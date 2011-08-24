SYDNEY Aug 25 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Global miner BHP Billiton yesterday smashed the record for corporate earnings in Australia, posting a full-year profit of A$22.6 billion.

Chief executive Marius Kloppers said the miner had "confidence in the outlook for commodities" due to trends in supply and demand for its oil, gas, copper and iron ore.

Alex Vanselow, chief financial officer of the miner, said "the entire industry is challenged . as a consequence of the strong commodity prices we enjoy there is an increase of the costs of many of the products we consume." Page 1.

Alan Joyce, chief executive of Qantas Airways , yesterday said the airline would attempt to improve its share price over the next year to guard against speculative bids and to allay investor frustration at the lack of a dividend.

The airline posted a full-year underlying profit before tax of A$552 million, up 46 percent from the previous year. "The cash we have on the balance sheet, the value of these assets . you can see this hidden value in the group," Mr Joyce said. Page 15.

Bruce Buchanan, group chief executive of Jetstar, Qantas Airways' discount offshoot, yesterday predicted the Asian market would "grow rapidly", adding that Jetstar would retain its status as the leader in the sector.

Jetstar Asia posted a 46 percent increase in available seats for the full-year, while increasing its capacity in Australia by 23 percent. The discount airline also delivered a 29 percent jump in earnings before interest and tax to A$169 million. Page 15.

Shares in Asciano fell 3.5 percent yesterday, after the rail and ports group announced at its full-year results briefing that it was not considering a demerger or sale of its ports division, Patrick.

"My goal is to hunker down and deliver some stellar performances," John Mullen, chief executive of the company, said. Asciano reported A$539 million in earnings, beating earlier forecasts. Page 18.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Leighton Holdings yesterday announced the immediate resignation of chairman David Mortimer.

The construction group's brief statement to the Australian Securities Exchange did not comment on the reasons for Mr Mortimer's departure or who would replace him as chairman. Mr Mortimer's sudden exit unsettled investors, with Leighton stock falling 3 percent to A$21.31 a share. Page 19.

Southern Cross Media yesterday posted its first annual results since a merger with radio group Austereo in April.

The group, which owns regional television and radio networks as well as Austero's capital city radio networks, reported a net profit of A$53.3 million for the year to June 30. Chief executive Rhys Holleran said the integration of the two companies was "70 percent complete on the change management side." Page 20.

Wine company Australian Vintage yesterday reported a 27 percent fall in annual net profit to A$6.6 million, as asset writedowns and one-off costs affected the result.

Chief executive Neil McGuigan said export sales had fallen 8 percent, with the value of those sales cut by a further A$14.4 million due to the rising value of the Australian dollar. Overall sales were down 5 percent to A$225 million. Page 20.

Engineering services group WorleyParsons yesterday announced full-year results, with underlying profit growing 2.5 percent to A$298.5 million.

The result received a positive reaction from the market given that the company had to contend with the rising value of the Australian dollar, natural disasters and instability in Middle Eastern markets.

WorleyParsons shares rose following the results announcement to end the day 10 percent higher at A$26.07. Page 20.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Paul Weston, the special purpose liquidator for failed telecommunications group One.Tel, told creditors on the weekend that he may pursue a new legal avenue to sue former directors James Packer and Lachlan Murdoch.

"We would be disappointed if Mr Weston wasted more time and money on this matter," Greg Baxter, a spokesman for News Limited said. Media groups Consolidated Media and News Limited have had a case against them over their involvement in the collapsed firm dismissed. Page 1.

Sue Morphet, chief executive of Pacific Brands , saw no light at the end of the tunnel for the retail industry yesterday as he allegedly continues to experience difficult trading numbers.

The company recorded a A$131 million full-year loss. "It's working in a pretty disgusting environment", Ms Morphet said, adding that the broker believes Pacific had "actually achieved the outcomes we were looking for. Page B3

Downer EDI , the public-private partnership expected to deliver a fleet of Waratah trains to Sydney, yesterday announced further delays.

The engineering firm has opted to postpone the project in a bid to pass reliability tests on its second contract earlier this year.

Shares in Downer slumped by A4 cents to A$3.54, partly due to the company only posting a A$3 million profit. Page B5.

Andrew Robb, spokesperson on finance for the federal opposition, yesterday called on the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to examine advertisements paid for by industry superannuation funds supporting the Government.

"When you are responsible for the retirement funds of Australians there must be absolutely no suggestion that those funds - directly or indirectly, are being used in any way for political purposes," Mr Robb said. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Marius Kloppers, chief executive of BHP Billiton, yesterday defended the global miner's moves to increase its exposure to shale gas, arguing the inclusion of major corporations in the industry would improve its green credentials.

"The shale industry was developed by a set of smaller players and there was historically not a very high level of disclosure of what fracking fluids go in the reservoirs, how it is done, and so on," Mr Kloppers said. Page B2.

Flight and online accommodation hub Wotif yesterday reported a A$51 million after-tax profit for the 2011 financial year, a 3.8 percent increase on the year prior.

Chief executive Robbie Cooke suggested that "it could be what we have seen in the last quarter is a change in consumer appetite." Shares in the company fell by nearly 10 percent to A$4.07, with analysts saying the result failed to meet expectations. Page B4.

Charter Hall Office Real Estate Investment Trust yesterday reported a A$69.4 million net profit for the 2011 full year, paying out a A11 cents final dividend.

The result marks a turnaround for the fund, which had suffered from a long stoush with Orange Capital, where the latter attempted to garner support to oust the management. "We are well positioned to capitalise on the office recovery cycle," Adrian Taylor, chief executive of Charter Hall Office REIT, said. Page B4.

David Kindl, joint managing director of female fashion outlet Noni B , yesterday said the retailing sector was "very competitive and our customers are . reluctant to spend as much as they have in the past and you need to have lots of promotions and sales to move that product."

Noni B announced A$117.3 million in revenue for the full-year and cash reserves of A$5.5 million. Page B4.