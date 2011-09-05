SYDNEY, Sept 6 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Former BHP Billiton chairman Don Argus yesterday added to
criticism of the Federal Government's industrial relations
regime. Describing Australia's productivity growth as "woeful",
Mr Argus called for changes to workplace laws to allow greater
flexibility, adding that two years after the introduction of the
Fair Work Act, "employers' initial concerns are now proving well
founded." Page 1.
Macquarie Group is preparing a bid for the US$6
billion-plus aircraft leasing business being auctioned by Royal
Bank of Scotland, with first-round offers due on Friday. If
successful in acquiring the entire business, the investment bank
would become the world's third largest aircraft lessor after
General Electric and American International Group, with a fleet
of more than 400 aircraft. Page 1.
The New South Wales (NSW) Government yesterday threatened to
raise mining royalties in the state to offset the cost of the
Federal Government's carbon tax, which state Treasurer Mike
Baird claimed would cost the NSW budget A$950 million over the
forward estimates period. The NSW Coalition is preparing to
deliver its first state budget for 17 years, with promised
infrastructure projects expected to push the state into
deficit. Page 1.
New South Wales motor vehicle dealer chain Rick Damelian
Group has been placed into receivership, owing National
Australia Bank (NAB) around A$80 million. Eight of the group's
nine dealerships are now under the control of receiver Ferrier
Hodgson. The group's 2008-09 annual report noted that the
company was in breach of "certain requirements" of its finance
facilities, raising questions about NAB's management of its
exposure. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Polling by Newspoll due to be published today will reveal
that the ruling Labor Party's primary vote has plunged to 27
percent following the High Court's rejection of its Malaysian
refugee swap deal. The poll found that 68 percent of
respondents were dissatisfied with Prime Minister Julia
Gillard's performance. Kevin Rudd, who was deposed by Ms
Gillard before the 2010 election, had a 57 to 24 percent lead as
preferred Labor leader. Page 1.
Timber products group Gunns yesterday rejected a
compensation offer that formed part of an historic Tasmanian
forestry deal. The deal would have seen Gunns compensated in
return for relinquishing its rights to 210,000 cubic metres of
native sawlogs each year, tracts of forest crucial to Labor's
plan to create 430,000 hectares of new national parks. The
Federal Government had left negotiations on the matter to the
Tasmanian government. Page 1.
Australian and United States (US) officials are putting the
finishing touches on an agreement that will give US forces
expanded access to Australian military bases. The arrangement,
to be signed at the AUSMIN summit later this month, will grant
the US military access to the HMAS Stirling base in Western
Australia, a base in the Queensland city of Townsville and the
port of Darwin and Bradshaw Field Training Area in the Northern
Territory. Page 2.
Friends yesterday paid tribute to 21-year-old Kyle James
Burden at the Western Australian beach where he was attacked and
killed by a shark on Sunday. Sergeant Craig Anderson from
Dunsborough said Mr Burden was unlikely to have suffered due to
the swiftness and severity of the attack, and praised the
actions of fellow surfers who brought him ashore. Authorities
promised to track the shark down and chase it from the area.
Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Despite the objections of Labor's Left faction, the Federal
Government is expected to push ahead with its bid to process
offshore the claims of asylum seekers that arrive by boat. To
do so, Labor will need to alter existing immigration laws in
light of the High Court's adverse findings. "An onshore
processing regime could prove an invitation for the people
smugglers to put more people on leaky boats," Labor MP Joel
Fitzgibbon said yesterday. Page 1.
Lawyers representing the Police Integrity Commission
yesterday laid out their allegations against the New South Wales
Crime Commission for the first time. The allegations relate to
the manner in which the Crime Commission handled the seizure of
A$4.5 million in cash and assets from suspected criminals. Many
of the allegations revolve around legal fees paid to a solicitor
while she was in a relationship with a Crime Commission
analyst. Page 2.
Figures released yesterday by the Federal Chamber of
Automotive Industries revealed that eight out of 10 cars sold
last month were imported. The VFACTS data showed that sales of
locally made Toyotas and Fords have declined this year, with
Holden making slight gains with its new fuel efficient Cruze
model. The chamber's acting chief executive, Steve Payne, said
the high Australian dollar was "a double whammy" for local
manufacturers. Page 3.
Allen Consulting yesterday told the Alcohol Education and
Rehabilitation Foundation that taxing wine on the basis of price
rather than alcohol content, means men can drink to excess for
"a little over a dollar." The consultancy argued that alcohol
consumption would fall 9 percent and tax revenue would increase
by A$1.5 billion if wine were taxed in the same way as beer.
"Irresponsible drinkers contribute little to . taxation," the
report said. Page 5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
An inquiry into dozens of unexpected or unnatural deaths
within Victoria's mental health institutions was ordered last
night by Premier Ted Baillieu. Information to be published
today will show that hundreds of mentally ill patients have been
subjected to electric shock therapy without their consent. The
state's Chief Psychiatrist will examine the cases of 36 patients
who died between January 2008 and December 2010. Page 1.
The Australian Defence Force has released documents showing
that Australian troops have been involved in "capture-or-kill"
operations in Afghanistan. The Australian Broadcasting
Corporation last night aired allegations that Australian SAS
soldiers were involved in the controversial military operations,
including an airstrike that killed nine Afghan civilians. A
special forces insider said he was "comfortable with the
evidence used, and the processes that were gone through." Page
2.
Research conducted by Bloomberg New Energy Finance has shown
that solar systems were 37 percent more expensive in Australia
than in Germany over the first half of 2011. The renewable
energy analyst's Kobad Bhavnagri said yesterday that the
Victorian government's decision to alter its solar incentive
program would adversely affect the state's fledgling solar
industry, but was more critical of the New South Wales
government's scrapping of an equivalent scheme. Page 4.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday met with European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to discuss ways of
linking the carbon trading schemes of Australia and the European
Union. Europe implemented a trading scheme in 2005. "We
believe that this kind of regulation and this kind of market is
the most cost-effective way of promoting innovation and
[promoting] new business in terms of green growth," Mr Barroso
said. Page 4.
