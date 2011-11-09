SYDNEY Nov 10 Compiled for
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Downer EDI held its annual general meeting
yesterday in Sydney, with a number of investors expressing
concern about the decline in the company's share price since
early 2010.
The share price slide is linked to the Waratah project,
where delays have been experienced in delivering trains to the
Sydney rail network.
Chairman Mike Harding asked shareholders to be patient as
the company worked through the issues. "We're not out of the
woods yet but we are getting there," Mr Harding said. Page 20.
Representatives of the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation
(YAC) protested outside Fortescue Metals Group's annual
general meeting yesterday in Perth.
YAC has been in dispute for three years with Fortescue over
the mining company's plans for its Solomon iron ore hub. Talks
to resolve compensation issues have failed and Fortescue has
negotiated a broad agreement with a breakaway group of
traditional owners. Page 21.
At Lend Lease's annual general meeting yesterday, a
number of retail investors opposed the property giant's
remuneration report.
Proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis had recommended against the
report, which provides for A$5.25 million in total pay for chief
executive Steve McCann.
However, institutional investors supported the board and the
remuneration report was accepted, gaining almost 90 per cent of
the vote. Page 21.
Myer reported its sixth consecutive quarter of
negative sales growth yesterday, with total sales for the
October quarter falling 3.5 per cent to A$681.4 million.
However, chief executive Bernie Brookes was upbeat about the
near term prospects for the department store retailer.
"There are some good early signs Christmas will be better
than we first thought," he said. Demand has been solid for
hampers, toys and gift-boxed cosmetics. Page 22.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Kerry Stokes, chairman of Seven Group Holdings ,
which owns broadcaster Seven Network, yesterday predicted rival
media group Nine Entertainment will be taken over by its
creditors.
Nine, owned by private equity group CVC Asia Pacific, has
around A$3.6 billion of debt.
"Within the next 12 months the banks will own the company.
There is no equity left," Mr Stokes said. Page 19.
Ports and rail group Asciano will retain its
Patrick ports business, according to chairman Malcolm Broomhead
yesterday.
Following a strategic review earlier this year, Asciano's
board decided to retain the ports business as part of plans to
provide more integrated logistics solutions to customers.
Mr Broomhead, speaking ahead of today's annual meeting, said
the company's turnaround under chief executive John Mullen still
had "a long way to go". Page 19.
Airline China Southern's president, Si Xianmin,
yesterday said the carrier will increase the number of weekly
flights between China and Australia from 32 to more than 110
over the coming four years.
"China Southern is unswervingly pushing forward in the
process of internationalisation and our Australian strategy is
key to this development," Mr Si said in Perth at the launch of
the airline's new Guangzhou to Perth service. Page 19.
The New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal was yesterday
told the four-and-a-half year sentence given to inside trader
John Hartman last year was excessive.
The argument came from prosecutors rather than Mr Hartman's
lawyers. Prosecutors said the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission had been encouraging defendants to plead
guilty - as Mr Hartman did - and his sentence could impair the
commission's efforts. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday reported to the
Federal Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water,
Population and Communities that it is "finalising an agreement
to provide substantial funding" to the Great Barrier Reef
Foundation.
The independent foundation raises funds for reef research
projects. Recently, the United Nations Educational, Scientific
and Cultural Organisation requested that Australia review
developments which could affect the reef, which is a World
Heritage Site. Page B4.
At its annual general meeting in Perth yesterday,
diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers said the company
remains "quite cautious" about the retail trading outlook in the
short term. Wesfarmers chief executive Richard Goyder said "the
Christmas trading period and immediate aftermath will be
important."
Wesfarmers owns hardware chain Bunnings, Coles supermarkets
and discount department stores Kmart and Target. Page B7.
At Seven Group Holdings annual general meeting yesterday,
chairman Kerry Stokes said the recent performance of the
company's executives was "quite remarkable." He was responding
to investor concerns about the relatively low hurdles for
executives to win shares for performance.
"The board does not give away money," he said. Mr Stokes
also noted that executives were rewarded in order to retain the
company's successful management team. Page B7.
Australia's third-largest sugar producer, MSF Sugar
, has received a A$313 million takeover offer from Mitr
Phol. The Thai sugar company's A$4.45 a share bid requires
acceptance from 50.1 per cent of MSF Sugar's shareholders and
approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.
The offer is "fair but not excessive," according to Bailleu
research analyst Simon Dumaresq. MSF Sugar owns the
Maryborourgh mill in north Queensland. Page B7.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
said yesterday that 2961 companies entered into administration
in the September quarter, an 18.3 per cent rise on the previous
year.
The latest figures are the highest quarterly result since
ASIC's earliest records which date from 1998. Credit reporting
agency Dun & Bradstreet said the increase in corporate
insolvencies was consistent with the strain being felt by
retailers and manufacturers in the current economic climate.
Page B1.
ISS Governance, Ownership Matters and CGI Glass Lewis have
recommended investors vote against the executive remuneration
report at Leighton Holdings' annual meeting tomorrow.
The proxy advisers have taken issue with termination
payments of more than A$7 million to the building services
group's chief executive of eight months, David Stewart, and a
A$29 million payout to former chief Wal King.
"No rationale has been provided regarding these substantial
payments," ISS said. Page B4.
Australian clients of collapsed broker MF Global were yesterday
assured by the firm's administrator that "virtually all" risk
had been removed from their trading positions.
"Except for a small number of [United States] and European
futures positions, you can regard any open futures position that
you may have held as being closed," Deloitte partner Chris
Campbell wrote in a letter to MF Global clients. Page B4.
White Energy reported yesterday that it was
involved in a major dispute with its Indonesian partner PT Bayan
Resources, over a A$97 million coal briquetting project in
Kalimantan.
The energy company announced that PT Bayan Resources no
longer wishes to process coal from the Tayang Bayan coal mine.
In response to the disclosure, many investors offloaded their
holdings in White Energy and the share price slumped A70.5 cents
to A80.5 cents. Page B10.
