Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The heads of two steel makers yesterday blamed the Government, the Reserve Bank of Australia and resources companies for local manufacturers' woes. BlueScope Steel chief Paul O'Malley called for interest rates to be lowered and for local manufacturers to be given priority on resource projects. "We have an exchange rate regime . which is artificially high, and that of our competitors is artificially low," OneSteel's Geoff Plummer said. Page 1.

- - - -

A UMR Research survey conducted for the Australian Bankers' Association found that powerful, greedy and bureaucratic were the three most common adjectives used to describe banks. However, the firm found a significant divergence between people's opinion of their own bank and their opinion of the industry as a whole. "An industry response can't be about spin or manipulating sentiment," said association chief Steven Munchenberg yesterday. Page 1.

- - - -

Western Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday threw down the gauntlet to mining giant BHP Billiton's chief executive over his government's proposed increase of state mining royalties. "As I said to Marius [Kloppers], you need to understand that I am not much interested in selling you iron ore at half price," the Premier said. Mr Barnett said the royalty increase would raise the price of iron ore from A$10 a tonne to A$13 a tonne. Page 3.

- - - -

The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released the latest trade balance figures, revealing a fifth consecutive month of surplus, with coal, liquefied natural gas and iron ore accounting for 46.5 percent of all exports. Elsewhere, Reserve Bank of Australia data showed that the median credit card balance fell A$28.50 in July to A$3311.80. CommSec's Craig James said the "new conservatism [among consumers] appears here to stay." Page 4.

- - - -

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

New South Wales Police have established a task force to investigate further claims of financial irregularities involving Health Services Union (HSU) officials. HSU national secretary Kathy Jackson met with police yesterday, accompanied by expert witnesses and a private investigator. It is understood that Ms Jackson alleged to police that HSU East head Michael Williamson and Labor MP Craig Thomson took illegal commissions. Page 1.

- - - -

The nation's immigration regime will remain in limbo for another week, with Opposition Leader Tony Abbott delaying his decision on whether to support changes which Prime Minister Julia Gillard hopes will allow for the resurrection of the Malaysian Solution asylum-seeker deal. Ms Gillard pushed her policy through caucus despite criticism from Labor's Left faction, while the Australian Greens condemned the move and called for a Senate inquiry. Page 1.

- - - -

Local stocks saw about A$45 billion wiped from their value yesterday as fears mounted that a Greek default on its sovereign debt could lead to huge losses in the global banking system and trigger another credit squeeze. The S&P/ASX 200 index suffered its worst one day fall since the end of the previous financial crisis two years ago, falling 3.7 percent. "It was a shocking day," said the head of Australian sales at international financial services firm UBS Michael Kanaan. Page 1.

- - - -

Queensland's Samantha Stosur had to block out a New York crowd brimming with patriotic fervour just hours after commemorating the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Ms Stosur also handled verbal outbursts from opponent Serena Williams, and secured her place alongside Australian tennis legends Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley yesterday. The 27-year-old was not distracted, and dominated Williams to claim her first United States Open title, winning 6-2 6-3. Page 1.

- - - -

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Modelling prepared for the New South Wales Treasury showed that Federal Government's proposed carbon tax would increase public transport fares by under 0.3 percent, it was revealed yesterday. Opposition transport spokeswoman Penny Sharpe accused Premier Barry O'Farrell of burying the report and misleading the public. In July, Mr O'Farrell claimed that the carbon tax would result in people turning their backs on public transport. Page 2.

- - - -

With debate on the Federal Government's carbon pricing legislation set to begin today, it was revealed yesterday that the Opposition has distributed "talking points" to federal members on the proposed tax. The 34-page document cites an Access Economics report to claim that job losses will be an "inevitable consequence" of the tax, contrary to the findings of the said report. The notes describe the next election as "a referendum on the carbon tax." Page 2.

- - - -

Qantas Airways' foray into the Asian premium travel market may be called RedQ, after the airline lodged trademark claims for the names RedQ, RedQ Executive Express, RedSky and OneAsia. The airline will be based in Singapore or Malaysia and will primarily service the Chinese market. "[Qantas is] seeking to create further brand names that have different price points than just Jetstar and Qantas," said Wayde Bull, director of branding agency Principals. Page 3.

- - - -

Research from the Swinburne University of Technology revealed yesterday in a submission to the Productivity Commission's inquiry on retailing, shows that 78 percent of Australians shop regularly online. Senior research fellow Scott Ewing said that many consumers who browsed products on the internet before purchasing them from bricks-and-mortar stores. Mr Ewing added that while the average monthly online spend has increased from A$179 in 2007 to A$206 today, this figure has been "absolutely flat" over the past two years. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Figures from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have revealed that just 12 percent of senior specialists at the national science agency are women. CSIRO researcher Amanda Barnard said women were still underrepresented in technical fields. "This is about putting our numbers out there and admitting to it, but also challenging universities to be as transparent about it as we are," Dr Barnard said. Page 3.

- - - -

Former Reserve Bank of Australia executive Christian Boillot appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday after being extradited from Germany on bribery charges. Mr Boillot allegedly conspired to bribe foreign officials while working for Note Printing Australia, the currency maker half-owned by the central bank. The Australian Federal Police has claimed that millions were paid to overseas agents to obtain business advantage. Page 3.