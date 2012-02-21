Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Geoff Plummer, chief executive of OneSteel, yesterday said the steel manufacturer was considering changing its name to better reflect its diversified earnings base. "When we're holding this call in 12 months' time we'll be at - in terms of iron ore business - 11 million tonnes and A$2 billion in revenue from mining consumables," Mr Plummer said. The company posted a A$75 million loss for the six months to June 30, although Mr Plummer said OneSteel would return a profit in the second half of the year. Page 16.

--Tom Albanese, chief executive of Rio Tinto , has described the fundamental technology behind mining as insufficiently improved over techniques employed in the past. "In many ways the mining processes haven't actually changed that much over the decades  I don't think that is good enough for the mining industry," Mr Albanese remarked. Rio earlier this week announced a A$481 million investment into driverless trains in a bid to improve efficiencies in its iron ore operations, which generated 83 percent of the miner's earnings last year. Page 41.

--The operator of two of the seven refinery units in Australia, BP, yesterday said the future of refining industry was "dire" and predicted that governments worldwide would be more reluctant to fund ambitious long-term projects. Caltex Australia last week wrote down the value of its refining holdings by A$1.5 billion, while BP's A$923 million Moree Solar Farm in New South Wales failed to secure funding in time for a December deadline. Page 42.

--Craig Dunn, chief executive of financial services group AMP, yesterday called on the Federal Government to postpone the introduction of its proposed "future of financial advice" reforms by another year. The chief executive joins a chorus of wealth managers urging the government to delay the legislation, which is due to be introduced by July 1. Mr Dunn also cited differences in the draft legislation with government policy. Page 43.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Yves-Louis Darricarrere, head of exploration at French energy multinational Total, yesterday said concerns around coal seam gas in Australia had become bogged down in misinformation and confusion. He added that the local gas and oil sector needed to better promote the benefits of the controversial industry's development in Australia. "It's up to the industry, I think, to make the effort," Mr Darricarrere said. Page 20.

--Grant Fenn, chief executive of infrastructure and engineering services group Downer EDI, yesterday said there was a significant amount of work before the company was out of trouble. The company responsible for the embattled Waratah train project posted a A$84.9 million net profit for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, a notable improvement on the A$103.8 million net loss for the same period a year ago. Page 20.

--REA Group yesterday announced a 32 percent increase in net profits for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year to A$41.2 million. "In Australia, our residential and commercial property sites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au, are No 1 in their respective markets, with a strong lead on the No 2 players," Greg Ellis, chief executive of the online property advertiser, said. Page 21.

--Sonic Healthcare yesterday announced an 8 percent jump in net profit to A$146 million for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, despite increasing expenditure and a more competitive environment. "Healthcare provides some protection from global financial uncertainties, but we are in a very competitive industry," Dr Colin Goldschmidt, managing director of the pathology group, said. Page 21.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Travel retailer Flight Centre yesterday announced a 16 percent jump in net profit for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year to A$82 million, thanks to heightened demand for foreign holidays and continued growth in its corporate travel division. The company also increased its pre-tax full-year profits guidance to A$290 million. Investors responded warmly to the announcements, lifting Flight Centre's share price up A77 cents to close at A$21.50. Page B1.

--Funds manager and property developer Mirvac yesterday announced a A$176.6 million net profit for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, although the group is looking to further bolster revenue with its master-planned communities in Melbourne and Sydney. Nick Collishaw, managing director of Mirvac, added that the company's residential division would benefit from focusing on the resource regions of Queensland and Western Australia. Page B3.

--Derek O'Neill, chief executive of Billabong, yesterday continued to promote the street and surf wear retailer's sell-down of assets and half-year results to investors and analysts. The company, however, did not issue any statements regarding the A$3 a share offer from private equity firm TPG Capital. "Given the significant value destruction in Billabong over the last few years, we think that the board will need to seriously consider the offer from TPG," a research note from investment bank Deutsche Bank said. Page B3.

--Exporters from the Pilbara region in Western Australia have predicted the near-term price of iron ore to fail to match recent record highs over the next six months. Morgan Ball, spokesman for BC Iron, said the junior producer tipped the commodity's spot price to remain around US$140 a tonne "over the next six months". "We believe we will go through a period of uncertainty  but then we see some smoother sailing after that," Sam Walsh, head of iron ore at global miner Rio Tinto, said. Page B6.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--The founders of the Direct Factory Outlets shopping chain, David Goldberger and David Wieland, could see their entire wealth enveloped in a legal battle after the Supreme Court yesterday ruled that the former business partners of the pair could begin proceedings on a A$14 million claim. The claim centres on an emergency line of credit used by developer Austexx to help construct the outlet on Melbourne's South Wharf. Page B1.

--The Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has announced that it is looking to sell its holdings in the monorail and light rail services in New South Wales, along with its stake in Port of Portland. The fund posted a drop in profit to A$68.8 million for the first half of the 2011-12 financial year, from A$88.2 million a year prior. The fund cited lower asset revaluations for the result, which included a A$10 million reduction in AIF's stake in Hochtief Airport Capital to A$303.6 million. Page B3.

--Peter Botten, managing director of gas and oil producer Oil Search , yesterday said the company's exploration acreage in the Gulf of Papua, off the coast of Papua New Guinea, had the capacity to support a two-train liquefied natural gas (LNG) venture. The locally-listed firm is searching for farm-in partners in the gulf and has opened a data room to LNG-experienced oil firms. Page B15.

--The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 35.1 points higher at 4291.2 points after investors were buoyed by news of a second agreement on a financial bailout for Greece yesterday. "The positive is that they've got the deal done  earlier than the deadline. So, that's going to be good for confidence," John Curtin, associate director at stockbroker Patersons Securities, said. Page B16.