THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Rio Tinto yesterday revealed it has pushed back a
target of 40 percent improvement in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization margins for its aluminium
division. The global miner is hoping to improve margins through
the expansion of its Kitimat smelter in British Columbia and the
sale of some aluminium assets. "We would see
completing in the latter part of 2014," Rio chief Tom Albanese
said. Page 18.
--
Qantas Airways has contradicted itself on the cost
of grounding its fleet last month, raising "fundamental
questions of credibility about the management of this company,"
Transport Workers Union national secretary Tony Sheldon said
yesterday. Mr Sheldon said the airline's estimate of A$70
million in direct losses did not account for brand damage.
"This is about real people who were really affected and who
won't forget," Mr Sheldon said. Page 19.
--
A trial of Click & Collect, a refrigerated locker service
that allows customers to pick up groceries at any time, will be
expanded, supermarket giant Coles said yesterday. "Demand has
been solid and sufficient enough that we will therefore
consider an extended trial," said Keith Louie, Coles online
general manager. Coles has partnered with storage security
group TZ Limited to allow customers access to the lockers using
a pin number. Page 20.
--
A decision by the competition watchdog on pay television
group Foxtel's A$1.9 billion takeover bid for regional
equivalent Austar will be delayed. The postponement was "at the
request of Foxtel to allow it to make further submissions," the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission revealed
yesterday. An unnamed media executive said "it looks like
Foxtel asked for more time because it is worried the deal is
going to get knocked back". Page 37.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Business Council of Australia president Tony Shepherd
yesterday called for the Federal Government to ensure a return
to budget surplus next year solely through spending cuts,
avoiding any extra taxes. Mr Shepherd said encouraging the
private sector to spend its stockpile of capital was "a far
better way of pump-priming" the economy than government
spending. Page 35.
--
BHP Billiton chief financial officer Alex Vanselow
yesterday announced he would depart at the end of February after
23 years with the miner. Mr Vanselow said he would pursue a
goal of running a company following a break. Commentators saw
Mr Vanselow's exit as an indication that BHP chief executive
Marius Kloppers plans to remain in his role for some time to
come. Page 35.
--
Santos chief executive David Knox was yesterday
elected as chairman of the Australian Petroleum Production and
Exploration Association. The association's chief executive,
David Byers, said the appointment of Mr Knox would help raise
the association's profile as it seeks to address community and
environmental concerns about the emerging coal-seam gas
industry. Page 36.
--
Federal Transport Department Secretary Mike Mrdak yesterday
warned that proposed legislation forcing airlines to provide the
same wages and conditions to overseas-based flight and cabin
crew as local staff, would cost Australian jobs. The
legislation was introduced by independent Senator Nick Xenophon
and is supported by the Australian Greens and unions. Page 36.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Victorian Supreme Court will today hear developer
Sunland Group's allegations against Matthew Joyce over a A$14
million "consulting fee" on the Dubai Waterfront project. Mr
Joyce, who has already spent nine months in a Dubai jail, said
he will find out if he will be imprisoned in the United Arab
Emirates in the next seven weeks. "It is a common situation for
civil matters to be treated as criminal over there," Radha
Stirling from detainedindubai.org said. Page B3.
--
Economic turmoil in Europe has seen Asian banks increase
market share of the Australian lending sector, with Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation increasing local
loans 12 percent this year. Non-British European banks' market
share has fallen 9.6 percent from 15 percent in 2010. "Lenders
are keen to support their clients who have invested in Australia
in the commodities sector," said Boey Yin Chong from Singaporean
lender DBS Bank. Page B3.
--
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has lifted the pace in his push
to develop a more liquid corporate bond market for Australian
retail investors. Poor liquidity and over-regulation has seen
corporations look to global debt markets to raise funds. "The
Australian Government is concerned that the current,
underdeveloped domestic debt market does not provide sufficient
access to liquidity," an invitation to a Treasury conference on
bonds says. Page B3.
--
Rio Tinto's head of iron ore, Sam Walsh, said the mining
giant would forge ahead with plans to expand iron ore operations
in Western Australia's Pilbara region despite rising input costs
and a potential slowdown in global demand. Mr Walsh said the
long-stated aim of increasing iron ore production from 225
million tonnes a year to 333 million tonnes could be exceeded by
20 million tonnes by replacing an ageing dumper car at its Cape
Lambert port. Page B4.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Public investment in roads infrastructure will fall from
A$16.1 billion in 2010-11 to A$12.5 billion in 2014-15, BIS
Shrapnel forecast yesterday. The decline highlighted the
growing divide between infrastructure development in mining and
non-mining sectors, said the economic forecaster's senior
infrastructure and mining manager, Adrian Hart. He added that
pressure on governments to tighten budgets would lead to a
decline in capital works spending. Page B3.
--
Qantas Airways will step up plans to establish a
premium carrier in Asia despite rising fuel prices and losses
stemming from an industrial dispute, chief executive Alan Joyce
said yesterday. "Nothing has changed about our preparedness to
turn around our international business we have to accelerate,"
Mr Joyce said. He added that the airline is in ongoing
discussions with Malaysia Airlines about establishing
a "deeper alliance". Page B3.
--
Woodside Petroleum may postpone an investment
decision on the Browse liquefied natural gas project off Western
Australia "materially beyond" the third quarter of 2012,
according to a report by Gordon Ramsay and Cameron Hardie from
financial services group UBS AG. The Perth-based oil and gas
producer has struggled to secure funding for its stake in the
Browse and Sunrise projects, leading UBS to cut its rating from
"buy" to "neutral". Page B4.
--
Count Financial's final annual general meeting as a
listed entity ended after just seven minutes yesterday. The
financial planning business was sold to Commonwealth Bank of
Australia for A$373 million. "I'm 65 and if it wasn't
for the [Future of Financial Advice reforms] and the impending
economic uncertainty and perhaps another global financial
crisis, then we might not have been interested," founder Barry
Lambert said. Page B8.
--