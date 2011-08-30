SYDNEY Aug 31 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) yesterday rejected Telstra's Structural Separation Undertaking, through which the telecommunications company will split its wholesale and retail operations ahead of the transfer of infrastructure to NBN Co, the Government body building the national broadband network. ACCC chairman Rod Sims said Telstra needed to provide better assurances on pricing and service for rivals using the wholesale network. Page 1.

--Around one in three large-cap Australian companies to report recently has some exposure to emerging countries, with several well-known groups looking to expand in Asia, South America and eastern Europe as markets in Australia and the developed world slow. Property company Westfield Group is set to pull about A$2 billion out of assets in the United States and Britain with a A$440 million investment in a Brazilian shopping centre highlighting the shift in focus. Page 1.

--Queensland, Victoria and South Australia may struggle to meet energy demand within a few years unless there is investment in new generating capacity, a report due out today has found. Government-owned energy planning group Australian Energy Market Operator's Electricity Statement of Opportunities, also reports that renewable energy production has not increased in the past decade, making the government's target of 20 percent by 2020 look overly ambitious. Page 1.

--The Remuneration Tribunal, the body that sets pay for senior public servants, yesterday approved pay rises of over 22 percent for the heads of the Australia's three main regulators. Chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, John Laker, will have his pay increased from A$621,230 to A$800,000. Greg Medcraft from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Rod Sims will both now receive A$700,000, up from A$545,730. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--The Australian Electoral Commission yesterday said it had asked the New South Wales branch of the Health Services Union, HSUEast, to provide an explanation for the union's initial expenses declaration for 2009-10. The first declaration, lodged in October, had listed expenditure as A$22,225, while an amended return submitted on Monday lists outflows for the period of A$16,284,546. Page 2.

--An Australian National Audit Office report has found that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is failing to adequately regulate those companies selling vitamins and other complementary medicines. The TGA has found that up to 90 percent of companies marketing such products do not comply with regulations, which could lead to "potential risks to public health." The report found the TGA is unable to effectively prosecute companies that breach advertising rules as low penalties make prosecutions uneconomic. Page 3.

--The Australian Ballet will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, undertaking a major tour around Australia and travelling to New York. The company's hometown audience in Melbourne will also see a multi-company production, Let's Dance, that will feature dance companies from around Australia, while an international gala event will include dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet, London's Royal Ballet, Tokyo Ballet and the National Ballet of China. Page 3.

--A study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies has found that just 7 percent of children to separated parents are in equal care parenting arrangements, despite changes to the law five years ago aimed at encouraging shared parenting. The research, published today in the institute's Family Matters journal, found that the 3 percent of parents who go to court to settle custody disputes are far more likely to have shared care arrangements than those parents who come to an agreement themselves. Page 4.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Multinational chemical manufacturer Orica has suspended remediation work at a site in Matraville near Sydney's Botany Bay. Mercury was discovered in soil and groundwater at Orica's former chloralkali plant, but the technology being used by to clean up the site has been found to be inefficient. The company recently made headlines when hexavalent chromium leaked from a plant near Newcastle. Page 1.

--The New South Wales Ombudsman, Bruce Barbour, yesterday tabled a report in state Parliament that outlined a dramatic fall in the number of visits to at-risk children by Family and Community Services case workers despite a restructure of the department aimed at increasing contact between workers and children. "We should have seen a much better improvement in response than this," Mr Barbour said. Page 1.

--United States (US) diplomatic correspondence, released by whistleblower website WikiLeaks, indicates that US officials were of the belief that the emissions trading scheme (ETS), proposed by Kevin Rudd in 2008, would pass into law without significant opposition. Cables also show that Joe Hockey was expected to replace Malcolm Turnbull as Opposition Leader because of the latter's support for a compromise on the ETS. Page 2.

--Greens Senator Bob Brown's motion last Thursday to establish an inquiry into media ownership and regulation went largely unnoticed as the focus in Parliament was on the Craig Thomson imbroglio. But friction between Prime Minister Julia Gillard and newspaper publisher News Ltd re-emerged yesterday when The Australian was forced to apologise for publishing an article linking Ms Gillard to a union fraud case involving a former boyfriend. A decision on any inquiry is due within a fortnight. Page 5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--Teachers in Victoria are being asked to pay to lease their laptop computers, which they claim are essential tools of their profession, from the Department of Education. Adding to their frustration, if they require a Mac they will be stuck with an already-outdated model until 2016 under the four-year leasing cycle. "This is not acquisitive; it's trying to stay on the curve rather than behind the curve," said one teacher of their concerns about the scheme. Page 1.

--The secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Dennis Richardson, told a Lowy Institute lecture in Canberra yesterday that while the Government had a responsibility to assist citizens overseas caught in circumstances beyond their control, travellers needed to take responsibility for their own actions and decisions. The department has arranged emergency transport for citizens caught in a number of crises, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, in the recent past. Page 1.

--A Supreme Court jury in Victoria yesterday awarded A$1.15 million in compensation to a 62-year-old mesothelioma sufferer, finding that he had been exposed to asbestos at a James Hardie plant near Perth in 1972. The jury found that the building products manufacturer had not taken reasonable care to avoid exposing Eric King to the asbestos which had caused his condition. James Hardie had sought to have the case heard solely by a judge. Page 3.

--Just two weeks after a 90-year-old ban on the import of New Zealand apples was lifted, one of the first consignments of fruit has been found to contain a parasitic midge not present in Australia, and leaf matter which could carry fire blight bacteria. Chairman of Apple and Pear Australia, John Lawrenson, said the discovery vindicated local growers' opposition to the lifting of the ban on New Zealand imports. Page 3