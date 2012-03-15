Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The chairman of Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Zong Qinghou, has declared that his company plans to invest up to A$220 million in Western Australian dairy farms, with a further announcement expected before the end of the financial year. "Our investment in Australia's dairy farms and related industry will guarantee stable supplies of quality milk powder," Mr Zong, the third richest man in China, said. Page 17.

- - - -

The United States' business of National Australia Bank , Greater Western Bank, has acquired the First Federal Savings Bank in a A$39.5 million deal. Observers say the purchase, while not materially significant, provides a stark reflection on NAB's strategy in North America as opposed to its operations in the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, the lender said Greater Western, which added A$90 million to the bank's profit last year, was posting "good organic loan growth and remained fully deposit funded". Page 19.

- - - -

The Reserve Bank of Australia's latest quarterly communiqué has supported claims from major lenders that their cost of funding is on the rise. In its report, the central bank said the increases "reflects strong competition for deposits, particularly term deposits, and higher spreads on wholesale debt reflecting an increase in investors' concerns about the global banking industry". Page 19.

- - - -

Telstra yesterday announced that it had raised A$1.23 billion in 10-year bonds as part of its standard debt refinancing scheme, only a week after the company received its first payment from the Federal Government under its A$11 billion agreement with NBN Co. The telecommunications giant has approximately A$2.25 billion in debt maturing this year. Page 20.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The local financial planning sector yesterday welcomed an announcement from Federal Financial Services Minister Bill Shorten that the introduction of the Future of Financial Advice reforms would be postponed until July 1 next year. "Consumers are now going to be looking for planners who don't get paid commissions and who will act in their best interests," David Whiteley, chief executive of the Industry Super Network lobby group, said. Page 19.

- - - -

Sources are claiming that the owners of mobile phone network operator Vodafone Australia are looking to sell the business, with an information memo being sent to potential suitors in Asia and Europe. A spokesperson for Vodafone Group , which owns half of Vodafone's local operations, said the company was "fully committed to our operations in Australia and our sole focus is on the turnaround of the business". Analysts have predicted Vodafone Australia to post two consecutive annual losses, despite recently investing A$1 billion in its mobile network. Page 19.

- - - -

A study prepared by accountants Ernst & Young for the National Retail Association has claimed that more than 40,000 retail workers will be made redundant over the next three years unless and goods and services tax exemption for foreign online retailers is abolished. "Almost 10 percent of existing retail jobs will disappear over the next three years unless the Government removes the unfair advantage it is currently giving to foreign-based online retailers," Gary Black, executive director of the lobby group, said. Page 19.

- - - -

Luxury retailer Myer yesterday downgraded its annual sales projections for the 2011-12 financial year after announcing a 19.8 percent slump in interim profit. "There's no sign that we're seeing a reversal of fortunes from a consumer-sentiment point of view and disposable income expenditure, so we're conservatively saying that we expect our sales to be, at best, flat," Bernie Brookes, chief executive of Myer, said. Page 19.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

PricewaterhouseCoopers' auditing of Centro property group in 2007 came under attack yesterday by legal counsel for Centro Retail Trust, who alleged that the professional services firm delivered a "botched audit" that showcased carelessness, poor procedures and ineptitude. The claims yesterday were the first time the company has criticised its former auditor of any wrongdoing that contributed to billions of dollars of short-term debts being wrongly classified. Page B1.

- - - -

Around 60 workers at the gas and oil pipe manufacturing plant owned by OneSteel in New South Wales will lose their jobs after the steel maker announced it was closing the facility. "The company has been keeping the employees of this business aware of the challenges for some time, and will continue to provide support and assistance leading up to the closure," OneSteel said in a statement to the market. Page B5.

- - - -

Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer at iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group, yesterday said demand for the company's two senior unsecured note tranches were high, an indication of the miner's reputation. "We are clearly on the march to investment grade and I think that has been well and truly recognised by the credit markets," Mr Pearce added. Page B5.

- - - -

Penny Moss, executive director of Retail Adventures, the operating company for a number of discount retail chains such as Go-Lo and Chickenfeed, yesterday said the company had realised over the last few years that "there's a lot of work that's required to unlock" the group's potential. The company has reduced its network from approximately 400 stores in 2009 to 320 currently. Page B6.

- - - -

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Research from the Reserve Bank of Australia's economic panel has found that Australia is the front-runner to reap the benefits from a staggering upswing in demand for coking coal from India. However, Christine Milne, senator and deputy leader for the Australian Greens, noted that India and China were openly talking about moving away from coal as a source of energy. Page B3.

- - - -

Billionaire Clive Palmer last night continued to attract the media spotlight after announcing that his Australasian Resources company would receive A$5 million in funding and double the scale of its iron ore business. The announcement comes after Mr Palmer's recent public statements regarding the governance of soccer in Australia, local politics and the future of domestic media. Page B4.

- - - -

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group yesterday finalised a US$2 billion capital raising, doubling its initial goal of US$1 billion and leaving the miner closer to having the funds required to enact its US$8.4 billion strategy to triple iron ore exports by the middle of 2013. "We were approximately five times oversubscribed for the initial US$1 billion and it was that reception .. that gave us the confidence to upscale it to the US$2 billion," Stephen Pearce, chief financial officer at Fortescue, said. Page B5.

- - - -

A report by global law firm Squire Sanders into mergers and acquisitions around the world last year has revealed that Australia was the largest bidder in the world by value in regards to foreign deals. Around US$22 billion of mergers and acquisitions took place in Australia's mining sector last year, while the US$3.85 billion takeover of local miner Macarthur Coal was one of the 10 largest mining deals around the world in 2011. Page B5.