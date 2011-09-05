SYDNEY, Sept 6 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Former BHP Billiton chairman Don Argus yesterday added to criticism of the Federal Government's industrial relations regime. Describing Australia's productivity growth as "woeful", Mr Argus called for changes to workplace laws to allow greater flexibility, adding that two years after the introduction of the Fair Work Act, "employers' initial concerns are now proving well founded." Page 1.

--

Macquarie Group is preparing a bid for the US$6 billion-plus aircraft leasing business being auctioned by Royal Bank of Scotland, with first-round offers due on Friday. If successful in acquiring the entire business, the investment bank would become the world's third largest aircraft lessor after General Electric and American International Group, with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft. Page 1.

--

The New South Wales (NSW) Government yesterday threatened to raise mining royalties in the state to offset the cost of the Federal Government's carbon tax, which state Treasurer Mike Baird claimed would cost the NSW budget A$950 million over the forward estimates period. The NSW Coalition is preparing to deliver its first state budget for 17 years, with promised infrastructure projects expected to push the state into deficit. Page 1.

--

New South Wales motor vehicle dealer chain Rick Damelian Group has been placed into receivership, owing National Australia Bank (NAB) around A$80 million. Eight of the group's nine dealerships are now under the control of receiver Ferrier Hodgson. The group's 2008-09 annual report noted that the company was in breach of "certain requirements" of its finance facilities, raising questions about NAB's management of its exposure. Page 3.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Polling by Newspoll due to be published today will reveal that the ruling Labor Party's primary vote has plunged to 27 percent following the High Court's rejection of its Malaysian refugee swap deal. The poll found that 68 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Julia Gillard's performance. Kevin Rudd, who was deposed by Ms Gillard before the 2010 election, had a 57 to 24 percent lead as preferred Labor leader. Page 1.

--

Timber products group Gunns yesterday rejected a compensation offer that formed part of an historic Tasmanian forestry deal. The deal would have seen Gunns compensated in return for relinquishing its rights to 210,000 cubic metres of native sawlogs each year, tracts of forest crucial to Labor's plan to create 430,000 hectares of new national parks. The Federal Government had left negotiations on the matter to the Tasmanian government. Page 1.

--

Australian and United States (US) officials are putting the finishing touches on an agreement that will give US forces expanded access to Australian military bases. The arrangement, to be signed at the AUSMIN summit later this month, will grant the US military access to the HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia, a base in the Queensland city of Townsville and the port of Darwin and Bradshaw Field Training Area in the Northern Territory. Page 2.

--

Friends yesterday paid tribute to 21-year-old Kyle James Burden at the Western Australian beach where he was attacked and killed by a shark on Sunday. Sergeant Craig Anderson from Dunsborough said Mr Burden was unlikely to have suffered due to the swiftness and severity of the attack, and praised the actions of fellow surfers who brought him ashore. Authorities promised to track the shark down and chase it from the area. Page 3.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Despite the objections of Labor's Left faction, the Federal Government is expected to push ahead with its bid to process offshore the claims of asylum seekers that arrive by boat. To do so, Labor will need to alter existing immigration laws in light of the High Court's adverse findings. "An onshore processing regime could prove an invitation for the people smugglers to put more people on leaky boats," Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon said yesterday. Page 1.

--

Lawyers representing the Police Integrity Commission yesterday laid out their allegations against the New South Wales Crime Commission for the first time. The allegations relate to the manner in which the Crime Commission handled the seizure of A$4.5 million in cash and assets from suspected criminals. Many of the allegations revolve around legal fees paid to a solicitor while she was in a relationship with a Crime Commission analyst. Page 2.

--

Figures released yesterday by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries revealed that eight out of 10 cars sold last month were imported. The VFACTS data showed that sales of locally made Toyotas and Fords have declined this year, with Holden making slight gains with its new fuel efficient Cruze model. The chamber's acting chief executive, Steve Payne, said the high Australian dollar was "a double whammy" for local manufacturers. Page 3.

--

Allen Consulting yesterday told the Alcohol Education and Rehabilitation Foundation that taxing wine on the basis of price rather than alcohol content, means men can drink to excess for "a little over a dollar." The consultancy argued that alcohol consumption would fall 9 percent and tax revenue would increase by A$1.5 billion if wine were taxed in the same way as beer. "Irresponsible drinkers contribute little to . taxation," the report said. Page 5.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

An inquiry into dozens of unexpected or unnatural deaths within Victoria's mental health institutions was ordered last night by Premier Ted Baillieu. Information to be published today will show that hundreds of mentally ill patients have been subjected to electric shock therapy without their consent. The state's Chief Psychiatrist will examine the cases of 36 patients who died between January 2008 and December 2010. Page 1.

--

The Australian Defence Force has released documents showing that Australian troops have been involved in "capture-or-kill" operations in Afghanistan. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation last night aired allegations that Australian SAS soldiers were involved in the controversial military operations, including an airstrike that killed nine Afghan civilians. A special forces insider said he was "comfortable with the evidence used, and the processes that were gone through." Page 2.

--

Research conducted by Bloomberg New Energy Finance has shown that solar systems were 37 percent more expensive in Australia than in Germany over the first half of 2011. The renewable energy analyst's Kobad Bhavnagri said yesterday that the Victorian government's decision to alter its solar incentive program would adversely affect the state's fledgling solar industry, but was more critical of the New South Wales government's scrapping of an equivalent scheme. Page 4.

--

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday met with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to discuss ways of linking the carbon trading schemes of Australia and the European Union. Europe implemented a trading scheme in 2005. "We believe that this kind of regulation and this kind of market is the most cost-effective way of promoting innovation and [promoting] new business in terms of green growth," Mr Barroso said. Page 4.