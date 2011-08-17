SYDNEY Aug 18 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Lachlan Murdoch, interim chief executive of Ten Network
, , last night showcased the broadcaster's line-up of
programs for next year in front of 600 media buyers and
advertisers at the Sydney Theatre Company.
"We've got a lot to tell about next year, which is why we've
gone early with our upfront presentation . the overall strategy
is to take Ten back to its positioning as a bold, irreverent
channel," Mr Murdoch said. Page 1.
--
Accountants have described a recent ruling by the Australian
Taxation Office as "shocking", as the bureau attempts to clamp
down on rural and wealthy Australians trying to take advantage
of capital gains tax concessions.
Under the ruling, sales by trust funds are no longer
eligible for a reduction in capital gains tax before an
individual's tax is paid. "They've put the industry on notice,"
Antoinette Elias, partner at accountants Ernst & Young, said.
Page 1.
--
Westfield Group yesterday announced its half-year
results, with the shopping centre owner announcing a rise in
rental growth and a boost in sales at its speciality outlets.
"During the period we have seen a shift in market share from
the majors and mini-majors to speciality retailers, which make
up the vast majority of our rental income stream," joint chief
executive Steven Lowy said. Page 1.
--
The Gillard government is set to reverse a controversial
policy to limit subsidies of new medicines after a report from
the Senate Finance and Public Administration References
Committee slammed the idea.
The committee's report suggested the Government reintroduce
the previous rule that meant new listings on the Pharmaceutical
Benefits Scheme costing less than A$10 million did not require
the approval of Federal Cabinet. Page 1.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will
today release a report on Australia's school system, which backs
the thrust of the Federal Government's education revolution
policy.
The report supports the introduction of national teaching
standards and performance goals for teachers, as well as
national testing of students. However, the body also calls for
the Government to go further and link the development of
teachings skills to pay and career structures. Page 1.
--
Greens leader Bob Brown yesterday stood by comments from his
deputy earlier this week questioning the low-carbon emission
credentials of coal-seam gas.
Senator Brown said, "The presumption that the damage done by
gas is half that done by coal is under very serious
questioning."
However, Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson backed
the industry, saying, "Gas will play an important role as a
cleaner transition fuel." Page 1.
--
Australian National University professor Warwick McKibbin,
who this month left the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia,
yesterday called for reform of the board to end its dominance by
business leaders.
Professor McKibbin said having a majority of the nine-member
board made up of business leaders risked having a central bank
that did not give enough weight to inflation concerns due to
conflicts of interest. Page 1.
--
Four separate fires surrounding Alice Springs in the
Northern Territory yesterday caused the town's jail to prepare
for evacuations before later being declared safe for the time
being.
The largest of the fires has razed an estimated 100,000
hectares over the past week. Alice Spring Mayor Damien Ryan
said heavy rainfalls during the wet season had produced
substantial fuel loads to create the largest fires he had seen.
Page 2.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Rupert Murdoch's Sky News pay television network has secured a
broadcast deal with Chinese state network CCTV.
The deal, according to a joint statement from the networks,
means Australian "major news events will be seen live in China,
and major Chinese news events seen live on Australia's news
channel."
The agreement also puts the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation at a major disadvantage to Sky in its bid to secure
the right to broadcast Australia's official diplomatic channel
in Asia. Page 1.
--
The cost of electricity generated by coal is now more
expensive in some sectors of New South Wales than solar power,
even after the inclusion of added costs like the purchase of
rooftop solar panels.
However, the news is only one positive for the struggling
industry, which recorded a 93 percent plunge in installations of
rooftop solar panels since the peak of the state government's
solar power scheme last year. Page 1.
--
Paul Peters, who was arrested for alleged extortion and placing
of a collar-bomb on 18-year-old Australian Madeleine Pulver, has
been described by his brother as "a lawyer not an engineer" who
"wouldn't have the balls" to commit the crime.
Brent Peters added that their father was devastated by the
arrest. "He might have been set up," Mr Peters alleged. Page
1.
--
The Special Emergency Series and police have discovered a shoe
during their search for missing boy Daniel Morcombe.
41-year-old Brett Peter Cowan was arrested on the weekend for
the alleged murder of Daniel, nearly eight years after his
disappearance.
Bob Atkinson, Queensland Police Commissioner, however,
warned that it could take months before any evidence was
discovered. Page 1.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
An analysis of figures from Victoria's Health Department has
found that "adverse events" happened to 17.8 percent of patients
undergoing elective surgery and nearly 17 percent of emergency
patients in 34 of the state's public hospitals.
"High rates should . lead to a careful investigation within
the affected hospitals and a constructive search by government
for ways for preventing their occurrence," Imperial College
London's Katharina Hauck, who led the study, said. Page 1.
--
Rabbi Sholom Strajcher, principal of Victoria's Yesodei
HaTorah College, has written to parents and staff notifying them
that a man under investigation for alleged child molestation is
still attending religious services at a synagogue adjacent to
the school.
"The potential risks involved in this situation are a matter
of grave concern to the Yesodei HaTorah board," the rabbi wrote
in his letter. Page 1.
--
Helen Coonan, a former communications minister and assistant
treasurer in John Howard's Liberal government, will deliver her
departing speech to the Senate today.
Her seat is expected to be filled by Mr Howard's former
chief-of-staff, Arthur Sinodinos. "Many Australians have become
uneasy about whether . investment for mining purposes, most
particularly coal seam gas . will affect prime agricultural
land, and to question the impact this might have on Australia's
land use and future food security," the Senator will say. Page
2.
--
New South Wales District Court Judge Stephen Walmsley has
suggested sperm donors be listed on a child's birth certificate,
after being forced to only allow the registration of two parents
in a recent case.
A 58-year-old Sydney man was removed from the birth
certificate of his 10-year-old daughter, who resides with the
former partner of his birth mother following their separation in
2006.
"He has had a close and loving relationship with [the girl]
all of her life . I do not find it surprising that he sees it as
unjust," Judge Walmsley said. Page 3.
--