THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Investors responded positively to signs yesterday that the A$1 billion revamp plan of telecommunications giant Telstra was beginning to show results. The group's share price enjoyed its biggest rise since January 2008 as chief executive David Thodey announced a return to profit growth in the June half and improved revenue and earnings for the financial year. Page 1 .

--Australia's jobless rate rose from 4.9 percent to 5.1 percent in June, with 18,000 jobseekers added to the unemployment queue. The figures released yesterday, combined with weakness in several sectors of the local economy, volatility in financial markets and doubts about international debt and global economic growth, prompted some analysts to predict that the Reserve Bank of Australia could cut official interest rates as early as next month. Page 1.

--The Australian sharemarket was again extremely volatile yesterday, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index plunging 2 percent before rallying to a flat finish as unemployment figures triggered talk of interest rate cuts. Telecommunications giant Telstra chimed in with a major share price increase to boost the recovery. The volatility has prompted some investors to focus on stocks yielding strong dividends, such as Telstra and the banks, rather than face the uncertainty which currently surrounds capital growth. Page 1.

--Federal Arts Minister Simon Crean yesterday revealed a new policy framework that will look at ways of increasing the A$740 million in annual funding for the arts and cultural sectors. Options under consideration are understood to include a fund-matching scheme between the government and the private sector, and interdepartmental funding from other portfolios. "A creative society is a productive one," Mr Crean said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

-- Plans released yesterday could see NBN Co, the government company building the national broadband network, given the right to disregard state and local planning regulations and install overhead broadband cables without the consent of landowners. Opposition communications spokesman, Malcolm Turnbull, warned that the rights of local communities "to have a say in the preservation of their own environment and local amenity" were at risk. Page 1.

--Leaked documents from the Federal Opposition show that the Coalition plans to cut A$70 billion worth of Labor programs. Opposition treasury spokesman Joe Hockey yesterday confirmed that he was in charge of a "razor gang" which would reduce government spending and possibly shut down entire departments in order to fund tax cuts which will be promised in the next election campaign. Page 1.

--The Government of Papua New Guinea has thrown a life-line to Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her asylum-seeker policy by agreeing to accept unauthorised boat arrivals at Manus Island. The deal comes after the High Court suspended the planned deportation of asylum-seekers to Malaysia earlier in the week. Yesterday, the first batch refugees that Australia agreed to swap with Malaysia arrived by plane in Melbourne, and another boatload of 102 asylum-seekers reached Christmas Island. Page 1.

--New South Wales (NSW) Police Minister Michael Gallacher has announced an inquiry into the NSW Crime Commission after former assistant director of investigations with the covert group, Mark Standen, was yesterday found guilty of conspiring to import A$120 million worth of pseudoephedrine. Mr Gallacher said the commission had operated for 20 years without review and the investigation was needed to restore public confidence. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- Leader of the Australian Greens, Senator Bob Brown, Independent MP Rob Oakeshott and the Coalition have demanded the publication of information on how the Government arrived at its revenue assumptions surrounding the mining tax, saying they will not consider passing the legislation unless the calculations were made public. The Government has refused to release details of its negotiations with mining giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata, citing commercial sensitivities. Page 1.

--The Police Association of New South Wales has demanded an apology from commissioner Andrew Scipione and the allocation of A$100 million to address findings of asbestos and lead paint in 460 stations and residences across the state. Association president Scott Weber said members were concerned that there had been a cover-up, as the findings were in a report by consultants Coffey Environs dating back to 2008 but were only sent to area commanders last week. Page 2.

--Federal Greens MP, Adam Bandt, has called for an independent inquiry with the powers of a royal commission to investigate the corruption case involving currency firms Securency and Note Printing Australia. Eight former executives from the companies, which operate under the banner of the Reserve Bank of Australia, have been charged with bribery by the federal police. Page 2.

--An Essential Research poll, released yesterday, has found that over 60 percent of respondents were in favour of an inquiry into the media, looking at regulation and accountability as well as the relationship between politicians, corporations and media outlets. Communications Minister Stephen Conroy and Greens leader Bob Brown have held talks about possible criteria for any such inquiry and negotiations will continue when Parliament resumes next week. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

--People smugglers and their customers are failing to heed threats of deportation as a third boat of asylum seekers in a week reached Christmas Island yesterday. Plans by Julia Gillard's Government to send asylum seekers to Malaysia have been delayed by a High Court injunction and around a quarter of the 800 asylum seekers which Malaysia has agreed to take have now arrived since the deal was signed on July 25. Page 1.

--A primary school in Melbourne's east has angered parents by trialling a scheme of "whole class" toilet breaks. Parents from Kew Primary School have reported children wetting themselves as a result of the scheme, aimed at reducing disruption to classes and addressing untidy toilet facilities. Parents have sent written complaints to Education Minister Martin Dixon and Education department regional director Michael De'Ath. Page 1.

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard's adamant adherence to a achieving a budget surplus in 2012-13 has received another blow as the nation's unemployment rate jumped from 4.9 percent to 5.1 percent in June. The Government has been under pressure to abandon the arbitrary timetable for a budget surplus in the wake of a series of disturbing economic indicators. Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday notably referred to the surplus promised next year as an "objective." Page 1.

--The Victorian government has indicated that it will take a "zero tolerance" approach to any companies or marketing groups attempting to ambush the Australia Congratulates Cadel parade in Melbourne on Friday. Cyclist Cadel Evans has returned home to Australia for the parade after winning the Tour de France in July. His achievement will make him a lucrative marketing commodity but his manager, Jason Bakker, said Mr Evans will be highly selective in the sponsorships he chooses. Page 2.