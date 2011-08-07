Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The Federal Government's vow to return the budget to surplus by 2012 is under threat if the growth forecast from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) proves accurate. Soft economic activity is likely to impact on the amount of company tax collected and the RBA predicts gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slow to 2 percent in 2011. Economist Stephen Anthony said that every 0.5 percent drop in GDP could equate to A$5 billion in lost revenue. Page 1.

Terry Smart will today present the 2011 financial year figures for discount electronics and music retailer JB Hi-Fi , his first full-year results announcement since taking over as chief executive of the company in May 2010. Despite general gloom in the retail sector, Mr Smart is hoping to report more than A$3 billion in sales. Craig Woolford from Citigroup is predicting that the retailer's sales will come in just under the A$3 billion mark. Page 3.

A letter from the head of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety Agency has indicated that Apache Energy, the US company which operated the Western Australian Varanus Island gas plant, may not have been obliged to follow safety procedures because the state government did not adequately empower regulators. An explosion at the facility in 2008 had a negative impact on the Western Australian economy. Page 1.

The Liberal Party is encouraging investors and companies to reject the carbon permit market, saying that a Coalition government will rescind the carbon tax legislation and close down the emissions trading scheme which is due to begin in 2015. Opposition finance spokesman Andrew Robb said yesterday the Gillard Government had a duty to warn people that permits were "very risky investments" because the policy would be overturned if the Government changed. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Despite turmoil on international financial markets, an upbeat assessment of the Australian economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan the opportunity to highlight the Government's management skills. The IMF said yesterday that Australia could afford to cut interest rates and possibly delay the return to budget surplus in order to cushion the impact of any global financial downturn. Page 1.

Melbourne lawyer David Manne last night won an injunction in the High Court which will prevent the deportation of asylum-seekers from Christmas Island to Malaysia. Australian Federal Police have assembled at the island where deportations were due to begin today but High Court Judge Ken Hayne granted an interim order which will delay the transportation of the first 16 single men. Page 1.

A report compiled for the federal Department of Finance has found that there is a large gap between the intentions and the outcomes of spending directed at Aboriginal Australia. The department attempted to block the report's publication but Seven Network used Freedom of Information laws to obtain access to it. The report, by Dr Neil Johnston, tells of "flawed policies . and dashed hopes" dating back 40 years. Page 1.

New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell will personally oversee the Barangaroo waterside development at the east of Sydney's Darling Harbour after the project was given a clean bill of health by independent planning experts Meredith Sussex and Shelley Penn. Residents groups, local councils and the Greens had opposed the development, describing the planning approvals, ushered through by the former Labor government, as flawed. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A review of the A$6 billion Barangaroo project of Sydney Harbour has recommended that the developer Lend Lease find an alternative location for a luxury hotel, which is due to be built over the water. The hotel was not a part of the original plan for the site but was added by Lend Lease in an amendment last year. The report, to be considered by cabinet today, said that while the approval of the hotel appeared consistent with planning laws, it "looked and felt like an ambush." Page 1.

Australia's Foreign Minister, Kevin Rudd, is at odds with Prime Minister Julia Gillard over the issue of recognition of a Palestinian state. Mr Rudd has written to the Prime Minister, recommending that Australia abstain from voting for or against a resolution due to come before the United Nations next month. This position is inconsistent with Ms Gillard's strong support for Israel, which is opposed to granting sovereign status to Palestine. Page 2.

The Gillard Government is this week expected to endorse a national insurance scheme which will provide care and support for disabled Australians. The scheme arises from recommendations by the Productivity Commission and is estimated to cost A$6.5 billion per year from 2018. Rather than funding the scheme through a Medicare-style levy, it is likely that the money will come from general revenue, with some contribution from the states. Page 2.

The Australian Labor Party's (ALP) national conference in December is likely to see intense pressure mounted on Prime Minister Julia Gillard to endorse same-sex marriage. The Tasmanian ALP state conference yesterday voted to call for the Marriage Act to be amended, leaving only New South Wales (NSW) without a declared position on the issue. The NSW state conference deferred a motion on the matter at its state conference last month. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Television broadcaster Ten Network used a sandwich strategy to attempt to boost the prospects of the program which will take over the 7.30 weeknight timeslot from the successful MasterChef reality television series which concluded last night. Ten split the final of MasterChef into two hour-long segments from 6.30 and 8.30, and filled the gap in the middle with The Renovators, hoping that MasterChef viewers would be attracted to the new show. Page 3.

A draft report into aged care funding and services will be released by the Productivity Commission today. While the Federal Government has said it will not act immediately on any of the recommendations, it is expected to consider a range of measures aimed at creating a flexible, user-pays system which would take into consideration a person's income and assets when assessing their capacity to pay for aged-care residential accommodation. Page 3.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China are set to be tested when the case against Australian businessman Matthew Ng is heard before the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court tomorrow. Mr Ng's lawyer, Chen Youxi, said the bribery charge against his client was "ridiculous." The case was raised in discussions between Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Chinese President Wen Jiabao in April. Page 3.

A report by the Victorian Environmental Assessment Council will be released today, stating that public parks, gardens and open spaces in Melbourne will have to cope with communities growing by over 1500 new residents every week. The report found several suburbs are already beyond population projections for 2016 and will lose public open space. It recommends that the Baillieu government prepare a long-term strategy for open spaces in the Melbourne metropolitan area. Page 3.