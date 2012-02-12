Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
AGL Energy is in talks with Tokyo Electric Power
Company (TEPCO) to acquire the Japanese company's 32.5
percent stake in the Loy Yang Power brown coal power station in
Victoria. The Australian gas and power retailer, which already
owns 32.5 percent of the generator, is understood to have struck
a A$145 million deal for the holding. AGL values its existing
holding at A$326.7 million. Page 1.
Executives at media group Seven West Media have met
with advisers from rival Nine Entertainment Co over the possible
sale of the latter's ACP publishing and magazine group. Nine
Entertainment has reportedly hired Macquarie Group to
investigate a potential divestment of ACP, Australia's largest
publisher with magazines such as Woman's Day and The Australian
Women's Weekly. Page 1.
Observers believe that Teck Resources is the
mystery investor in iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group
. A company has acquired a 2.89 percent holding in the
Australian miner through Quinambo Nominees, a nominee company of
investment bank Royal Bank of Scotland, but Fortescue declined
to publicise the name of the group. The Canadian resources
house has a market value of A$22.4 billion and has long been
considered a potential acquisition for global miners like
Xstrata. Page 14.
Former investment banker Mark Carnegie yesterday said the
failure of Fairfax Media to agree on a deal to acquire
Macquarie Radio Network was a bitter disappointment. "I learnt
very early, in fact on the first day as a banker, that you don't
want to hand the vendor 120 percent of the conceivable value [of
an asset] including 100 percent of synergies," he said. Greg
Hywood, chief executive of Fairfax, reportedly told the media
conglomerate's staff that "the major bidder could not construct
a finance package that was acceptable to us". Page 14.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.com.au)
The Packer family's Ellerston Capital funds management
division, which is operated by Ashok Jacob, is on the verge of
acquiring a A$5 million stake in e-commerce freight group
Temando. Carl Hartmann, managing director of Temando, said the
company was unique because "we deliver e-commerce, not just
parcels". "Our system provides access to all the leading
delivery providers, and these choices, combined with our buying
power, result in the cheapest pricing in the market," Mr
Hartmann added. Page 21.
Lindsay Partridge, head of Brickworks, has
predicted 2012 to be a tumultuous year for the brick
manufacturer due to a combination of falling building approvals,
additional governmental regulation, turmoil in the global
economy and a trend towards apartments from detached housing.
"My feeling is that we have bottomed," the managing director
said. Page 21.
One of the oldest firms in Australia, Ludowici, has
received an indicative offer from Scotland's Weir Group
that values the processing equipment designer and manufacturer
at A$294 million. The bid is a 10 percent premium on a A$212
million cash takeover bid submitted by Danish engineering group
FLSmidth last month. Jorgen Huno Rasmussen, chief
executive of FLSmidth, said his firm had the right to increase
its bid in the face of the Scottish engineering and mining
services company's offer. Page 21.
Jennifer Hill-Ling, chairwoman of Hills Holdings,
the company famous for making the iconic Hills Hoist
clothesline, has said she did not have the "right to be a
director or chairman" because she was a daughter of Hills
Industries' former chief executive and chairman Bob Hill-Ling.
"I have never seen it as being something that the family
needed. I have always believed I had to get it on my own
merits," Ms Hill-Ling said. Page 21.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A director of litigation funder IMF Australia, who
is leading a lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank of Australia
for former clients of BankWest, has claimed that the
Reserve Bank of Australia was "keeping BankWest alive" while it
waited for another party to acquire the struggling lender. Hugh
McLernon's remarks are contrary to suggestions from the local
banking lobby that Australian taxpayers did not bailout lenders
during the global financial crisis. Page B1.
An application by David Lombe, liquidator of Babcock &
Brown, to reimburse creditors of the collapsed investment bank
with an additional tenfold bonus on their individual
contribution has been accepted by the Federal Court. The funds
will come from a confidential settlement of a A$158 million
claim against the former directors and auditor of Babcock &
Brown. Page B1.
The largest developer of residential housing in Australia,
Stockland, has revealed that the company was able to
meet increasing restrictions on housing affordability amidst a
push to make houses more efficient. "At A$800-A$1000 per square
meter build cost, reduction in house size represents
potential savings of up to A$40,000 to A$60,000 for customers,"
Matthew Quinn, managing director of Stockland, said. Page B3.
Officials from the finance union will meet with Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) today amid concerns
that the lender will announce details about a plan to cut jobs
in a bid to lower costs. Rumours have circulated that ANZ will
be the most aggressive of Australia's major lenders in making
redundancies, with the Finance Sector Union claiming that as
many as 900 workers could lose their jobs. Page B5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
As many as 300 managers in Crown Casino's table
games unit will be told about planned redundancies today in a
bid by the casino to update its management of table games and to
increase efficiencies. Observers say the affected managers will
be offered jobs in the new structure, while the casino is
expected to recruit more dealers. Crown is spending more than
A$2 billion on refurbishing its casinos in Melbourne and Perth
in a bid to attract more VIPs from Asia. Page B1.
Only two of Australia's largest listed firms saw their
remuneration reports rejected by shareholders in the previous
annual meeting season, the lowest proportion since 2006. A
study by corporate governance group Ownership Matters found that
despite intense debate over the introduction of the two-strikes
legislation, clothing manufacturer Pacific Brands and
casino operator Crown were the only two ASX 300 companies to
have their remuneration reports voted down. Page B2.
Analysts are predicting that BHP Billiton is
likely to delay or taper down its US$12 billion investment in a
potash project in Canada. Chief executive Marius Kloppers last
week revealed during a results presentation that the potash
venture posted the greatest technical risk out of the global
miner's "mega" projects, which includes the Olympic Dam
expansion in South Australia and the building of the Outer
Harbour in Western Australia's Port Hedland. Page B3.
A decision by the Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board to
award a two-year refining licence to Australian-listed rare
earths producer Lynas Corporation has been heavily
criticised by environmental groups, who described the public
consultation process as a "sham". "It beggars belief that [the
licensing board] could have adequately and properly considered
the 1123 public comments within merely two working days," Lim
Chee Wee, president of the Malaysian Bar association, said.
Page B3.
