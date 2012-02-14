Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Observers say Malaysia Airlines and Qantas
Airways are still months away from finalising a deal
over establishing a new premium carrier based in Malaysia, with
the two airlines still hammering out details of the fleet and
network requirements for a three-way partnership. "An Asian hub
with a lower unit cost base is conceptually the best method of
addressing Qantas's shortcomings as an end-of-line carrier,"
Russell Shaw, analyst at investment managers Macquarie Equities,
said. Page 16.
--Mining entrepreneur Edek Choros is reportedly looking to
float his Ambre Energy coal export business in Australia for A$1
billion. Resource Capital Funds, the largest resources-focused
private equity firm in the world, has injected A$100 million
into Ambre, while Michael Mewing and the Mitchell family are
also investors. "Most [initial public offerings] on the
[Australian Securities Exchange] are start-up companies we
already have producing operations and we'll be exporting coal in
the near term," Mr Choros said yesterday. Page 16.
--Global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
will spend A$4.2 billion to boost production
at their copper venture in Chile, although analysts have
classified the move as just the "tip of the iceberg". Output at
the Escondida mine shrunk by 25 percent last year to 860,000
tonnes, but the expansion is expected to boost output to 1.3
million tonnes by 2015, a 51 percent increase. Page 16.
--STW Communications yesterday announced a 6.8
percent increase in underlying net profit to A$41.3 million,
with the marketing communications firm weathering a difficult
economic climate. "Despite the state of the macro economy, we
are growing strongly and our revenues are growing," Mike
Connaghan, chief executive of STW, said. "Our balance sheet is
strong and we continue to explore expansion opportunities in
opening new revenue streams and new markets," he added. Page
42.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
yesterday launched a A$500 million subordinated note issue,
offering a 7 percent return to investors and highlighting the
rising cost of capital for lenders. "With the volatility of
equity markets since the global financial crisis many investors
have been looking to diversify their portfolios," Rick Moscati,
treasurer for ANZ Group, said. Page 19.
--DMG Radio Network, the conglomerate of radio stations that
is half owned by Lachlan Murdoch's investment company Illyria,
has managed to stem its full-year financial losses to A$5.7
million from A$7.5 million the year prior. The network also
managed to increase its operating profits for the year to the
end of September to A$5 million from A$1.5 million. "The
business is now making real money, as opposed to before," an
insider said. Page 19.
--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday published a guide that attempts to hamper the language
of financial planners as part of its campaign against misleading
financial advertising. "The global financial crisis has made it
clear that it's not a sustainable business model to sell
products that are inappropriate for the client," Peter Kell,
commissioner at the corporate regulator, said. Page 19.
--Paladin Energy yesterday announced a A$112.5
million first-half net loss, with the company citing continued
volatility in the uranium market following the nuclear power
plant disaster in Japan last year. Paladin's loss, however, was
marginally down on last year's, and the uranium producer
revealed that production as its Namibian mines for the three
months to December had reached record highs. Page 20.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle
yesterday told a Bloomberg seminar in Sydney that the cost of
funding for lenders had increased in the last few months,
supporting arguments from the sector in favour of out-of-cycle
interest rate rises. "Investors are demanding much higher
compensation for bank credit risk now than they were in
mid-2011," the assistant governor added. Page B1.
--BHP Billiton's largest shareholder, international fund
manager BlackRock, has nearly doubled its holding in
Genesee & Wyoming, a United States firm that will
operate the rail line suggested as the export route for output
from the global miner's Olympic Dam venture. The investment has
increased expectations that the expansion of the Olympic Dam
will receive government approval in the next few months. Pg B1.
--Administrators of recently collapsed furniture and bedding
retailer Sleep City are facing the difficult prospect of
untangling the franchise's complex ownership structure. Chinese
mogul Zhu Zhangjin was a former director of Furniture and
Bedding Concepts, Sleep City's operating company. Mr Zhu is a
major shareholder and executive director of Sunbridge Industrial
Group Co, Sleep City's owner. The businessman is also the
executive chairman of Kasen International Holdings, a
supplier to Sleep City and Sunbridge. Page B2.
--The latest business survey from National Australia Bank
has revealed that 67 percent of Australian businesses had no
interest in taking on debt last month, the highest number since
2008. "Either firms aren't keen to take on debt, internal
sources of funding are healthy, or firms don't want to take on
new projects," Craig James, chief economist at broker CommSec,
said yesterday. Page B2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Shares in Leighton Holdings have continued to
fall, with analysts forecasting losses of up to A$125 million on
the contractor's problems in the Middle East and the hamstrung
desalination plant in Victoria. Guy Robinson, analyst at
financial services group Citigroup Capital Markets, told clients
yesterday that the desalination plant may not begin operating
until the middle of next year. Page B1.
--NBN Co's A$11 billion agreement with Telstra
could be on the verge of collapse unless the telecommunications
giant agrees to a demand from the competition regulator that
would see it lose A$55 million in yearly revenue. The
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has said it will
reject Telstra's structural separation undertaking unless a cap
on wholesale broadband prices is implemented. Page B3.
--Chloe Munro, the incoming head of the Clean Energy
Regulator, yesterday warned Australia's top 500 corporations
that will pay the carbon tax that no leniency will be handed out
in the first year of the tax's implementation. "The carbon
pricing mechanism has been talked about for a long time I
don't think there is an excuse for being entirely ignorant," Ms
Munro said. Page B3.
--Fortescue Metals Group has seen its share price
soar by 7 percent this week to A$5.61, with analysts predicting
an upswing in the iron ore sector as the cause of the miner's
good fortune. The rising share price has added A$364 million to
the wealth of Andrew Forrest, chairman and founder of Fortescue,
who owns 31.6 percent of the miner. The company will announce
its interim results today. Page B4.