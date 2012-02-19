Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Locomotives and wagons made by engineering and construction
company UGL will be built in India, chief executive
Richard Leupen has announced. "You can't compete [with
overseas] when the labour costs in the workshop are a tenth of
yours the reality is that in certain sectors it's very hard
for the domestic market to compete and so, yes, we're off in
India with a manufacturing facility," Mr Leupen said yesterday.
Page 1.
--
Hedge fund Apollo Global Management has continued to back
the plans of the management of media company Nine Entertainment
Co to restructure A$2.7 billion of its senior debt into equity.
Owned by private equity group CVC Asia Pacific, Nine has around
A$3.7 billion of debt but generates over A$350 million of free
cash flow a year and has a strong asset base. Page 14.
--
Chief executive of Billabong International, Derek
O'Neill, said yesterday that there are no plans to sell further
assets as the troubled surfwear retailer struggles under the
weak trading conditions. However major shareholder Perennial
Value Management has urged the company to hold talks with
private equity group TPG, who lodged a A$3 a share takeover bid,
and to also make changes to the board of Billabong. Page 15.
--
A lack of technology investment across its Trans-Tasman
operations has cost facility services business Spotless
dearly, its chief executive Jo Farnik acknowledged. "The lack
of standardisation has cost this company. Look at the level of
overheads and look at comparison to international peers," Mr
Farnik said yesterday. Spotless is currently weighing up a
takeover offer from private equity group Pacific Equity
Partners. Page 17.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Fund manager Challenger has revealed it may exceed its
growth forecast of 25 percent for retail annuity sales this year
as retirees move away from buying shares and into guaranteed
income streams. "Sitting here today, we have a boutique funds
management business that has a lot of equity managers in it.
What we propose to people is that annuities is only a product
they should use in the overall retirement solution," new chief
executive Brian Benari said yesterday. Page 23.
--
Provisions in the Fair Work Act that make small businesses
use default superannuation funds need to be changed, according
to the Financial Services Council (FSC). "This unnecessary
restrictive regulatory framework has a negative impact on the
ability of employers to administer their compulsory
superannuation obligations," an FSC submission to the federal
government's review of the Fair Work Act stated. Page 23.
--
The Australian government needs strong fiscal integrity and
an emergency stimulus fund to stop the budget from going into
the red, the Business Council of Australia (BCA) said. A fund
of around A$40 billion would allow stimulus payments in the
event of another financial crisis. Equal to 3 percent of
Australia's gross domestic product, the BCA said payments could
be made once every thirteen years. "We want the federal
government to put aside money for a rainy day once public debt
has been paid down," BCA president Tony Shepherd said yesterday.
Page 23.
--
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
will be forced to cut back on investigations into suspicious
behaviour and litigation because its resources are being
monopolised by an increasingly more complex financial services
sector. ASIC policing methodology has adopted similar programs
to those the Australian Taxation Office uses to achieve higher
levels of compliance with the law. Page 23.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A further A$140 million investment will be made by United
States discount supermarket group Costco as it looks to
expand its Australian operations. In a move that will add
pressure to its supermarket rivals Coles and Woolworths
, Costco will look to open a further three warehouses in
the country. "We would like to do two in calendar 2013
ideally we could do three but are likely to do two for sure,"
Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said. Page B1.
--
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has cautioned small
businesses over falling behind with employee superannuation
payments, with proposed new laws designed to tackle wayward
employers. Despite the difficult market conditions and tight
cash flows, the small to medium business sector has been told
not to defer super payments as large penalties could result.
The ATO said businesses that do not pay employees super within
28 days of the due date face fines and interest on the missed
payments. Page B1.
--
Australian Securities Exchange chief executive,
Elmer Funke Kupper, has given ground to large stockbrokers by
signalling his intent to loosen restrictions contained in
proposals for dark pool exchange limits. Although indicating he
may be flexible on the current A$50,000 minimum trade proposal,
Mr Funke Kupper said a minimum amount was required to avoid
unregulated exchanges from arising. Page B3.
--
A A$438 million dollar plan by Rio Tinto to use
driverless trains in its Pilbara iron ore operations has the
mining giant on a likely collision course with unions with about
500 people employed to drive trains. "We've got 10,500
employees [in the Pilbara] today and over the coming years that
number will grow some of the jobs will change," Rio Pilbara
operations president Greg Lilleyman said. "People talk about
re-skilling but you don't need a team of truck drivers to
operate one computer," Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy
Union representative Gary Wood said. Page B3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Data from market research company DBM Consultants shows the
overall business satisfaction rating of banking giant Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) dropping from 7.1
percent in November to 6.9 percent for January. "ANZ is now 0.5
points behind Westpac and National Australia Bank in the large
segment, and trails Commonwealth Bank of Australia by 0.8
point," DBM Consultants revealed. Page B3.
--
Telecommunications giant Telstra has taken a step to
catch up to its rivals in providing online customer self-service
with initial take-up of 28 percent exceeding expectations. "At
some point we are probably going to reach that [35 percent
target] once we have got well-performing channels and
customers get used to using them it is unlikely that we are
going to go back to the old way," executive director of Telstra
digital Gerd Schenkel said. Page B3.
--
Chief executive of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Ian Narev, has defended the latest increase in its
standard variable interest rate, saying it was now just breaking
even on new home loans. "At the moment on the current cost of
funds, new loans have just crossed the profitability line again
but 10 basis points doesn't exactly make a huge difference,"
Mr Narev said. Page B4.
--
United States paint company Valspar lost its account
with Wesfarmers-owned hardware chain Bunnings but is
optimistic that the new Masters hardware joint-venture with
supermarket giant Woolworths will make up for the US$30
million of lost turnover. In 2010, Valspar acquired Australian
paint brand Wattyl. "We want most of the shelf space in those
stores with our Lowe's brands and most stores are doing very
well we have a number of growth initiatives occurring in
Wattyl and break even is probably the end of this year,"
Valspar president Gary Hendrickson said. Page B5.