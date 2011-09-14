Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Former Australian ambassador to China, Geoff Raby, has
wasted no time in moving from his diplomatic career to the world
of business. Mr Raby's four-year posting to Beijing wound up in
August and he has already assumed a number of China-based
corporate roles including directorships of mining companies
Fortescue Metals Group and Oceania Gold. "This is
classic, what everyone does basically," Mr Raby said of his
transition. Page 1.
--
The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released figures
indicating that prices are not rising at the sort of rate which
would place upward pressure on interest rates. Underlying
inflation in the June quarter climbed 0.55 percent rather than
the forecast 0.9 percent, meaning that the annual rate is 2.55
percent instead of 2.7 percent. That figure is comfortably
within the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range of 2 to 3
percent. Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard will today personally chair the
first of a number of tripartite meetings involving unions,
Government and liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, including
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Exxon-Mobil , Chevron
, Inpex , Woodside Petroleum , Origin
Energy and Santos . The meetings are aimed at
promoting co-operation on the large number of LNG projects under
development around Australia. Page 3.
--
New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry O'Farrell's assertion that
the Federal Labor Government's carbon tax will add as much as
A150 a year to public transport fares has been criticised for
his selective use of financial modelling. Mr O'Farrell referred
to figures from the Transport Department based on passing on the
"full cost" the carbon tax to commuters, but chose not to refer
to Treasury models which showed a much lower actual cost impact.
Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Stephen Conroy, Federal Communications Minister, yesterday
announced an inquiry into the regulation and oversight of print
media. The minister, however, rebuffed calls from Australian
Greens leader Bob Brown to examine media ownership as part of
the review, saying it was "utterly pointless." "The inquiry
will be asked to assess the effectiveness of the current codes
of media practice . particularly in light of technological
change," Senator Conroy said. Page 1.
--
Joshua Gans, an economist who was invited to former prime
minister Kevin Rudd's 2020 summit on productivity, yesterday
blasted the national broadband network in his submission to the
competition regulator. Professor Gans wrote that the A$11
billion deal between telecommunications giant Telstra ,
NBN Co, the Government entity tasked with rolling out the
optic-fibre network, and the Government, would "lead to
significant consumer harm lasting for 20 years or more." Page
1.
--
The latest report from the National Water Commission to the
Council of Australian Governments has criticised the level of
accountability and auditing on the quantity of water bought on
the open market as part of the Government's A$8.9 billion plan
to repair the Murray-Darling basin. Tony Burke, Federal Water
Minister, admitted last night that further measures to improve
accountability over the purchasing of water could be made. Page
1.
--
Ian Dempsey, the Catholic priest named by South Australian
Senator Nick Xenophon in Parliament earlier this week who is
alleged to have raped another member of the clergy, yesterday
"categorically" refuted the claims and indicated he could apply
to address the Senate to put his case forward. "It could be an
avenue whereby I could be able to correct some of the things
[Senator Xenophon] said which were inaccurate," Mr Dempsey said.
Page 1.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Australian Greenhouse Network, an advisory body
representing mining and manufacturing industries, has come out
on the side of Treasury in the carbon tax debate, rejecting
Coalition Leader Tony Abbott's alternative carbon plan which is
forecast to cost more than twice the Government scheme. Mr
Abbott said yesterday in Parliament that the Government plan
would not reduce domestic emissions but simply transfer money to
offshore carbon traders. Page 1.
--
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott's hard-line approach to the
granting of pairs in the lower house will not be translated to
the Senate. Mr Abbott has said that the Coalition will not
remove a member from any vote on the carbon tax should a Labor
MP be forced to be absent for legitimate personal or official
reasons. An Opposition source said yesterday that they were
mindful that they might hold the balance of power in the Senate
by the narrowest of margins in the future and did not want to
set a dangerous precedent. Page 1.
--
New South Wales Planning Minister, Brad Hazzard, has been warned
that the proposal for the redevelopment of the convention centre
at Darling Harbour cannot compete with facilities in cities such
as Hong Kong, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mr Hazzard unveiled the
concept plans for the new Sydney International Convention and
Entertainment Centre in July, but a spokesperson for tourism and
conference organisers this week said that "in regards to
additional capacity, it really doesn't deliver." Page 1.
--
Egg marketers, farmers and animal welfare advocates are at odds
over moves to introduce enforceable standards for the
application of the term free-range. Industry body Australian
Egg Corporation wants to define free-range egg farms as those
running up to 20,000 birds per hectare. Some farmers say such
numbers would outrage ethically-minded shoppers and have called
for much lower stock densities. Page 1.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Telstra chief executive David Thodey warned
yesterday that the telecommunications company's A$153 million
broadcast rights deal with the Australian Football League could
be "up in the air" if the Federal Court rules in favour of rival
Optus in a hearing tomorrow over its ability to replay matches
on a minimal delay through its "TV Now" service. The case is
seen as an important test of content rights in the age of
multimedia devices and internet television. Page 1.
--
Documents tabled in the Victorian Supreme Court allege that the
company contracted to build the Wonthaggi desalination plant,
Thiess Degremont, engaged the services of a strike breaking
organisation to set up an "alternative, non-union aligned labour
force." Australian Security & Investigations boss Bruce
Townsend has launched a A$5.2 million action against Theiss
after his company's engagement was terminated last year amid
allegations of spying. Page 1.
--
Intralot Gaming Services (INLr.AT), a lottery business labelled
"not fit" by Victorian Gaming Minister Michael O'Brien while in
opposition, has won a contract to monitor the state's poker
machine industry. The Baillieu government yesterday announced
that Intralot had beaten Tatts Group for the 15-year
contract to ensure that venue operators declare their profits.
The Greek company has previously failed to meet
government-determined performance targets. Page 1.
--
A lobby group representing poker machine operators, Clubs
Australia, has written to independent MP Andrew Wilkie
threatening defamation action. Clubs Australia has warned Mr
Wilkie he will be sued unless he retracts a statement made on
September 1 in which he alleged that a branch of the Salvation
Army had been threatened with a loss of funding unless the
charity rejected Mr Wilkie's proposed mandatory pre-commitment
gambling legislation. Page 2.
--