THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The heads of two steel makers yesterday blamed the
Government, the Reserve Bank of Australia and resources
companies for local manufacturers' woes. BlueScope Steel
chief Paul O'Malley called for interest rates to be
lowered and for local manufacturers to be given priority on
resource projects. "We have an exchange rate regime . which is
artificially high, and that of our competitors is artificially
low," OneSteel's Geoff Plummer said. Page 1.
- - - -
A UMR Research survey conducted for the Australian Bankers'
Association found that powerful, greedy and bureaucratic were
the three most common adjectives used to describe banks.
However, the firm found a significant divergence between
people's opinion of their own bank and their opinion of the
industry as a whole. "An industry response can't be about spin
or manipulating sentiment," said association chief Steven
Munchenberg yesterday. Page 1.
- - - -
Western Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday threw
down the gauntlet to mining giant BHP Billiton's chief
executive over his government's proposed increase of state
mining royalties. "As I said to Marius [Kloppers], you need to
understand that I am not much interested in selling you iron ore
at half price," the Premier said. Mr Barnett said the royalty
increase would raise the price of iron ore from A$10 a tonne to
A$13 a tonne. Page 3.
- - - -
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released the
latest trade balance figures, revealing a fifth consecutive
month of surplus, with coal, liquefied natural gas and iron ore
accounting for 46.5 percent of all exports. Elsewhere, Reserve
Bank of Australia data showed that the median credit card
balance fell A$28.50 in July to A$3311.80. CommSec's Craig
James said the "new conservatism [among consumers] appears here
to stay." Page 4.
- - - -
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
New South Wales Police have established a task force to
investigate further claims of financial irregularities involving
Health Services Union (HSU) officials. HSU national secretary
Kathy Jackson met with police yesterday, accompanied by expert
witnesses and a private investigator. It is understood that Ms
Jackson alleged to police that HSU East head Michael Williamson
and Labor MP Craig Thomson took illegal commissions. Page 1.
- - - -
The nation's immigration regime will remain in limbo for
another week, with Opposition Leader Tony Abbott delaying his
decision on whether to support changes which Prime Minister
Julia Gillard hopes will allow for the resurrection of the
Malaysian Solution asylum-seeker deal. Ms Gillard pushed her
policy through caucus despite criticism from Labor's Left
faction, while the Australian Greens condemned the move and
called for a Senate inquiry. Page 1.
- - - -
Local stocks saw about A$45 billion wiped from their value
yesterday as fears mounted that a Greek default on its sovereign
debt could lead to huge losses in the global banking system and
trigger another credit squeeze. The S&P/ASX 200 index suffered
its worst one day fall since the end of the previous financial
crisis two years ago, falling 3.7 percent. "It was a shocking
day," said the head of Australian sales at international
financial services firm UBS Michael Kanaan. Page 1.
- - - -
Queensland's Samantha Stosur had to block out a New York
crowd brimming with patriotic fervour just hours after
commemorating the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist
attacks. Ms Stosur also handled verbal outbursts from opponent
Serena Williams, and secured her place alongside Australian
tennis legends Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley
yesterday. The 27-year-old was not distracted, and dominated
Williams to claim her first United States Open title, winning
6-2 6-3. Page 1.
- - - -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Modelling prepared for the New South Wales Treasury showed
that Federal Government's proposed carbon tax would increase
public transport fares by under 0.3 percent, it was revealed
yesterday. Opposition transport spokeswoman Penny Sharpe
accused Premier Barry O'Farrell of burying the report and
misleading the public. In July, Mr O'Farrell claimed that the
carbon tax would result in people turning their backs on public
transport. Page 2.
- - - -
With debate on the Federal Government's carbon pricing
legislation set to begin today, it was revealed yesterday that
the Opposition has distributed "talking points" to federal
members on the proposed tax. The 34-page document cites an
Access Economics report to claim that job losses will be an
"inevitable consequence" of the tax, contrary to the findings of
the said report. The notes describe the next election as "a
referendum on the carbon tax." Page 2.
- - - -
Qantas Airways' foray into the Asian premium travel
market may be called RedQ, after the airline lodged trademark
claims for the names RedQ, RedQ Executive Express, RedSky and
OneAsia. The airline will be based in Singapore or Malaysia and
will primarily service the Chinese market. "[Qantas is] seeking
to create further brand names that have different price points
than just Jetstar and Qantas," said Wayde Bull, director of
branding agency Principals. Page 3.
- - - -
Research from the Swinburne University of Technology
revealed yesterday in a submission to the Productivity
Commission's inquiry on retailing, shows that 78 percent of
Australians shop regularly online. Senior research fellow Scott
Ewing said that many consumers who browsed products on the
internet before purchasing them from bricks-and-mortar stores.
Mr Ewing added that while the average monthly online spend has
increased from A$179 in 2007 to A$206 today, this figure has
been "absolutely flat" over the past two years. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Figures from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organisation (CSIRO) have revealed that just 12 percent
of senior specialists at the national science agency are women.
CSIRO researcher Amanda Barnard said women were still
underrepresented in technical fields. "This is about putting
our numbers out there and admitting to it, but also challenging
universities to be as transparent about it as we are," Dr
Barnard said. Page 3.
- - - -
Former Reserve Bank of Australia executive Christian Boillot
appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday after being
extradited from Germany on bribery charges. Mr Boillot
allegedly conspired to bribe foreign officials while working for
Note Printing Australia, the currency maker half-owned by the
central bank. The Australian Federal Police has claimed that
millions were paid to overseas agents to obtain business
advantage. Page 3.
- - - -