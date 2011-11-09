SYDNEY Nov 10 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Downer EDI held its annual general meeting yesterday in Sydney, with a number of investors expressing concern about the decline in the company's share price since early 2010.

The share price slide is linked to the Waratah project, where delays have been experienced in delivering trains to the Sydney rail network.

Chairman Mike Harding asked shareholders to be patient as the company worked through the issues. "We're not out of the woods yet but we are getting there," Mr Harding said. Page 20.

--

Representatives of the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) protested outside Fortescue Metals Group's annual general meeting yesterday in Perth.

YAC has been in dispute for three years with Fortescue over the mining company's plans for its Solomon iron ore hub. Talks to resolve compensation issues have failed and Fortescue has negotiated a broad agreement with a breakaway group of traditional owners. Page 21.

--

At Lend Lease's annual general meeting yesterday, a number of retail investors opposed the property giant's remuneration report.

Proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis had recommended against the report, which provides for A$5.25 million in total pay for chief executive Steve McCann.

However, institutional investors supported the board and the remuneration report was accepted, gaining almost 90 per cent of the vote. Page 21.

--

Myer reported its sixth consecutive quarter of negative sales growth yesterday, with total sales for the October quarter falling 3.5 per cent to A$681.4 million.

However, chief executive Bernie Brookes was upbeat about the near term prospects for the department store retailer.

"There are some good early signs Christmas will be better than we first thought," he said. Demand has been solid for hampers, toys and gift-boxed cosmetics. Page 22.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Kerry Stokes, chairman of Seven Group Holdings , which owns broadcaster Seven Network, yesterday predicted rival media group Nine Entertainment will be taken over by its creditors.

Nine, owned by private equity group CVC Asia Pacific, has around A$3.6 billion of debt.

"Within the next 12 months the banks will own the company. There is no equity left," Mr Stokes said. Page 19.

--

Ports and rail group Asciano will retain its Patrick ports business, according to chairman Malcolm Broomhead yesterday.

Following a strategic review earlier this year, Asciano's board decided to retain the ports business as part of plans to provide more integrated logistics solutions to customers.

Mr Broomhead, speaking ahead of today's annual meeting, said the company's turnaround under chief executive John Mullen still had "a long way to go". Page 19.

--

Airline China Southern's president, Si Xianmin, yesterday said the carrier will increase the number of weekly flights between China and Australia from 32 to more than 110 over the coming four years.

"China Southern is unswervingly pushing forward in the process of internationalisation and our Australian strategy is key to this development," Mr Si said in Perth at the launch of the airline's new Guangzhou to Perth service. Page 19.

--

The New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal was yesterday told the four-and-a-half year sentence given to inside trader John Hartman last year was excessive.

The argument came from prosecutors rather than Mr Hartman's lawyers. Prosecutors said the Australian Securities and Investments Commission had been encouraging defendants to plead guilty - as Mr Hartman did - and his sentence could impair the commission's efforts. Page 21.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday reported to the Federal Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities that it is "finalising an agreement to provide substantial funding" to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

The independent foundation raises funds for reef research projects. Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation requested that Australia review developments which could affect the reef, which is a World Heritage Site. Page B4.

--

At its annual general meeting in Perth yesterday, diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers said the company remains "quite cautious" about the retail trading outlook in the short term. Wesfarmers chief executive Richard Goyder said "the Christmas trading period and immediate aftermath will be important."

Wesfarmers owns hardware chain Bunnings, Coles supermarkets and discount department stores Kmart and Target. Page B7.

--

At Seven Group Holdings annual general meeting yesterday, chairman Kerry Stokes said the recent performance of the company's executives was "quite remarkable." He was responding to investor concerns about the relatively low hurdles for executives to win shares for performance.

"The board does not give away money," he said. Mr Stokes also noted that executives were rewarded in order to retain the company's successful management team. Page B7.

--

Australia's third-largest sugar producer, MSF Sugar , has received a A$313 million takeover offer from Mitr Phol. The Thai sugar company's A$4.45 a share bid requires acceptance from 50.1 per cent of MSF Sugar's shareholders and approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

The offer is "fair but not excessive," according to Bailleu research analyst Simon Dumaresq. MSF Sugar owns the Maryborourgh mill in north Queensland. Page B7.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said yesterday that 2961 companies entered into administration in the September quarter, an 18.3 per cent rise on the previous year.

The latest figures are the highest quarterly result since ASIC's earliest records which date from 1998. Credit reporting agency Dun & Bradstreet said the increase in corporate insolvencies was consistent with the strain being felt by retailers and manufacturers in the current economic climate. Page B1.

--

ISS Governance, Ownership Matters and CGI Glass Lewis have recommended investors vote against the executive remuneration report at Leighton Holdings' annual meeting tomorrow.

The proxy advisers have taken issue with termination payments of more than A$7 million to the building services group's chief executive of eight months, David Stewart, and a A$29 million payout to former chief Wal King.

"No rationale has been provided regarding these substantial payments," ISS said. Page B4.

-- Australian clients of collapsed broker MF Global were yesterday assured by the firm's administrator that "virtually all" risk had been removed from their trading positions.

"Except for a small number of [United States] and European futures positions, you can regard any open futures position that you may have held as being closed," Deloitte partner Chris Campbell wrote in a letter to MF Global clients. Page B4.

--

White Energy reported yesterday that it was involved in a major dispute with its Indonesian partner PT Bayan Resources, over a A$97 million coal briquetting project in Kalimantan.

The energy company announced that PT Bayan Resources no longer wishes to process coal from the Tayang Bayan coal mine. In response to the disclosure, many investors offloaded their holdings in White Energy and the share price slumped A70.5 cents to A80.5 cents. Page B10.