THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Nine Entertainment Co, owner of the east coast Nine Network television business, ACP Magazines and Ticketek, yesterday reported its third loss in four years. Auditors Ernst & Young said the media group's continuation as a going concern would be in question unless Nine could repay or renegotiate A$975 million of debt due in 2014, part of the company's total debt of A$3.6 billion. Page 1.

The Port of Brisbane could double its coal export capacity under expansion plans being considered by Port of Brisbane, Queensland Rail and coal companies operating in Queensland's south-east coalfields. Russell Smith, chief executive of Port of Brisbane, said the expansion is likely to take place in two stages, including optimising existing use of capacity, and a later round of investment in rail infrastructure. Page 18.

Mining company OM Holdings is today expected to announce a feasibility study into a US$500 million ferro-silicon and manganese smelter in Malaysia. Managing director Peter Toth said the project would require OM to provide around US$120 million in funding, with the remainder to come from strategic partners. A number of Japanese steel mills are reported to have shown interest in securing an alternative supply of ferroalloys, as China has started restricting exports of the steel-making ingredient. Page 18.

Explosives and chemicals company Orica yesterday announced full-year results, with net profit excluding one-off items rising 4 percent to A$642 million. However, the company's Minova mining consumables business reported a 19 percent fall in earnings. Incoming chief executive Graeme Liebelt said the company would continue with the Minova business in the expectation it had now "bottomed out", but would reconsider its future if it continued to go backwards. Page 19

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Royal Dutch Shell's remaining 24 percent holding in oil and gas group Woodside Petroleum will today be released from a bar on its sale. Shell last year agreed to a 12-month stop on any plans to sell the shares when it sold a third of its then stake in Woodside. Woodside's new chief executive, Peter Coleman, this month said the company had offered to assist Shell in selling its A$6.7 billion stake, but the company did not appear to be seeking an urgent exit. Page 19.

Leighton Holdings new chief executive, Hamish Tyrwhitt, has said the construction group intends to work more closely with its Spanish and German parent companies, ACS and Hochtief. Mr Tyrwhitt, who will front the company's annual general meeting for the first time on Friday, said Leighton will also look at cutting the amount of work outsourced and subcontracted in a bid to reduce risks associated with projects. Page 19.

Almost 48 million Centro Properties shares, close to 5 percent of the company's issued stock, were traded on the Australian Securities Exchange yesterday. The surge in traded volume comes before a court ruling that could see a proposed debt-for-equity swap placed in doubt. Analysts say yesterday's trading, which saw the stock end the day 16.67 percent higher at A4.2 cents a share, may have been driven by supporters of the debt-for-equity deal seeking extra votes to support the proposal. Page 20.

Share registry operator Computershare yesterday gained approval from United States authorities to proceed with the US$550 million acquisition of registry operator BNY Mellon. Computershare chief executive Stuart Crosby said the company expects to generate around US$70 million in synergy benefits annually from the purchase. Computershare stock yesterday surged 15 percent to close at A$8.44 a share. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Internet service providers (ISP) are rejecting wholesale broadband agreements on offer from NBN Co due to concerns the agreements are out of step with industry standards on liability and service assurance. ISPs say the agreements hold them liable for network faults they have no control over and impose harsh billing conditions. NBN Co has approved around 30 wholesale customers, with about 1300 retail customers using the new network under trial arrangements. Page B1.

Shareholders in Signature Capital Investments yesterday voted to retain the investment company's board, rejecting a bid by fund manager Geoff Wilson to replace directors with his own nominees. However, Mr Wilson said his campaign had led the board to revise a share buyback offer to provide a better deal for shareholders. Mr Wilson compared his campaign to the Occupy Wall Street protests, saying: "We, the 99 percent, have held the 1 percent to account." Page B3.

MSF Sugar , owner of the Maryborough sugar mill in Queensland, yesterday entered a trading halt, with an announcement on a "material control transaction concerning the company" expected in coming days. Thai company Mitr Phol Sugar, which already has a 22 percent stake in MSF, is seen as the likely bidder, although rival bids could emerge from groups including China Oil and Food Corporation or Singapore's Wilmar International. Page B4.

Lawyers for Fortescue Metals Group and its chairman, Andrew Forrest, have told the High Court that Federal Court appeal judges who found against the company and Mr Forrest in February did so without proper basis. Submissions filed with the High Court claim the appeal judges were selective in their review of evidence and failed to refer to legal principles. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has alleged Mr Forrest made misleading statements regarding agreements between the miner and Chinese groups in 2004 and 2005. Page B5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has banned a former property investment promoter, Rory Deutsch, from providing financial advice for four years. ASIC said Deutsch had sold stakes in managed investment schemes without a licence and marketed them in a misleading or deceptive way. Deutsch's company, Romad Financial Services, had appointed Russell Johnson, founder of collapsed broker Sonray, as an authorised representative. Page B3.

Andrew Forrest, chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, yesterday said he had lawyers working on a constitutional challenge to the Gillard government's Minerals Resource Rent Tax, which is currently before parliament. "It appears to have obvious issues . as far as the rights of the states," Mr Forrest said. Greg Craven, a constitutional expert, said there were several parts of the constitution that could provide a basis for challenging the mining tax. Page B4.

Beach Energy yesterday said the first day of its unconditional cash offer for Adelaide Energy saw a surge in acceptances, lifting Beach's stake from 19.95 percent to over 46 percent. The A$94 million offer represents a 43 percent premium to Adelaide's price prior to the announcement of the bid. The acquisition will provide Beach with further permits in the emerging shale gas region of the Cooper Basin. Page B4.

Clients of failed broker MF Global yesterday expressed anger over proposals by administrator Deloitte to charge around A$1 million per month for its services in administering the Australian arm of the business. One client, futures trader Brent Penfold, will seek to have the Deloitte administrators removed at a creditors meeting later this week. Page B5