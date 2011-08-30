SYDNEY Aug 31 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Shares in BHP Billiton worth A$48.2 million have been granted to the mining giant's senior executive team as part of incentive schemes, it was revealed yesterday. Chief executive Marius Kloppers, who owns shares worth A$33.8 million based on yesterday's closing price, is obliged by the company to hold three times his base salary, or A$6 million, in company shares. BHP last week posted a record US$23.6 billion profit. Page 44.

--Infigen Energy yesterday reported a net loss for the 2010-11 financial year of A$61.4 million, clawing back 18 percent on the previous year's result. The wind energy generator reaped A$267 million in revenue, thanks largely to its Lake Bonney 3 and Capital wind farms in Australia, but was hit by low electricity prices and exchange rate losses. Chief executive Miles George said Infigen will focus on paying down debts of A$1.25 billion. Page 44.

--Analysts yesterday warned that the Reserve Bank of Australia may need to cut interest rates more than once to address a slump in building activity that is hurting building materials firms such as CSR and Boral . Development lobby group Urban Taskforce said private sector building approvals for July were at their lowest level in 11 years. "The relatively small magnitude of 50 basis points of easing would support only a mild recovery in approvals," Goldman Sachs said. Page 45.

--Beach Energy yesterday reported a net loss of A$97.4 million for the 2010-11 financial year due to asset write-downs, after posting a A$33.1 million profit in 2009-10. Reg Nelson, managing director of the mid-tier oil and gas producer, said capital spending would increase to A$355.1 million this year from A$161.1 million as the firm focuses on oil and shale gas in the Cooper Basin. Investment in the project was hampered last year by severe flooding. Page 46.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) yesterday announced a takeover bid for listed financial planning network Count Financial, with the A$373 million offer receiving the backing of Count's board. CBA said the move was part of strategy to increase it presence in the self-managed superannuation fund sector, which the bank noted is growing at around 10 percent each year. Page 21.

--Gerry Harvey, chairman of electrical and furniture retailer Harvey Norman , yesterday warned of continuing difficult conditions for the sector, saying, "Retailers will have the hardest Christmas in their lives." The company revealed a 9 percent increase in net profit to A$252.2 million for the year to June 30. Mr Harvey said price deflation meant increased unit sales were not reflected in higher revenue, saying, "We have to sell three times as many TVs to get the same revenue." Page 21.

--Mining services company Ausdrill yesterday announced full-year results, with net profit for the year to June rising 52 percent to A$73.3 million, while revenue rose 32.3 percent to A$834.6 million. The company's corporate finance manager, Jose Martins, said meeting strong demand from the major mining companies was a significant issue, and the company is seeking to secure sufficient workers through increased training programs and overseas recruitment. Page 22.

--Gold mining company Kingsgate Consolidated yesterday reported an annual net profit of A$21 million, a 71 percent reduction compared to the previous year. Gold production for the year was down 14.7 percent to 113,134 ounces, while output from the company's flagship Chatree mine in Thailand was 43 percent lower. However, the company forecast a strong recovery in production, and expects gold production for the current financial year of 240,000 - 260,000 ounces. Page 22.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Analysts yesterday said the resources boom is benefiting some while leaving other sectors struggling due to the high dollar and poor consumer demand. Tanya Branwhite from Macquarie Bank said the two-speed economy was typified by the diverging fortunes of mining giant BHP Billiton and steelmaker BlueScope Steel . "What we're seeing are not cyclical challenges for the economy, we're seeing structural challenges and they're not going anywhere," Deutsche Bank strategist Tim Baker said. Page B1.

--Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan is expected to address China's undervalued currency when he meets with officials in Guangzhou today. Mr Swan's criticism marks a more forthright approach from the Government. "One of the structural reforms that we require in the global economy, particularly from large developing countries, is for them to boost domestic demand and move to more market-based exchange rates," Mr Swan told CNBC television. Page B2.

--The board of Macarthur Coal yesterday recommended that shareholders accept a revised takeover offer of A$16 a share put forward by Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal , which values the pulverised injection coal producer at A$4.8 billion. The suitors initially offered A$15.50 a share. "Although it remains possible that a superior proposal might be made, none have emerged to date and there can be no assurances that any will emerge," the directors said. Page B3.

--Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman Greg Medcraft yesterday flagged a crackdown on advertisements for financial products that rush through the fine print. The watchdog's draft rules on advertising standards will cover print, television, radio, outdoor and social media ads. "We encourage industry to strive to do more than simply meet the minimum requirement not to be misleading and deceptive," Mr Medcraft said. Page B4.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Don Stallings, chief executive of the new big-box retailer Masters, yesterday alleged that some suppliers had refused to sell to the chain for fear of upsetting market leader Bunnings. "It's a common practice, and most people know how to say the right language so it sounds like it's all appropriate," Mr Stallings said. A Bunnings spokesperson said Masters "have been bleating on about this for more than eight months and it is palpably untrue." Page B1.

--Shares in Telstra plunged 5.5 percent yesterday to A$2.92 after the competition regulator declared it had "serious concerns" about its plan for structural separation as part of the national broadband network project. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was not satisfied with the telecommunications giant's commitment to providing equivalent pricing and access to its copper wire network to all telcos until the optic fibre network is completed. Telstra is understood to be open to revising the blueprint. Page B2.

--A Federal Parliamentary inquiry into the collapse of Trio Capital yesterday questioned senior officers from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority about allegations they did not promptly conduct a valuation of the fund manager. Trio failed in 2009 after being defrauded of A$123 million. The corporate regulator's deputy chairman, Ross Jones, said the fraud went undetected due to the "gross incompetence" of some of the Trio directors. Page B5.

--A consortium comprised of architects CK Designworks and landscape planners ERM has won a contract to design and plan tourist facilities at a world heritage site in Nanjing, China. The consortium will be tasked with facilitating access to the area while preserving historic sites in the old capital. "The major problem is that middle-class tourists are arriving in their cars and driving all over the ancient tombs," CK Designworks' Belinda Griffin explained. Page 12.