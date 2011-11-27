Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The largest telecommunications group in Australia, Telstra , has submitted a new draft of its structural separation undertaking to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in a bid to gain the regulator's approval for its A$11 billion deal with the Federal Government over the national broadband network. The regulator will reportedly meet later this week to consider Telstra's revised proposal. Page 17.

--

Next year's production forecasts for Woodside Petroleum were slashed by analysts last week, after the oil and gas producer published production guidance for its Pluto liquefied natural gas venture that was up to 20 percent below expectations. "If this new guidance is a true reflection of the underlying performance of the base business, then the outlook appears bleak," Adrian Wood, analyst at broker Macquarie Equities, said. Page 17.

--

Virgin Australia has announced that it will conduct scheduled heavy maintenance on five of its Boeing 777 wide-body aeroplanes early next year, which will force the carrier to temporarily abandon flights from Australia to Abu Dhabi. However, an alliance deal between Virgin and foreign airline Etihad Airways will see the latter use its own fleet of 777 aircraft to fill the void from February. Page 18.

--

The chief executive of GrainCorp, Alison Watkins, has announced that the grain receiver will not be pursuing further takeovers in the global malt industry. "I don't see us buying up malthouses  We have, in my mind, an ideal footprint now to be able to offer the global brewers real international capacity," she said. Ms Watkins added that she expected malt prices to continue to soften over the next year. Page 19.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

A company owned by three wealthy Australian investors three months ago considered taking a strategic stake in Qantas Airways , it was reported on the weekend. Global Aviation Asset Management is owned by former Qantas chief executive Geoff Dixon, advertiser John Singleton and banker Mark Carnegie. Mr Dixon said the airline is "grossly undervalued", and he believes there may be other groups still considering bids for the carrier. Page 19.

--

Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday criticised European leaders for their lack of progress on addressing the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which he said could place further stress on the Australian economy through weaker global growth. "The global economy has already paid a very high price for the failure of Europe to get its house in order. There can be no excuse for further delays and political dithering," Mr Swan said. Page 19.

--

Sundance Resources chairman George Jones yesterday said he would travel to China to meet with Hanlong Group, after the bank financing Hanlong's A$1.65 billion takeover offer failed to provide a letter indicating support for the bid by last week's deadline. Mr Jones downplayed the significance of the lack of documentation by the scheduled time, saying it did not alter the expected completion of the merger by May 2 next year. Page 20.

--

Tourism Australia plans to double its spending in India to A$8 million next year as it seeks to attract tourists from the growing market. Indian tourists are becoming increasingly valuable to Australia, spending A$899 million locally in the year to June. The new campaign will feature actor Aditya Hitkari and his wife, theatre director Divya Palat, and will seek to overcome concerns in India arising from attacks on Indian students in Melbourne in 2009. Page 21.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Bankers' Association, a lobby group for local lenders, has publicly rejected proposals by an international anti-money laundering task force to force banks to conduct more due diligence on "politically exposed persons". The association's submission to the Financial Action Task Force also said a proposal to force banks to put more effort into discovering the true holder of an account was "wholly at odds with the Australian corporate law environment". Page B1.

--

The lack of confidence among Australian consumers is beginning to be felt overseas, with American food conglomerate Campbell Soup Company saying Australians were adopting a "recessionary mindset". "A more cautious Australian consumer, and the volume impact of higher prices at retail, drove a profit decline for total global baking and snacking," the president and chief executive of the maker of the Campbell's soup brand, Denise Morrison, said. Page B1.

--

Grain growers in New South Wales and Victoria are becoming increasingly concerned about a repeat of last summer's heavy rains, which could damage farmers' profits by wiping out crops and degrading the quality of what remains. "This year our good grain is worth only two-thirds of what the bad grains were worth last year," farmer Ian Hastings said. Page B3.

--

Investors are expected to help push the stockmarket higher today as they attempt to acquire stocks on the cheap after markets fell last week under the weight of concern about the European debt crisis. "Our market is getting increasingly cheap and despite the fears about Europe, we still known that Asian economies are holding up well and that's where our fortunes lie," Craig James, economist at broker CommSec, said. Page B3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Air New Zealand has decided to follow the path of its Australian counterpart, Qantas Airways, by looking to international carrier alliances and changes to its products to help lift revenue. The company, which is listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges, is losing A$760,000 a week from its long-haul operations. Chief executive Rob Fyfe last week told investors that the company is anticipating a rebound in full-year earnings, although this could be tempered by the state of the global economy. Page B3.

--

Sandra Close, director of consultancy group Surbiton, yesterday said some gold producers capitalised on high prices for gold this year by processing lower grades of ore. "Although this leads to lower production, it allows a more effective use of gold resources," Dr Close remarked. The current gold price is sitting at US$1680 an ounce, after hitting highs of US$1895 an ounce earlier this quarter. Page B3.

--

The chairman of Gindalbie Metals, George Jones, last week confirmed the company would "take a share" in the Oakajee port and rail development in Western Australia if it was offered. The iron ore producer's share price has taken a tumble this year in conjunction with the turmoil surrounding the project, although a move by Murchison Metals, developer of Oakajee, to sell off part of the venture has led some observers to believe the stock will recover. "There are five other Chinese participants  who all want access to Oakajee," Mr Jones said. Page B3.

--

German camera manufacturer Leica and its local distributor Adeal have taken a leaf out of the book of electronics retailers Apple, Sony, Bose and Bang & Olufsen by establishing a boutique store in a Sydney photography retailer dedicated to its products. The move is designed to capitalise on the popularity of the Leica M9, which retails for A$8000 without lenses. Photographer Paul Nguyen yesterday said the M9 was a divisive product because of its price and lack of features compared with basic-level digital single-lens reflex cameras. Page B5.