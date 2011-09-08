SYDNEY, Sept 9 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--Mining tycoon Nathan Tinkler has launched a legal action against Sydney horse trainer, Anthony Cummings, alleging through an affidavit filed in the New South Wales Supreme Court that the trainer received secret commissions when purchasing a horse for Mr Tinkler. While the broker of the deal and a member of the syndicate that sold the colt rejected the mining magnate's accusations, observers say the case has the potential to draw a spotlight on the industry and some of its practices, which have been outlawed in the United States and Britain. Page 1.

--The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday published the official jobs figures from August, revealing a 0.2 percentage point increase in unemployment to 5.3 percent. The result was largely due to a substantial fall in male employment and is the country's highest unemployment figure in the last ten months. Justin Smirk, economist at Westpac Banking Corporation , said the increase "suggests that the benefits of the current mining boom are not spreading as widely as many had hoped." Page 1.

--Stuart Forsyth, assistant tax commissioner at the Australian Taxation Office, yesterday said a new division of the department was brainstorming methods to collate and publicise yearly details of the operational expenditure and average investment return of self-managed superannuation funds. "We have a project under way at the moment and we are talking to industry about how they would use the data and what data they would find useful," Mr Forsyth revealed. Page 1.

--Paul Uniacke, founder of Franchise Entertainment Group, owners of the Blockbuster and VideoEzy video rental franchises, yesterday said "the only thing cheaper than renting a movie is getting the bastard for free." The group is preparing to close down 200 of its stores this year, with the movie rental business facing tough competition from digital free-to-air television networks. However, Mr Uniacke said digital products, like telecommunication giant Telstra's T-Box, were not a factor. "We are hurting but it's not because of downloads," he said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday told critics outside the Labor Party and within that she would not scrap the Government's asylum seeker swap deal with Malaysia, despite the High Court ruling against the agreement last week. The remarks came as Australian Greens leader Bob Brown called on the Prime Minister to "regain the decency of [the] Labor Party's core policy trajectory" by introducing onshore processing for refugees. Page 1.

--Mining magnate Gina Rinehart is being sued by her 26-year-old daughter Hope Rinehart Welker in the New South Wales Supreme Court. The case comes after a series of lawsuits among the Rinehart family over the estate of the late Lang Hancock, which is understood to be worth approximately A$10.3 billion. However, the motivations for this legal action are currently unknown. Page 1.

--The cotton industry, despite enjoying record prices for the commodity after ten years of drought, is suffering from a labour shortage. "We've hired 42 seasonal staff this year for 16 positions - we've nearly had to hire the same workforce three times," Scott Davies, manager of a cotton farm in northern New South Wales, said. Farmers are tipped to pick more than four million bales of cotton for 2011, the largest harvest to date. Page 1.

--Federal Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese today is expected to announce that proposed reforms for Australia's shipping sector, which would exempt the industry from the Fair Work Act and company tax when operating in international shipping lanes, will come into force next July. "A revitalised Australian shipping industry will increase the national return from the resources boom," the minister said yesterday. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--An investigation has discovered that Labor MP Craig Thomson and Health Services Union (HSU) leader Michael Williamson allegedly received credit cards from John Gilleland, whose graphic design company Communigraphix printed the union's newsletter. Mr Gilleland admitted that his company produced the newsletters, which reportedly cost 10 times the average that other unions paid for similar services, but hung up when asked to confirm whether he had provided the credit cards. Page 1.

--Unions New South Wales secretary Mark Lennon warned that yesterday's rally attended by 35,000 protesters airing their objections to the state government's plans to cap pay rises at 2.5 per cent was just the opening salvo of a long campaign. "It will be a political campaign, it will be a campaign we will take out to the community," Mr Lennon said. Finance and Services minister Greg Pearce said teachers who attended the rally had violated orders from the Industrial Relations Commissions telling them not to join the strike. Page 1.

--The Australian Communications and Media Authority will release today its final report into the telecommunications industry. According to the report, customers should be provided with the exact costs of calls, text messaging and data, as well as tools that will enable them to monitor their usage. Claire O'Reilly, executive manager of the project, said telcos would have five months to design a scheme that would respond to the recommendations or risk being fined up to A$250,000. Page 7.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Domestic Violence Victoria yesterday slated the state government's plans to introduce "failure to protect" laws, which could imprison abused women for failing to protect their children. The organisation's chief executive, Fiona McCormack, said the Victorian government "has not produced evidence to demonstrate that 'failure to protect' offences would be effective in reducing levels of child abuse." Page 3.

--The High Court's ordering of a retrial into Vera Momcilovic, who had been found guilty of drug trafficking, has raised concerns over provisions of Victoria's Drugs Act, which states that a person was effectively in possession of drugs if trafficable drugs were discovered in premises he or she occupied. Momcilovic maintained she had no knowledge that there were drugs in the apartment she shared with her former partner, a convicted drug trafficker. The claims were supported by her partner. Page 3.

--The federal Coalition yesterday warned Labor MP Craig Thomson may not be afforded a "pair" should the birth of his child come at the same time as the carbon tax vote. Opposition Leader Tony Abbott said pairs will only be granted "in the most extraordinary circumstance" while Christopher Pyne, the manager of opposition business in Parliament, declared that no pairs will be offered. The statements come after New South Wales police ruled that there was not enough evidence to investigate Mr Thomson's alleged credit card misuse. Page 4.

--Former prime minister John Howard, during the launch of his updated biography Lazarus Rising in Melbourne yesterday, offered Prime Minister Julia Gillard a word of advice, saying she should not assume the political climate will be the same in two years. "I don't think she'll recover but anybody who assumes that she won't recover is making a big mistake," Mr Howard said. Page 4.