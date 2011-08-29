WELLINGTON Aug 30 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Ge Junjie, vice-president of Bright Food Group, yesterday said the Chinese company was searching for more takeover targets. The company recently secured a A$530 million agreement with Manassen Foods and has been linked with possible takeovers in the sugar, snack food and dairy sectors. "What we do at Bright Food is try to enable every citizen in China to take a bite of Australian wine and taste confectionery from Australia," Mr Ge said. Page 1.

The largest manufacturer of food in Australia, Goodman Fielder , yesterday reported a A$166.7 million full-year loss, the first negative result for the company since relisting on the market six years ago. "Obviously we're very disappointed . consumers are concerned about their future and are economising in their spending habits," chief executive Chris Delaney said. Page 16.

Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory , the largest Australian milk processor on the local stockmarket, yesterday reported a full-year net profit of A$18.5 million. Managing director David Lord said the dairy processor was more capable of responding to opportunities in the market after reducing its debt gearing by 20 percent, or A$68.9 million, over the year. Page 16.

Coal explorer Northern Energy is on the verge of being fully acquired by New Hope Corporation , after the coal miner announced a A$2 a share unconditional cash offer. The bid is for the remaining 19.17 percent of Northern not already owned by New Hope, and is A15 cents a share higher than a previous offer from New Hope earlier this year. "This offer allows shareholders who don't want to participate in future capital raisings to exit their investment without being diluted," Robert Neale, chief executive of New Hope, said. Page 20.

The future of financial advice reforms proposed by Federal Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services, Bill Shorten, yesterday were well received by the majority of the financial services sector. PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia's Antony James, however, noted that the new regulations forced brokers to "restructure remuneration arrangements on margin lending, cash management and banking products, and other product solutions." Page 21.

John Colvin, chief executive of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, yesterday argued in a submission to Treasury that the litigation funding sector should be regulated to safeguard corporate productivity. "The excessive cost of this type of litigation to companies and the distraction it provides for boards and directors where those claims are unmeritorious should not be understated," Mr Colvin wrote. Page 21.

The biggest coal haulage company in Australia, QR National , yesterday reported a profit of A$349.5 million for the 2010-11 financial year, despite booking a A$187 million hit to earnings due to natural disasters. "Notwithstanding the impact of the floods, the reason that I am pretty happy with the result for the year is I believe that we have delivered at and above every promise that we made in the offer document," chief executive Lance Hockridge said. Page 21.

Centro Properties Group yesterday warned shareholders that the company will have to merge with Centro Retail Group to stave off liquidation, despite reporting a net profit after tax of A$2.74 billion for the 2010-11 financial year, a 520 percent increase. "Regardless of the rises in profits, Centro Properties is in the hands of the lenders," Winston Sammut, managing director of investment group Maxim Asset Management, said. Page 22.

Multinational food maker HJ Heinz yesterday used an analyst briefing in the United States to attack the market dominance of supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles, saying their control of the sector had created a "inhospitable environment" for suppliers. "The reality is with two key customers . we've seen our margins squeezed as the pressure comes on," Arthur Winkleblack, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Heinz, said. Page B1.

Three Australian Capital Reserve (ACR) directors have pleaded guilty to offering false financial information in a prospectus, the day before they were due to be tried at the New South Wales District Court. Steven Martin, Murray Lapham and Samuel Pogson were the main figures behind developer Estate Property Group and its financing division ACR, which owed more than A$300 million to 7000 noteholders when it went into administration four years ago. Page B3.

The Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) Revenue Office is investigating fees paid to directors of a company that formerly oversaw MTAA Super. The inquiry is part of a payroll tax investigation into the trade association's superannuation fund, which is expected to examine more than A$1.78 million in undeclared directors' fees over five years. The fund spent A$724,957 on directors' fees for the 2010 financial year, according to files with the corporate regulator, but only A$366,933 was declared to the ACT Revenue Office. Page B3.

Tony Davis has resigned as the chief executive of Tiger Airways Australia, the airline announced yesterday, making him the third boss to leave the troubled carrier in less than two years. Rumours about Mr Davis' future circulated after the airline regulator grounded Tiger at the start of July, although the outgoing chief executive said he would head up Tiger's Australian unit "for the foreseeable future" only a fortnight ago. Page B4.

Tigers Realm Minerals, the company founded by mining magnate Owen Hegarty, yesterday indicated it could spin off another of its subsidiaries, despite a substandard performance debut for its Tigers Realm Coal (TRC) venture. TRC, which is 33 percent owned by Tigers Realm Minerals, closed 10 percent below its issue price at A45 cents. "You can never be happy when you are down a bit from your opening but the critical thing is the [initial public offering] is away," Tony Manini, chairman of TRC, said. Page B2.

Macquarie Atlas Roads, the less-favoured spin-off from Macquarie Infrastructure Group, yesterday predicted a slump in growth from its motorways in Europe over the second half of the year due to a sluggish French economy. The group, which reported a half-year loss of A$106 million, is expecting to complete a substantial refinancing of the debt on its French toll roads next year. Page B5.

Canadian uranium explorer Crosshair Exploration & Mining has upped the ante in its bid to convince Australian-American Mining (AAM) to "unlock the value" in the latter's shares by publishing confidential details of talks between the pair. According to observers, Crosshair has been lobbying AAM to accept a deal that would see the latter acquire shares in Crosshair in exchange for AAM's uranium leases in North America. The Canadian explorer has also established a website, unlockthevalue.info, encouraging shareholders to support its view. Page B9.

The Australian stockmarket enjoyed a 1.5 percent gain yesterday to finish at 4263.3 points, buoyed by strong company earnings results. "It looks like a bit of risk appetite is coming into the market, which has obviously been ebbing and flowing," Ben Potter from IG Markets said. Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, noted that growth in earnings has averaged approximately 7 percent throughout this year's reporting season. Page B10.