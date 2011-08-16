Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Qantas Airways yesterday outlined plans to address its loss-making international business, in what chief executive Alan Joyce described as "one of the most significant announcements, if not the most significant, Qantas group has ever made." The airline outlined plans to cut 1000 jobs, close unprofitable routes and order A$9 billion of new aircraft to establish two new airlines in Asia. Page 1.

--

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday warned that continuing global economic turmoil could further weaken business and household confidence, damaging Australia's economic growth outlook. The comments from the bank came as companies including Qantas Airways, steel manufacturer OneSteel, Westpac Banking Corporation and building fixtures supplier GWA yesterday announced more than 1500 job cuts. Page 1.

--

An Australian businessman was arrested in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation yesterday in connection with the hoax bomb that was strapped to Sydney teenager Madeleine Pulver two weeks ago. New South Wales State Crime Command head assistant commissioner Dave Hudson said there was "a fairly detailed chain of circumstantial evidence which has led us to making the arrest." Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

A new mortality report tabled in the Senate yesterday showed the number of cattle dying on ships en route to export markets has risen in the past six months. The report found that 940 cattle died in the six months to June, a rate of 0.19 percent, compared to the previous six month's rate of 0.10 percent, or 402 cattle. The new figures come as the Federal Parliament prepares to debate two bills aimed at ending live animal exports from Australia. Page 2.

--

Former prime minister Paul Keating last night spoke at a gala dinner in Canberra held to mark the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the superannuation guarantee, using the occasion to lambast employers of the time who claimed the scheme would send them broke. Mr Keating also called for the Federal Government to act to lift the compulsory contribution level from 9 percent to 12 percent, saying the move "is a necessity, it is not an option." Page 4.

--

Allan Fels, former head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, yesterday called for a renewed commitment to competition reforms, saying, "I'm concerned there's reform fatigue, particularly that competition and trade reform have gone off the agenda." Mr Fels said the loss of momentum on reforms would make the Australian economy more susceptible to international economic calamities. Page 5.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

A parliamentary inquiry into conditions in immigration detention centres heard yesterday that 1507 asylum seekers were hospitalised in the first six months of this year. In the year to June, 620 incidents of self-harm were recorded at the Christmas Island centres, which were over capacity on 27 separate occasions. The inquiry marks the first time Serco, the American firm which runs the centres, has been obliged to make such data publicly available. Page 1.

--

Unions representing Qantas Airways engineers, pilots and cabin crew yesterday flagged industrial action if the airline proceeds with plans to cut jobs and shift some operations offshore. Australian and International Pilots Association president Barry Jackson said the proposal may breach the Qantas Sale Act, which restricts foreign ownership of the airline. The Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association's Steve Purvinas said industrial action was "almost inevitable." Page 3.

--

A group of around 20 Federal Labor MPs has lobbied Prime Minister Julia Gillard to protect the ailing manufacturing sector, it was revealed yesterday. The Labor Members Manufacturing Group, led by New South Wales MP Stephen Jones, has called for mining companies to source products locally and for short term industry assistance to cope with the high Australian dollar. Trade-exposed steelmaker OneSteel yesterday cut 400 jobs. Page 5.

--

Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday addressed an anti-carbon tax demonstration outside Federal Parliament House, after urging his party to keep the level of political debate "civil." About 4000 people attended the rally, with many calling for a new election. Climate Change Minister Greg Combet said public outrage about the carbon tax had been "whipped up by Tony Abbott's completely unprincipled opportunistic fear campaign." Page 5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Environmental activists attempted to disrupt timber workers yesterday in native forests on the outskirts of Melbourne. The protesters have claimed that the Toolangi State Forest is home to the endangered Leadbeater's possum, but the Victorian Department of Sustainability and Environment denied the marsupial had been sighted in the area. The demonstrations have led to 10 arrests so far, with more expected today. Page 2.

--

Around 67,000 sheep bound for the Middle East were stranded at Port Adelaide yesterday after the ship Al Messilah returned to port due to mechanical difficulties. The news broke as the first shipment of live cattle arrived in Indonesia since a one-month ban on live animal exports was lifted. "These sheep have already been in limbo for days and it is completely unacceptable," said Heather Neil, chief executive of animal protection group RSPCA. Page 3.

--

Federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered an inquiry into rail safety on the Melbourne to Sydney line, it was revealed yesterday. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will conduct a "systemic investigation into operations" after a number of potentially disastrous accidents were recently averted. The bureau will look into the maintenance regime of the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which leases and operates the line. Page 5.

--

The Government-funded Alcohol Education and Rehabilitation Foundation yesterday unveiled its favoured liquor label health warnings with the backing of the Australian Medical Association. The warnings highlight the link between alcohol and cancer and possible brain damage in young drinkers. Chairman of the liquor industry-backed educational group Drinkwise Australia, Trish Worth, raised concerns that the warnings were "alarming." Page 6.