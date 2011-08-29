WELLINGTON Aug 30 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Ge Junjie, vice-president of Bright Food Group, yesterday
said the Chinese company was searching for more takeover
targets. The company recently secured a A$530 million agreement
with Manassen Foods and has been linked with possible takeovers
in the sugar, snack food and dairy sectors. "What we do at
Bright Food is try to enable every citizen in China to take a
bite of Australian wine and taste confectionery from Australia,"
Mr Ge said. Page 1.
- - - -
The largest manufacturer of food in Australia, Goodman
Fielder , yesterday reported a A$166.7 million full-year
loss, the first negative result for the company since relisting
on the market six years ago. "Obviously we're very disappointed
. consumers are concerned about their future and are economising
in their spending habits," chief executive Chris Delaney said.
Page 16.
- - - -
Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory , the largest
Australian milk processor on the local stockmarket, yesterday
reported a full-year net profit of A$18.5 million. Managing
director David Lord said the dairy processor was more capable of
responding to opportunities in the market after reducing its
debt gearing by 20 percent, or A$68.9 million, over the year.
Page 16.
- - - -
Coal explorer Northern Energy is on the verge of
being fully acquired by New Hope Corporation , after the
coal miner announced a A$2 a share unconditional cash offer.
The bid is for the remaining 19.17 percent of Northern not
already owned by New Hope, and is A15 cents a share higher than
a previous offer from New Hope earlier this year. "This offer
allows shareholders who don't want to participate in future
capital raisings to exit their investment without being
diluted," Robert Neale, chief executive of New Hope, said. Page
20.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The future of financial advice reforms proposed by Federal
Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services, Bill
Shorten, yesterday were well received by the majority of the
financial services sector. PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia's
Antony James, however, noted that the new regulations forced
brokers to "restructure remuneration arrangements on margin
lending, cash management and banking products, and other product
solutions." Page 21.
- - - -
John Colvin, chief executive of the Australian Institute of
Company Directors, yesterday argued in a submission to Treasury
that the litigation funding sector should be regulated to
safeguard corporate productivity. "The excessive cost of this
type of litigation to companies and the distraction it provides
for boards and directors where those claims are unmeritorious
should not be understated," Mr Colvin wrote. Page 21.
- - - -
The biggest coal haulage company in Australia, QR National
, yesterday reported a profit of A$349.5 million for the
2010-11 financial year, despite booking a A$187 million hit to
earnings due to natural disasters. "Notwithstanding the impact
of the floods, the reason that I am pretty happy with the result
for the year is I believe that we have delivered at and above
every promise that we made in the offer document," chief
executive Lance Hockridge said. Page 21.
- - - -
Centro Properties Group yesterday warned
shareholders that the company will have to merge with Centro
Retail Group to stave off liquidation, despite reporting a net
profit after tax of A$2.74 billion for the 2010-11 financial
year, a 520 percent increase. "Regardless of the rises in
profits, Centro Properties is in the hands of the lenders,"
Winston Sammut, managing director of investment group Maxim
Asset Management, said. Page 22.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Multinational food maker HJ Heinz yesterday used an analyst
briefing in the United States to attack the market dominance of
supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles, saying their control of
the sector had created a "inhospitable environment" for
suppliers. "The reality is with two key customers . we've seen
our margins squeezed as the pressure comes on," Arthur
Winkleblack, executive vice-president and chief financial
officer of Heinz, said. Page B1.
- - - -
Three Australian Capital Reserve (ACR) directors have
pleaded guilty to offering false financial information in a
prospectus, the day before they were due to be tried at the New
South Wales District Court. Steven Martin, Murray Lapham and
Samuel Pogson were the main figures behind developer Estate
Property Group and its financing division ACR, which owed more
than A$300 million to 7000 noteholders when it went into
administration four years ago. Page B3.
- - - -
The Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) Revenue Office is
investigating fees paid to directors of a company that formerly
oversaw MTAA Super. The inquiry is part of a payroll tax
investigation into the trade association's superannuation fund,
which is expected to examine more than A$1.78 million in
undeclared directors' fees over five years. The fund spent
A$724,957 on directors' fees for the 2010 financial year,
according to files with the corporate regulator, but only
A$366,933 was declared to the ACT Revenue Office. Page B3.
- - - -
Tony Davis has resigned as the chief executive of Tiger
Airways Australia, the airline announced yesterday, making him
the third boss to leave the troubled carrier in less than two
years. Rumours about Mr Davis' future circulated after the
airline regulator grounded Tiger at the start of July, although
the outgoing chief executive said he would head up Tiger's
Australian unit "for the foreseeable future" only a fortnight
ago. Page B4.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Tigers Realm Minerals, the company founded by mining magnate
Owen Hegarty, yesterday indicated it could spin off another of
its subsidiaries, despite a substandard performance debut for
its Tigers Realm Coal (TRC) venture. TRC, which is 33 percent
owned by Tigers Realm Minerals, closed 10 percent below its
issue price at A45 cents. "You can never be happy when you are
down a bit from your opening but the critical thing is the
[initial public offering] is away," Tony Manini, chairman of
TRC, said. Page B2.
- - - -
Macquarie Atlas Roads, the less-favoured spin-off from
Macquarie Infrastructure Group, yesterday predicted a slump in
growth from its motorways in Europe over the second half of the
year due to a sluggish French economy. The group, which
reported a half-year loss of A$106 million, is expecting to
complete a substantial refinancing of the debt on its French
toll roads next year. Page B5.
- - - -
Canadian uranium explorer Crosshair Exploration & Mining
has upped the ante in its bid to convince
Australian-American Mining (AAM) to "unlock the value"
in the latter's shares by publishing confidential details of
talks between the pair. According to observers, Crosshair has
been lobbying AAM to accept a deal that would see the latter
acquire shares in Crosshair in exchange for AAM's uranium leases
in North America. The Canadian explorer has also established a
website, unlockthevalue.info, encouraging shareholders to
support its view. Page B9.
- - - -
The Australian stockmarket enjoyed a 1.5 percent gain
yesterday to finish at 4263.3 points, buoyed by strong company
earnings results. "It looks like a bit of risk appetite is
coming into the market, which has obviously been ebbing and
flowing," Ben Potter from IG Markets said. Michael McCarthy,
chief market strategist at CMC Markets, noted that growth in
earnings has averaged approximately 7 percent throughout this
year's reporting season. Page B10.
- - - -