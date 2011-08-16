Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Qantas Airways yesterday outlined plans to address
its loss-making international business, in what chief executive
Alan Joyce described as "one of the most significant
announcements, if not the most significant, Qantas group has
ever made." The airline outlined plans to cut 1000 jobs, close
unprofitable routes and order A$9 billion of new aircraft to
establish two new airlines in Asia. Page 1.
--
The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday warned that
continuing global economic turmoil could further weaken business
and household confidence, damaging Australia's economic growth
outlook. The comments from the bank came as companies including
Qantas Airways, steel manufacturer OneSteel, Westpac Banking
Corporation and building fixtures supplier GWA yesterday
announced more than 1500 job cuts. Page 1.
--
An Australian businessman was arrested in the United States
by the Federal Bureau of Investigation yesterday in connection
with the hoax bomb that was strapped to Sydney teenager
Madeleine Pulver two weeks ago. New South Wales State Crime
Command head assistant commissioner Dave Hudson said there was
"a fairly detailed chain of circumstantial evidence which has
led us to making the arrest." Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
A new mortality report tabled in the Senate yesterday showed
the number of cattle dying on ships en route to export markets
has risen in the past six months. The report found that 940
cattle died in the six months to June, a rate of 0.19 percent,
compared to the previous six month's rate of 0.10 percent, or
402 cattle. The new figures come as the Federal Parliament
prepares to debate two bills aimed at ending live animal exports
from Australia. Page 2.
--
Former prime minister Paul Keating last night spoke at a
gala dinner in Canberra held to mark the 20th anniversary of the
introduction of the superannuation guarantee, using the occasion
to lambast employers of the time who claimed the scheme would
send them broke. Mr Keating also called for the Federal
Government to act to lift the compulsory contribution level from
9 percent to 12 percent, saying the move "is a necessity, it is
not an option." Page 4.
--
Allan Fels, former head of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission, yesterday called for a renewed commitment
to competition reforms, saying, "I'm concerned there's reform
fatigue, particularly that competition and trade reform have
gone off the agenda." Mr Fels said the loss of momentum on
reforms would make the Australian economy more susceptible to
international economic calamities. Page 5.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
A parliamentary inquiry into conditions in immigration
detention centres heard yesterday that 1507 asylum seekers were
hospitalised in the first six months of this year. In the year
to June, 620 incidents of self-harm were recorded at the
Christmas Island centres, which were over capacity on 27
separate occasions. The inquiry marks the first time Serco, the
American firm which runs the centres, has been obliged to make
such data publicly available. Page 1.
--
Unions representing Qantas Airways engineers, pilots and
cabin crew yesterday flagged industrial action if the airline
proceeds with plans to cut jobs and shift some operations
offshore. Australian and International Pilots Association
president Barry Jackson said the proposal may breach the Qantas
Sale Act, which restricts foreign ownership of the airline. The
Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association's Steve
Purvinas said industrial action was "almost inevitable." Page
3.
--
A group of around 20 Federal Labor MPs has lobbied Prime
Minister Julia Gillard to protect the ailing manufacturing
sector, it was revealed yesterday. The Labor Members
Manufacturing Group, led by New South Wales MP Stephen Jones,
has called for mining companies to source products locally and
for short term industry assistance to cope with the high
Australian dollar. Trade-exposed steelmaker OneSteel yesterday
cut 400 jobs. Page 5.
--
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott yesterday addressed an
anti-carbon tax demonstration outside Federal Parliament House,
after urging his party to keep the level of political debate
"civil." About 4000 people attended the rally, with many
calling for a new election. Climate Change Minister Greg Combet
said public outrage about the carbon tax had been "whipped up by
Tony Abbott's completely unprincipled opportunistic fear
campaign." Page 5.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Environmental activists attempted to disrupt timber workers
yesterday in native forests on the outskirts of Melbourne. The
protesters have claimed that the Toolangi State Forest is home
to the endangered Leadbeater's possum, but the Victorian
Department of Sustainability and Environment denied the
marsupial had been sighted in the area. The demonstrations have
led to 10 arrests so far, with more expected today. Page 2.
--
Around 67,000 sheep bound for the Middle East were stranded
at Port Adelaide yesterday after the ship Al Messilah returned
to port due to mechanical difficulties. The news broke as the
first shipment of live cattle arrived in Indonesia since a
one-month ban on live animal exports was lifted. "These sheep
have already been in limbo for days and it is completely
unacceptable," said Heather Neil, chief executive of animal
protection group RSPCA. Page 3.
--
Federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered an
inquiry into rail safety on the Melbourne to Sydney line, it was
revealed yesterday. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will
conduct a "systemic investigation into operations" after a
number of potentially disastrous accidents were recently
averted. The bureau will look into the maintenance regime of
the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which leases and operates
the line. Page 5.
--
The Government-funded Alcohol Education and Rehabilitation
Foundation yesterday unveiled its favoured liquor label health
warnings with the backing of the Australian Medical
Association. The warnings highlight the link between alcohol
and cancer and possible brain damage in young drinkers.
Chairman of the liquor industry-backed educational group
Drinkwise Australia, Trish Worth, raised concerns that the
warnings were "alarming." Page 6.
--