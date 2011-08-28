Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

At least half of BHP Billiton's coking coal buyers will be moved from quarterly to monthly contracts, a strategy the mining giant has already applied to iron ore. Chief executive Marius Kloppers said BHP wanted to create "a physically traded market" to determine index prices. "We have pushed for monthly pricing...because there is no real forward market and, therefore, the quotation period is a little more difficult to handle," Mr Kloppers said. Page 14.

Parmalat Australia has two weeks to source millions of litres of milk required to fulfil its contract with supermarket giant Woolworths after negotiations with National Foods broke down. The dairy processor has been contacting farmers in New South Wales directly in the past few weeks. "It would have been quicker and easier [through National Foods], but we're comfortable standing in the market," Parmalat chief executive Craig Garvin said. Page 14.

Perth Caterpillar dealer WesTrac was confident it could increase its presence in the Chinese hydraulic excavator market, after its market share fell from 11 percent to 7 percent between 2005 and 2010. Chinese manufacturer Sany Heavy Industry increased its share from 2 percent to 9 percent in the same period. "We're seeing what Caterpillar is doing for next year. We'll get a lot more access to stock as well," WesTrac managing director Jim Walker said. Page 15.

Orbis Investment Management, the biggest investor in PaperlinX , has urged the fine paper manufacturer to suspend dividends to step-up preference securities holders and use the savings to buy back the hybrid debt instruments. Orbis managing director Simon Marais said buying back the complex debt arrangements would remove share overhang. PaperlinX reported a A$108 million net loss for 2010-11, its third annual net loss in a row. Page 16.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The senior management of construction group Leighton Holdings may be in for further changes following the shock departure last week of chief executive David Stewart. The new chief executive Hamish Tyrwhitt is known to have clashed in the past with Mr Stewart's right hand man, Stephen Sasse. Mr Sasse is general manager, organisational strategy and has been under pressure over his dealings with unions at the Victorian desalination plant project. Page 21.

Assistant treasurer Bill Shorten will unveil draft legislation for major reforms to the financial services sector before markets open today. The proposed legislation will exempt stockbrokers from the ban on payment of commissions but there are concerns over the definition of advice under the new laws. Stockbrokers will still be able to claim "stamping" fees and bonuses for brokerage they generate for the firm. Page 21.

Investment bank Merrill Lynch has rounded out a weak 2011 profit reporting season by downgrading earnings forecasts for the next two years. A report by the bank notes that many companies relied on one-offs to prop up earnings for 2011 and were avoiding giving specific guidance for 2012. Shane Oliver from financial services group AMP Capital Investors said recent job cuts by major companies were an omen of more to come. Page 21.

Chief executive of global surfwear company Billabong , Derek O'Neill, faced some tough questions on a conference call during which he announced that profits in 2011 had crashed by 18 percent to A$119 million. The brand's strategy of expansion into the retail sector, which began in 2008, has been called into question following a decade-long run of double-digit earnings growth through world-leading wholesale margins. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission will investigate whether some lenders are breaching fair practice laws by charging excessive mortgage exit fees. For loans entered into before July 1, lenders are prevented from charging for anything other than the costs incurred in terminating a loan. "There's still this sort of misunderstanding that exit fees for home loans have gone," said the University of Melbourne's Ian Ramsay. Page B1.

Work on composite wing flaps for the Dreamliner 787 passenger jet is proceeding around the clock at Boeing's Fishermans Bend plant in Melbourne. The next generation aircraft is three years behind schedule and has seen its budget blow out by billions of dollars. Boeing has indicated it is not happy with progress at the Victorian factory and flew 100 specialists in from the United States earlier this year in an effort to improve productivity. Page B1.

Documents filed recently by gym chain Fitness First showed that memberships fell 5 percent in the year to October 2010, as net profits slid 33 percent to A$28.5 million. The global financial crisis "had an impact on how consumers chose to spend their income and now there's increased competition," Fitness First chief executive Peter Manuel explained. The company, which has 93 clubs nationally, opened just one new gym in the past year. Page B1.

The flight to safe haven investments caused by volatile global markets has seen Australian gold companies increase production to keep up with soaring demand. Australian gold miners produced 270 tonnes of gold in 2010-11, a 10 percent year-on-year increase. "It is the sustained, long-term, upward trend in the gold price that has prompted companies to re-evaluate older deposits and also explore for new ones," Surbiton director Sandra Close said. Page B2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Winemaker Jacob's Creek will bottle an entire batch of wine overseas for the British and Irish markets due to the strength of the Australian dollar. Australian Vintage announced last week it would package and bottle its product in the United Kingdom. "The primary reason is the dollar and it affects our competitiveness offshore and also has an impact in terms of wine imports," Winemakers Federation of Australia chief executive Stephen Strachan said. Page B1.

Coking coal junior Tigers Realm Coal will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange today. The company was only able to raise A$37.5 million prior to the listing after hoping to raise over A$200 million. "We did get the raising away. Yes it was a smaller size, but clearly there was still a lot of confidence for the story," managing director Martin Grant said. The company's major asset is a 177 million tonne coal deposit in eastern Russia. Page B3.

A survey conducted by insolvency practitioner KordaMentha found that 92 percent of struggling businesses in 2010-11 turned their fortunes around through closures and product cuts, up from 75 percent the previous year. "Not only are we in this cyclical downturn, we are in some sort of structural shift as well," 333 Consulting's Mick Calder said. Excessive debt and insufficient financial controls were the top two reasons for company failures. Page B3.

Bulky Goods Retailers Association executive director Philippa Kelly praised the Victorian government's proposal to reform zoning laws, saying they would "provide thousands of jobs." State Planning Minister Matthew Guy announced last week that the definition of "restricted retail" may be expanded and bulky goods businesses may be allowed in industrial parks. Mr Guy pledged to enact the reforms within "weeks rather than months." Page B8.