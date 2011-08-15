Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
A lawsuit in the Queensland Supreme Court has placed a cash
value on Liberal Party endorsement. Former Queensland Liberal
state director and long-time party official Geoff Greene lost
his position after the merger of the Liberal and National
parties in Queensland and he has calculated that his lobbying
group, Entrée Vous Pty Ltd, is owed A$1 million because he did
not receive the expected endorsements, awards and life
membership. Page 1.
Investors are seeing the capital management initiatives
taken by Australian companies, in particular special dividends
and share buybacks, as an indication that boardrooms are
confident about the business future. Buybacks by mining giant
Rio Tinto and media group News Corp, among others, mean that
"it's not as bad as the macro doom and gloom would suggest,"
said Equity Trustees portfolio manager, Shaun Manuell. Page 1.
The chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia
(MCA), Mitch Hooke, has written to members of the industry body,
telling them that they will be invoiced for the equivalent of
half their annual membership fees in order to help fund a
campaign opposing the carbon tax. Mr Hooke's latter says that
the MCA needs to "engage the community if it is to effectively
represent the industry's interests." Page 1.
Chinese conglomerate Bright Food Group has taken a majority
stake in branded food business Manassen Foods. The purchase,
from Champ Private Equity, is the largest overseas acquisition
by the state-owned company. Bright Food is expected to announce
today that it has taken 75 percent of Manassen, and that current
management will remain in place as the company looks to expand
both locally and into Asia. Page 1.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The National Water Commission has warned that the emerging
coal-seam gas sector poses risks to Australian water management,
with the rapid expansion of the sector occurring despite
uncertainty about effects on groundwater systems. The report
has been prepared for the Council of Australian Governments,
with Prime Minister Julia Gillard and state premiers meeting
later this week for a meeting of the council. Page 1.
Queensland Premier Anna Bligh yesterday announced a freeze
on new mining exploration permits within two kilometres of towns
with more than 1000 people. Ms Bligh said the decision is
intended to "get the balance right" between residential zones
and the state's burgeoning resources sector. The Association of
Mining and Exploration Companies yesterday warned that miners
affected by the retrospective aspect of the change would seek
compensation. Page 1.
The Federal Government will seek to pass legislation
imposing a three-tier means test on the private health insurance
rebate in coming weeks. The measure, which will save A$2.9
billion a year, has been rejected by the Senate twice. If the
legislation is passed, families earning more than A$160,000 and
singles on more than A$80,000 will pay 14.3 percent more for
private health cover, increasing to 43 percent more for families
on more than A$248,000 and singles on more than A$124,000. Page
2.
Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy yesterday
called for comments on draft regulations that would impose
stricter standards on telecommunications company Telstra
to maintain its public payphone network. The new
regulations would require Telstra to repair faulty payphones
within a set period for the first time, and give the Australian
Communications and Media Authority the right to veto proposed
removals of payphones. Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A Herald/Nielsen poll conducted last week found that 53
percent of respondents think asylum seekers arriving by boat
should be permitted to land in Australia to have their refugee
claims processed. The poll results are rejection of the
position of major parties. Labor Government policy is to send
boat arrivals to Malaysia or Manus Island in Papua New Guinea,
while the Coalition's stated policy is to reopen detention
facilities on Nauru. Page 1.
Amanda Tattersall, director of the newly-formed Sydney
Alliance, says that strong bonds across the community,
"including the young, the old and different cultural groups,"
can provide long-term solutions to the kind of tensions which
erupted in violence across Britain last week. The Alliance has
been four years in the making and is a coalition of religious,
cultural and social organisations as well as unions, community
groups, environmental and charity organisations, and will
campaign on health, transport and community services issues.
Page 1.
New South Wales Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham has highlighted
links between one of the state's biggest coal seam gas
companies, Eastern Star Gas, and the Liberal and National
parties. Mr Buckingham is concerned that political donations by
Eastern Star, of which former Nationals leader and deputy prime
minister John Anderson is non-executive chairman, might lead to
public perceptions that the exploration permits process had been
unduly influenced. Page 1.
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has sought to clarify his
position on coal seam gas exploration on farmland by saying by
both mining and farming are important, but ultimately it is a
matter for the states. Late last week Mr Abbott had said that
farmers should have the right to deny exploration and drilling
access to miners. He has since rejected supporting legislation
proposed by the Greens which would prevent miners from having
unfettered access to agricultural properties. Page 1.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australia's two leading supermarket chains, Coles
and Woolworths , have been fighting a loud and fierce
marketing battle in recent years but there is a school of
thought among marketing experts that they are not really at war
with one another, are seeking to increase the overall consumer
spend in the sector. "Consumers can't really tell you the
difference [between the chains]" said Phil Macdonald from
marketing agency George Paterson Y&R Sydney. Page B1.
The decision by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to
raise its mortgage interest rates by nearly twice the percentage
increase announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia last
November has cost outgoing chief executive Ralph Norris A$7.5
million in potential incentive payments. The payments were
linked, in CBA's executive remuneration arrangements, to ongoing
improvements in customer satisfaction but the rate hike saw CBA
fall from second place among the major banks to fourth. Page 1.
The parents of murdered Gold Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe
briefly visited the rugged bushland area in the Glass Mountains
where the search for his remains continued yesterday. Mother,
Denise Morcombe, said she "didn't feel anything" at the site,
but hoped that her son's body could be found and brought home.
The area has twice been flooded since Daniel Morcombe
disappeared over eight years ago, further complicating the
search for any sign of his body. Page 1.
John Murphy, a veteran Labor right-wing backbencher, has
weighed into the debate over a potential inquiry into
Australia's media, telling the caucus that questions needed to
be raised over whether or not the 70 percent ownership of
Australia's newspapers by Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd was in the
public interest. Mr Murphy said Mr Murdoch's denial of ultimate
responsibility for the British phone hacking scandal indicated a
double-standard. Page 2.
