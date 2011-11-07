WELLINGTON Nov 8 Compiled for Reuters by
Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Nine Entertainment Co, owner of the east coast Nine Network
television business, ACP Magazines and Ticketek, yesterday
reported its third loss in four years. Auditors Ernst & Young
said the media group's continuation as a going concern would be
in question unless Nine could repay or renegotiate A$975 million
of debt due in 2014, part of the company's total debt of A$3.6
billion. Page 1.
- - - -
The Port of Brisbane could double its coal export capacity
under expansion plans being considered by Port of Brisbane,
Queensland Rail and coal companies operating in Queensland's
south-east coalfields. Russell Smith, chief executive of Port
of Brisbane, said the expansion is likely to take place in two
stages, including optimising existing use of capacity, and a
later round of investment in rail infrastructure. Page 18.
- - - -
Mining company OM Holdings is today expected to
announce a feasibility study into a US$500 million ferro-silicon
and manganese smelter in Malaysia. Managing director Peter Toth
said the project would require OM to provide around US$120
million in funding, with the remainder to come from strategic
partners. A number of Japanese steel mills are reported to have
shown interest in securing an alternative supply of ferroalloys,
as China has started restricting exports of the steel-making
ingredient. Page 18.
- - - -
Explosives and chemicals company Orica yesterday
announced full-year results, with net profit excluding one-off
items rising 4 percent to A$642 million. However, the company's
Minova mining consumables business reported a 19 percent fall in
earnings. Incoming chief executive Graeme Liebelt said the
company would continue with the Minova business in the
expectation it had now "bottomed out", but would reconsider its
future if it continued to go backwards. Page 19
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Royal Dutch Shell's remaining 24 percent holding in oil and
gas group Woodside Petroleum will today be released
from a bar on its sale. Shell last year agreed to a 12-month
stop on any plans to sell the shares when it sold a third of its
then stake in Woodside. Woodside's new chief executive, Peter
Coleman, this month said the company had offered to assist Shell
in selling its A$6.7 billion stake, but the company did not
appear to be seeking an urgent exit. Page 19.
- - - -
Leighton Holdings new chief executive, Hamish
Tyrwhitt, has said the construction group intends to work more
closely with its Spanish and German parent companies, ACS and
Hochtief. Mr Tyrwhitt, who will front the company's annual
general meeting for the first time on Friday, said Leighton will
also look at cutting the amount of work outsourced and
subcontracted in a bid to reduce risks associated with
projects. Page 19.
- - - -
Almost 48 million Centro Properties shares, close
to 5 percent of the company's issued stock, were traded on the
Australian Securities Exchange yesterday. The surge in traded
volume comes before a court ruling that could see a proposed
debt-for-equity swap placed in doubt. Analysts say yesterday's
trading, which saw the stock end the day 16.67 percent higher at
A4.2 cents a share, may have been driven by supporters of the
debt-for-equity deal seeking extra votes to support the
proposal. Page 20.
- - - -
Share registry operator Computershare yesterday gained
approval from United States authorities to proceed with the
US$550 million acquisition of registry operator BNY Mellon.
Computershare chief executive Stuart Crosby said the company
expects to generate around US$70 million in synergy benefits
annually from the purchase. Computershare stock yesterday
surged 15 percent to close at A$8.44 a share. Page 21.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Internet service providers (ISP) are rejecting wholesale
broadband agreements on offer from NBN Co due to concerns the
agreements are out of step with industry standards on liability
and service assurance. ISPs say the agreements hold them liable
for network faults they have no control over and impose harsh
billing conditions. NBN Co has approved around 30 wholesale
customers, with about 1300 retail customers using the new
network under trial arrangements. Page B1.
- - - -
Shareholders in Signature Capital Investments
yesterday voted to retain the investment company's board,
rejecting a bid by fund manager Geoff Wilson to replace
directors with his own nominees. However, Mr Wilson said his
campaign had led the board to revise a share buyback offer to
provide a better deal for shareholders. Mr Wilson compared his
campaign to the Occupy Wall Street protests, saying: "We, the 99
percent, have held the 1 percent to account." Page B3.
- - - -
MSF Sugar , owner of the Maryborough sugar mill in
Queensland, yesterday entered a trading halt, with an
announcement on a "material control transaction concerning the
company" expected in coming days. Thai company Mitr Phol Sugar,
which already has a 22 percent stake in MSF, is seen as the
likely bidder, although rival bids could emerge from groups
including China Oil and Food Corporation or Singapore's Wilmar
International. Page B4.
- - - -
Lawyers for Fortescue Metals Group and its
chairman, Andrew Forrest, have told the High Court that Federal
Court appeal judges who found against the company and Mr Forrest
in February did so without proper basis. Submissions filed with
the High Court claim the appeal judges were selective in their
review of evidence and failed to refer to legal principles. The
Australian Securities and Investments Commission has alleged Mr
Forrest made misleading statements regarding agreements between
the miner and Chinese groups in 2004 and 2005. Page B5.
- - - -
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
has banned a former property investment promoter, Rory Deutsch,
from providing financial advice for four years. ASIC said
Deutsch had sold stakes in managed investment schemes without a
licence and marketed them in a misleading or deceptive way.
Deutsch's company, Romad Financial Services, had appointed
Russell Johnson, founder of collapsed broker Sonray, as an
authorised representative. Page B3.
- - - -
Andrew Forrest, chairman of Fortescue Metals Group,
yesterday said he had lawyers working on a constitutional
challenge to the Gillard government's Minerals Resource Rent
Tax, which is currently before parliament. "It appears to have
obvious issues . as far as the rights of the states," Mr Forrest
said. Greg Craven, a constitutional expert, said there were
several parts of the constitution that could provide a basis for
challenging the mining tax. Page B4.
- - - -
Beach Energy yesterday said the first day of its
unconditional cash offer for Adelaide Energy saw a surge in
acceptances, lifting Beach's stake from 19.95 percent to over 46
percent. The A$94 million offer represents a 43 percent premium
to Adelaide's price prior to the announcement of the bid. The
acquisition will provide Beach with further permits in the
emerging shale gas region of the Cooper Basin. Page B4.
- - - -
Clients of failed broker MF Global yesterday expressed anger
over proposals by administrator Deloitte to charge around A$1
million per month for its services in administering the
Australian arm of the business. One client, futures trader
Brent Penfold, will seek to have the Deloitte administrators
removed at a creditors meeting later this week. Page B5
- - - -