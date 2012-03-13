Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--Qantas Airways yesterday called for a
"comprehensive public review" into rival airline Virgin
Australia's proposed corporate restructuring, arguing
that Virgin's split could result in a foreign-owned carrier
taking control of Australian traffic rights. The claim was made
in a submission to the International Air Services Commission,
the statutory authority which assigns capacity to airlines
following governmental approval of traffic licences. Page 17.
--Harry Boon, chairman of paper manufacturer PaperlinX
, yesterday delivered a stark message to major
shareholder Andrew Price, saying that "where I come from, if you
want control, you write the cheque and buy the company". The
remark comes as shareholders prepare to vote on whether to keep
Mr Boon as chairman of PaperlinX. "The part I don't like is
when it gets personal because I think that's a side issue to
what's going on, which is 'how do we fix PaperlinX and restore
its profitability?'" Mr Boon added. Page 17.
--Chinese technology giant Huawei yesterday announced that
it had secured a contract to roll out a 4G Long Term Evolution
mobile phone network in the New South Wales' greater Newcastle
region for Singtel Optus. The contract places the
Chinese firm in a promising position to secure a major slice of
Optus' national upgrade to the newer wireless broadband
technology, which is tipped to begin construction within the
next 1 to 2 years at a cost of up to A$1 billion. Page 19.
--Fitch Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of local
investment bank Macquarie Group from A to A-. Tim
Roche, financial institutions director at the credit ratings
agency, said the move was a response to the company's exposure
to market-facing companies, which are weathering the pressures
of growing bureaucracy and instability on global markets.
"Earnings from markets-oriented businesses are more volatile
than those of traditional commercial banking operations," he
said. Page 20.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Senior executives in Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting
mining group have reportedly aired concerns that the mining
magnate's business interests could be severely impeded by in her
legal battle with her children. The claim, which added that
Hancock's A$7 billion Roy Hill iron ore venture in Western
Australia was also at risk, was made by Paul McCann, a partner
at law firm Coors Chambers Westgarth and legal counsel to Ms
Rinehart, in an affidavit to the New South Wales Supreme Court
last year. Page 23.
--The Australian Securities and Investments Commission
yesterday declared that it will be pressuring the owners of
investment platforms to provide more information relating to the
selection of the various vehicles they suggest to investors.
"There may be good reasons for different approaches to the
selection of products, but this needs to be made clear to
consumers," Peter Kell, commissioner of the corporate regulator,
said. Page 23.
--Bruce Akhurst yesterday announced his resignation as the
head of Telstra's directory division Sensis. The move
brings an end to Mr Akhurst's 15-year career at the
telecommunications giant. "Sensis is clearly a troubled
division of the Telstra business and it's got a very challenging
future. And so given that, it's not surprising that a person
has departed," Angus Gluskie from wholesale investment manager
White Funds Management said. Page 23.
--The Federal Government's expected revenue from the
proposed minerals resource rent tax is set to take a massive hit
after the price of coking coal worldwide slumped by 40 percent
over the last 12 months. The commodity is Australia's most
valuable export after iron ore and analysts calculate the
falling price could result in a A$7.7 billion reduction in
revenue this year. "This is the first indication we are seeing
of coking coal having a major price drop," a source in the steel
industry said. Page 23.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Hancock Prospecting, the minerals explorer owned by
billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has failed to file its
accounts with the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission for the last two years, it was revealed yesterday.
According to the Corporations Act, a company is required to file
its yearly accounts within four months of the close of the
financial year. Page B1.
--Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service yesterday
warned that the growth in demand for steel in China was set to
slow to 5.7 percent this year, nearly half of the average of the
last three years. Analysts expect that the slowdown will have a
major effect on Australian coking coal and iron ore exports,
which account for 60 percent of the country's income from
exports, with a significant effect on the revenue of miners
Fortescue Metals Group , Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton . Page B1.
--A survey into the business environment by National Bank of
Australia has discovered that conditions for companies in
February improved in every mainland state bar Victoria. The
lender's report ranked Western Australia highest with a business
conditions index of +13, while New South Wales was the
second-best performing state with a rating of +3. Both states
also led the index on business confidence with ratings of +13
and +5 respectively. Page B3.
--Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have
revealed that the level of home loan approvals in January fell
by 1.2 percent, their first decline in 10 months, while the
value of loans to investors declined by 7.1 percent. The
overall value of lending to investors and home owners dropped by
2.3 percent to A$20.732 billion, although the number of home
loans approved in the month climbed by 2.3 percent. Page B3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
--Sources inside Cambodia claim that Australian logistics
firm Toll Group could abandon a controversial A$145
million venture to rebuild railways in the Southeast Asian
country. The project, which is partially backed by the
federally-supported aid organisation AusAid, has been mired in
accusations that 4000 locals living along the tracks are not
being adequately remunerated for being compelled to move. A
spokesperson for Toll declined to comment. Page B3.
--A currency review by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
has found that more than 40 percent of exporters cite the high
Australian dollar for their reduced desire for financing.
Approximately 25 percent of companies with revenues between A$5
million and A$25 million said they were less likely to borrow
further, while demand for loans from firms with revenue between
A$25 million and A$150 million has slumped by 18 percent. Page
B4.
--David Bell, head of corporate affairs at Westpac Banking
Corporation, announced his resignation from the
position yesterday, making him the second recent executive
departure from the lender with St George Bank chief executive
Rob Chapman declaring plans to leave his role last week. Mr
Bell held the post for two years, having previously led the
Australian Bankers' Association lobby group. Page B7.
--The S&P/ASX 200 Index yesterday gained 50.9 points to
close at 4247.6 points, with investors shrugging off further
indications of weakness in the local economy and following a
positive start from Asian markets. Peter Jolly, head of
research at National Australia Bank, said the United States (US)
economy "has some good momentum so the [US Federal Reserve]
won't do anything to upset the momentum, they'll promise to keep
policy accommodative". Page B16.