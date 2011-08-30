SYDNEY Aug 31 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
yesterday rejected Telstra's Structural Separation
Undertaking, through which the telecommunications company will
split its wholesale and retail operations ahead of the transfer
of infrastructure to NBN Co, the Government body building the
national broadband network. ACCC chairman Rod Sims said Telstra
needed to provide better assurances on pricing and service for
rivals using the wholesale network. Page 1.
--Around one in three large-cap Australian companies to
report recently has some exposure to emerging countries, with
several well-known groups looking to expand in Asia, South
America and eastern Europe as markets in Australia and the
developed world slow. Property company Westfield Group
is set to pull about A$2 billion out of assets in the United
States and Britain with a A$440 million investment in a
Brazilian shopping centre highlighting the shift in focus. Page
1.
--Queensland, Victoria and South Australia may struggle to
meet energy demand within a few years unless there is investment
in new generating capacity, a report due out today has found.
Government-owned energy planning group Australian Energy Market
Operator's Electricity Statement of Opportunities, also reports
that renewable energy production has not increased in the past
decade, making the government's target of 20 percent by 2020
look overly ambitious. Page 1.
--The Remuneration Tribunal, the body that sets pay for
senior public servants, yesterday approved pay rises of over 22
percent for the heads of the Australia's three main regulators.
Chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, John
Laker, will have his pay increased from A$621,230 to A$800,000.
Greg Medcraft from the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission and the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission's Rod Sims will both now receive A$700,000, up from
A$545,730. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--The Australian Electoral Commission yesterday said it had
asked the New South Wales branch of the Health Services Union,
HSUEast, to provide an explanation for the union's initial
expenses declaration for 2009-10. The first declaration, lodged
in October, had listed expenditure as A$22,225, while an amended
return submitted on Monday lists outflows for the period of
A$16,284,546. Page 2.
--An Australian National Audit Office report has found that
the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is failing to
adequately regulate those companies selling vitamins and other
complementary medicines. The TGA has found that up to 90
percent of companies marketing such products do not comply with
regulations, which could lead to "potential risks to public
health." The report found the TGA is unable to effectively
prosecute companies that breach advertising rules as low
penalties make prosecutions uneconomic. Page 3.
--The Australian Ballet will celebrate its 50th anniversary
next year, undertaking a major tour around Australia and
travelling to New York. The company's hometown audience in
Melbourne will also see a multi-company production, Let's Dance,
that will feature dance companies from around Australia, while
an international gala event will include dancers from the Paris
Opera Ballet, London's Royal Ballet, Tokyo Ballet and the
National Ballet of China. Page 3.
--A study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies has
found that just 7 percent of children to separated parents are
in equal care parenting arrangements, despite changes to the law
five years ago aimed at encouraging shared parenting. The
research, published today in the institute's Family Matters
journal, found that the 3 percent of parents who go to court to
settle custody disputes are far more likely to have shared care
arrangements than those parents who come to an agreement
themselves. Page 4.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Multinational chemical manufacturer Orica has
suspended remediation work at a site in Matraville near Sydney's
Botany Bay. Mercury was discovered in soil and groundwater at
Orica's former chloralkali plant, but the technology being used
by to clean up the site has been found to be inefficient. The
company recently made headlines when hexavalent chromium leaked
from a plant near Newcastle. Page 1.
--The New South Wales Ombudsman, Bruce Barbour, yesterday
tabled a report in state Parliament that outlined a dramatic
fall in the number of visits to at-risk children by Family and
Community Services case workers despite a restructure of the
department aimed at increasing contact between workers and
children. "We should have seen a much better improvement in
response than this," Mr Barbour said. Page 1.
--United States (US) diplomatic correspondence, released by
whistleblower website WikiLeaks, indicates that US officials
were of the belief that the emissions trading scheme (ETS),
proposed by Kevin Rudd in 2008, would pass into law without
significant opposition. Cables also show that Joe Hockey was
expected to replace Malcolm Turnbull as Opposition Leader
because of the latter's support for a compromise on the ETS.
Page 2.
--Greens Senator Bob Brown's motion last Thursday to
establish an inquiry into media ownership and regulation went
largely unnoticed as the focus in Parliament was on the Craig
Thomson imbroglio. But friction between Prime Minister Julia
Gillard and newspaper publisher News Ltd re-emerged yesterday
when The Australian was forced to apologise for publishing an
article linking Ms Gillard to a union fraud case involving a
former boyfriend. A decision on any inquiry is due within a
fortnight. Page 5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Teachers in Victoria are being asked to pay to lease their
laptop computers, which they claim are essential tools of their
profession, from the Department of Education. Adding to their
frustration, if they require a Mac they will be stuck with an
already-outdated model until 2016 under the four-year leasing
cycle. "This is not acquisitive; it's trying to stay on the
curve rather than behind the curve," said one teacher of their
concerns about the scheme. Page 1.
--The secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Dennis
Richardson, told a Lowy Institute lecture in Canberra yesterday
that while the Government had a responsibility to assist
citizens overseas caught in circumstances beyond their control,
travellers needed to take responsibility for their own actions
and decisions. The department has arranged emergency transport
for citizens caught in a number of crises, particularly in the
Middle East and North Africa, in the recent past. Page 1.
--A Supreme Court jury in Victoria yesterday awarded A$1.15
million in compensation to a 62-year-old mesothelioma sufferer,
finding that he had been exposed to asbestos at a James Hardie
plant near Perth in 1972. The jury found that the building
products manufacturer had not taken reasonable care to avoid
exposing Eric King to the asbestos which had caused his
condition. James Hardie had sought to have the case
heard solely by a judge. Page 3.
--Just two weeks after a 90-year-old ban on the import of
New Zealand apples was lifted, one of the first consignments of
fruit has been found to contain a parasitic midge not present in
Australia, and leaf matter which could carry fire blight
bacteria. Chairman of Apple and Pear Australia, John Lawrenson,
said the discovery vindicated local growers' opposition to the
lifting of the ban on New Zealand imports. Page 3