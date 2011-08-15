Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

A lawsuit in the Queensland Supreme Court has placed a cash value on Liberal Party endorsement. Former Queensland Liberal state director and long-time party official Geoff Greene lost his position after the merger of the Liberal and National parties in Queensland and he has calculated that his lobbying group, Entrée Vous Pty Ltd, is owed A$1 million because he did not receive the expected endorsements, awards and life membership. Page 1.

Investors are seeing the capital management initiatives taken by Australian companies, in particular special dividends and share buybacks, as an indication that boardrooms are confident about the business future. Buybacks by mining giant Rio Tinto and media group News Corp, among others, mean that "it's not as bad as the macro doom and gloom would suggest," said Equity Trustees portfolio manager, Shaun Manuell. Page 1.

The chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA), Mitch Hooke, has written to members of the industry body, telling them that they will be invoiced for the equivalent of half their annual membership fees in order to help fund a campaign opposing the carbon tax. Mr Hooke's latter says that the MCA needs to "engage the community if it is to effectively represent the industry's interests." Page 1.

Chinese conglomerate Bright Food Group has taken a majority stake in branded food business Manassen Foods. The purchase, from Champ Private Equity, is the largest overseas acquisition by the state-owned company. Bright Food is expected to announce today that it has taken 75 percent of Manassen, and that current management will remain in place as the company looks to expand both locally and into Asia. Page 1.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

The National Water Commission has warned that the emerging coal-seam gas sector poses risks to Australian water management, with the rapid expansion of the sector occurring despite uncertainty about effects on groundwater systems. The report has been prepared for the Council of Australian Governments, with Prime Minister Julia Gillard and state premiers meeting later this week for a meeting of the council. Page 1.

Queensland Premier Anna Bligh yesterday announced a freeze on new mining exploration permits within two kilometres of towns with more than 1000 people. Ms Bligh said the decision is intended to "get the balance right" between residential zones and the state's burgeoning resources sector. The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies yesterday warned that miners affected by the retrospective aspect of the change would seek compensation. Page 1.

The Federal Government will seek to pass legislation imposing a three-tier means test on the private health insurance rebate in coming weeks. The measure, which will save A$2.9 billion a year, has been rejected by the Senate twice. If the legislation is passed, families earning more than A$160,000 and singles on more than A$80,000 will pay 14.3 percent more for private health cover, increasing to 43 percent more for families on more than A$248,000 and singles on more than A$124,000. Page 2.

Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy yesterday called for comments on draft regulations that would impose stricter standards on telecommunications company Telstra to maintain its public payphone network. The new regulations would require Telstra to repair faulty payphones within a set period for the first time, and give the Australian Communications and Media Authority the right to veto proposed removals of payphones. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A Herald/Nielsen poll conducted last week found that 53 percent of respondents think asylum seekers arriving by boat should be permitted to land in Australia to have their refugee claims processed. The poll results are rejection of the position of major parties. Labor Government policy is to send boat arrivals to Malaysia or Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, while the Coalition's stated policy is to reopen detention facilities on Nauru. Page 1.

Amanda Tattersall, director of the newly-formed Sydney Alliance, says that strong bonds across the community, "including the young, the old and different cultural groups," can provide long-term solutions to the kind of tensions which erupted in violence across Britain last week. The Alliance has been four years in the making and is a coalition of religious, cultural and social organisations as well as unions, community groups, environmental and charity organisations, and will campaign on health, transport and community services issues. Page 1.

New South Wales Greens MP Jeremy Buckingham has highlighted links between one of the state's biggest coal seam gas companies, Eastern Star Gas, and the Liberal and National parties. Mr Buckingham is concerned that political donations by Eastern Star, of which former Nationals leader and deputy prime minister John Anderson is non-executive chairman, might lead to public perceptions that the exploration permits process had been unduly influenced. Page 1.

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott has sought to clarify his position on coal seam gas exploration on farmland by saying by both mining and farming are important, but ultimately it is a matter for the states. Late last week Mr Abbott had said that farmers should have the right to deny exploration and drilling access to miners. He has since rejected supporting legislation proposed by the Greens which would prevent miners from having unfettered access to agricultural properties. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Australia's two leading supermarket chains, Coles and Woolworths , have been fighting a loud and fierce marketing battle in recent years but there is a school of thought among marketing experts that they are not really at war with one another, are seeking to increase the overall consumer spend in the sector. "Consumers can't really tell you the difference [between the chains]" said Phil Macdonald from marketing agency George Paterson Y&R Sydney. Page B1.

The decision by Commonwealth Bank of Australia to raise its mortgage interest rates by nearly twice the percentage increase announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia last November has cost outgoing chief executive Ralph Norris A$7.5 million in potential incentive payments. The payments were linked, in CBA's executive remuneration arrangements, to ongoing improvements in customer satisfaction but the rate hike saw CBA fall from second place among the major banks to fourth. Page 1.

The parents of murdered Gold Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe briefly visited the rugged bushland area in the Glass Mountains where the search for his remains continued yesterday. Mother, Denise Morcombe, said she "didn't feel anything" at the site, but hoped that her son's body could be found and brought home. The area has twice been flooded since Daniel Morcombe disappeared over eight years ago, further complicating the search for any sign of his body. Page 1.

John Murphy, a veteran Labor right-wing backbencher, has weighed into the debate over a potential inquiry into Australia's media, telling the caucus that questions needed to be raised over whether or not the 70 percent ownership of Australia's newspapers by Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd was in the public interest. Mr Murphy said Mr Murdoch's denial of ultimate responsibility for the British phone hacking scandal indicated a double-standard. Page 2.