Lachlan Murdoch, interim chief executive of Ten Network , , last night showcased the broadcaster's line-up of programs for next year in front of 600 media buyers and advertisers at the Sydney Theatre Company.

"We've got a lot to tell about next year, which is why we've gone early with our upfront presentation . the overall strategy is to take Ten back to its positioning as a bold, irreverent channel," Mr Murdoch said. Page 1.

Accountants have described a recent ruling by the Australian Taxation Office as "shocking", as the bureau attempts to clamp down on rural and wealthy Australians trying to take advantage of capital gains tax concessions.

Under the ruling, sales by trust funds are no longer eligible for a reduction in capital gains tax before an individual's tax is paid. "They've put the industry on notice," Antoinette Elias, partner at accountants Ernst & Young, said. Page 1.

Westfield Group yesterday announced its half-year results, with the shopping centre owner announcing a rise in rental growth and a boost in sales at its speciality outlets.

"During the period we have seen a shift in market share from the majors and mini-majors to speciality retailers, which make up the vast majority of our rental income stream," joint chief executive Steven Lowy said. Page 1.

The Gillard government is set to reverse a controversial policy to limit subsidies of new medicines after a report from the Senate Finance and Public Administration References Committee slammed the idea.

The committee's report suggested the Government reintroduce the previous rule that meant new listings on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme costing less than A$10 million did not require the approval of Federal Cabinet. Page 1.

The report supports the introduction of national teaching standards and performance goals for teachers, as well as national testing of students. However, the body also calls for the Government to go further and link the development of teachings skills to pay and career structures. Page 1.

Greens leader Bob Brown yesterday stood by comments from his deputy earlier this week questioning the low-carbon emission credentials of coal-seam gas.

Senator Brown said, "The presumption that the damage done by gas is half that done by coal is under very serious questioning."

However, Federal Resources Minister Martin Ferguson backed the industry, saying, "Gas will play an important role as a cleaner transition fuel." Page 1.

Australian National University professor Warwick McKibbin, who this month left the board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, yesterday called for reform of the board to end its dominance by business leaders.

Professor McKibbin said having a majority of the nine-member board made up of business leaders risked having a central bank that did not give enough weight to inflation concerns due to conflicts of interest. Page 1.

Four separate fires surrounding Alice Springs in the Northern Territory yesterday caused the town's jail to prepare for evacuations before later being declared safe for the time being.

The largest of the fires has razed an estimated 100,000 hectares over the past week. Alice Spring Mayor Damien Ryan said heavy rainfalls during the wet season had produced substantial fuel loads to create the largest fires he had seen. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Rupert Murdoch's Sky News pay television network has secured a broadcast deal with Chinese state network CCTV.

The deal, according to a joint statement from the networks, means Australian "major news events will be seen live in China, and major Chinese news events seen live on Australia's news channel."

The agreement also puts the Australian Broadcasting Corporation at a major disadvantage to Sky in its bid to secure the right to broadcast Australia's official diplomatic channel in Asia. Page 1.

The cost of electricity generated by coal is now more expensive in some sectors of New South Wales than solar power, even after the inclusion of added costs like the purchase of rooftop solar panels.

However, the news is only one positive for the struggling industry, which recorded a 93 percent plunge in installations of rooftop solar panels since the peak of the state government's solar power scheme last year. Page 1.

-- Paul Peters, who was arrested for alleged extortion and placing of a collar-bomb on 18-year-old Australian Madeleine Pulver, has been described by his brother as "a lawyer not an engineer" who "wouldn't have the balls" to commit the crime.

Brent Peters added that their father was devastated by the arrest. "He might have been set up," Mr Peters alleged. Page 1.

-- The Special Emergency Series and police have discovered a shoe during their search for missing boy Daniel Morcombe. 41-year-old Brett Peter Cowan was arrested on the weekend for the alleged murder of Daniel, nearly eight years after his disappearance.

Bob Atkinson, Queensland Police Commissioner, however, warned that it could take months before any evidence was discovered. Page 1.

An analysis of figures from Victoria's Health Department has found that "adverse events" happened to 17.8 percent of patients undergoing elective surgery and nearly 17 percent of emergency patients in 34 of the state's public hospitals.

"High rates should . lead to a careful investigation within the affected hospitals and a constructive search by government for ways for preventing their occurrence," Imperial College London's Katharina Hauck, who led the study, said. Page 1.

Rabbi Sholom Strajcher, principal of Victoria's Yesodei HaTorah College, has written to parents and staff notifying them that a man under investigation for alleged child molestation is still attending religious services at a synagogue adjacent to the school.

"The potential risks involved in this situation are a matter of grave concern to the Yesodei HaTorah board," the rabbi wrote in his letter. Page 1.

-- Helen Coonan, a former communications minister and assistant treasurer in John Howard's Liberal government, will deliver her departing speech to the Senate today.

Her seat is expected to be filled by Mr Howard's former chief-of-staff, Arthur Sinodinos. "Many Australians have become uneasy about whether . investment for mining purposes, most particularly coal seam gas . will affect prime agricultural land, and to question the impact this might have on Australia's land use and future food security," the Senator will say. Page 2.

New South Wales District Court Judge Stephen Walmsley has suggested sperm donors be listed on a child's birth certificate, after being forced to only allow the registration of two parents in a recent case.

A 58-year-old Sydney man was removed from the birth certificate of his 10-year-old daughter, who resides with the former partner of his birth mother following their separation in 2006.

"He has had a close and loving relationship with [the girl] all of her life . I do not find it surprising that he sees it as unjust," Judge Walmsley said. Page 3.