profit and a reduced interim dividend to A17 cents, down by 43 percent on the period prior. Chief executive Julian Segal noted that the company was examining opportunities for external growth. "It is hard to build a case where refining is economic through the cycle," Mark Samter, analyst at brokers CLSA, said. Page 18.

--

Transpacific Industries Group , which is set to deliver its full-year results tomorrow, has revealed it will book A$346.8 million in write-downs after finalising its non-current assets' carrying value. The waste management group is attempting to repair its bottom line after accruing A$2.3 billion in debt on acquisitions such as Waste Management New Zealand and Australian waste group Cleanaway. Page 18.

--

The directors of the company tasked with delivering the Waratah train carriages for the rail network in New South Wales are set to sign off on the company's accounts. Reliance Rail, which is A$1.9 billion in debt, has until the end of September to stave off administration. Observers believe the state government will provide financial support to keep the public-private partnership above water. Page 18.

--

Tabcorp Holdings yesterday said it would appeal a ruling by the Federal Court to overturn the banning of betting kiosks in Victoria. The ruling means Tabcorp's rivals will be able to install their own internet-based betting terminals in the state's pubs. "TAB retail exclusivity now faces a broader threat with the corporates likely to deploy both mobile technology and betting kiosks," Nathan Gee, analyst at Merrill Lynch, said. Page 18.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Treasury Wine Estates yesterday reported a 7.3 percent fall in pre-tax earnings to A$171.1 million after exchange rate fluctuations cut A$30 million from the result. The wine company, which was demerged from brewer Foster's Group in May, said it would put in place currency hedging for around 50 percent of its exposure to movements in exchange rates. Page 21.

--

Caltex Australia chief executive Julian Segal yesterday announced a review of the company's local refining business, including the future of refinery operations in Sydney and Brisbane that make up around a third of Australia's oil refining capacity. Australian oil refiners are facing difficult conditions due to the strong Australian dollar, high oil prices and competition from "mega-refineries" in Asia. Page 21.

--

Packaging group Amcor yesterday released annual results, with net profit rising 95 percent to A$357 million, helped by synergies generated as the company integrates the packaging assets acquired from Alcan in 2009 and the Ball plastics business bought last year. The positive result led the company to lift its yearly dividend by 19 percent and announce a A$150 million share buyback. Page 21.

--

Specialty Fashion Group yesterday announced results for the 12 months to June 30, with net profit at the retailer falling 53.4 percent to A$14.17 million. Chief executive Gary Perlstein said the result was due to the "very tough trading conditions throughout the year," which he expects to continue throughout the first half of the current financial year. However, Mr Perlstein said the company was well-positioned to cope with the structural shifts that are occurring in the retail sector. Page 23.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Taxation Office will seek the Federal Court's assistance today to wind up firms registered in the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg. TPG Newbridge Myer Ltd and NB Queen Sarl were part of a chain of companies that received the proceeds from the sale of Texas Pacific Group's holdings in luxury retailer Myer. The Australian Taxation Office attempted to claim A$452 million from the A$1.5 billion sale, but only A$45 was remaining in the group's Australian bank account by the time a court could freeze the proceeds of the sale. Page B1.

--

The Federal Court has ruled in favour of building materials manufacturer James Hardie in its A$368 million dispute with the Australian Tax Office. Justices John Logan, John Gilmour and Richard Edmonds found that the company did not gain a tax advantage through the restructuring of transactions through its businesses in Malta, the United States and Australia. The victory will recoup A$242 million plus interest for James Hardie, not including legal costs, should the Tax Office opt not to appeal to the High Court, or be unsuccessful in doing so. Page B1.

--

Alan Ramsey, chief financial officer of Sydney Water, yesterday told the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal that "there is a high degree of probability of a new competitor emerging" in the water utilities market. The waste water market is already open to private competition and Sydney Water has already begun preparations to allow private access to its pipes in the Illawarra and Sydney. Page B2.

--

Shares in airline Qantas Airways have dropped to record lows, with the company enduring industrial action from unions and a vote of no confidence in the board and Alan Joyce, the chief executive. Observers suggested the vote of no confidence was unlikely to succeed without the backing of institutional investors, which were tipped to back the airline. Despite the torrent of bad news the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday approved Qantas' alliance with American Airlines . Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Financial services group Challenger yesterday posted its full-year results, revealing a 56 percent increase in sales of annuities to retail investors to A$1.46 billion. "There is a significant and growing amount of money now moving into retirement. The baby boomer demographic currently owns 60 percent of the funds in the [superannuation] industry," Dominic Stevens, chief executive of Challenger, said. Page B2.

--

Primary Healthcare yesterday unveiled a 40 percent drop in its full-year profit as a result of cutbacks to Federal Government funding. John Hester, analyst at LINWAR Securities, said Primary's results were the first indicator of the effects of the Government cuts two years ago. "It's no great surprise to anyone . effectively what they have done is take A$45 million away from what the business was two years ago and that translates down to the profitability of the division," he said. Page B3.

--

Australian Paper has been given six months to cease all usage of the Forest Stewardship Council logo on its Reflex paper brand, after the company opted to continue sourcing wood from native forests. Jim Henneberry, chief executive of Australian Paper, said "uncertainty" over the interpretation of the council's criteria had led the company to withdraw its "controlled wood" from certification. Page B3.

--

Paul Bloxham, a key economist at diversified bank HSBC, yesterday said the creation of a sovereign fund to contain some of the proceeds of the mining boom would reduce "the pace of structural change in the economy and potentially put downward pressure on the exchange rate." The idea of a sovereign fund has been welcomed by the Australian Greens, Australian Industry Group, International Monetary Fund, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Ralph Norris and Federal Liberal MP Malcolm Turnbull. Page B4.

--

