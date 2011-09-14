Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Former Australian ambassador to China, Geoff Raby, has wasted no time in moving from his diplomatic career to the world of business. Mr Raby's four-year posting to Beijing wound up in August and he has already assumed a number of China-based corporate roles including directorships of mining companies Fortescue Metals Group and Oceania Gold. "This is classic, what everyone does basically," Mr Raby said of his transition. Page 1. -- The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released figures indicating that prices are not rising at the sort of rate which would place upward pressure on interest rates. Underlying inflation in the June quarter climbed 0.55 percent rather than the forecast 0.9 percent, meaning that the annual rate is 2.55 percent instead of 2.7 percent. That figure is comfortably within the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range of 2 to 3 percent. Page 1. -- Prime Minister Julia Gillard will today personally chair the first of a number of tripartite meetings involving unions, Government and liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, including Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Exxon-Mobil , Chevron , Inpex , Woodside Petroleum , Origin Energy and Santos . The meetings are aimed at promoting co-operation on the large number of LNG projects under development around Australia. Page 3. -- New South Wales (NSW) Premier Barry O'Farrell's assertion that the Federal Labor Government's carbon tax will add as much as A150 a year to public transport fares has been criticised for his selective use of financial modelling. Mr O'Farrell referred to figures from the Transport Department based on passing on the "full cost" the carbon tax to commuters, but chose not to refer to Treasury models which showed a much lower actual cost impact. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Stephen Conroy, Federal Communications Minister, yesterday announced an inquiry into the regulation and oversight of print media. The minister, however, rebuffed calls from Australian Greens leader Bob Brown to examine media ownership as part of the review, saying it was "utterly pointless." "The inquiry will be asked to assess the effectiveness of the current codes of media practice . particularly in light of technological change," Senator Conroy said. Page 1. -- Joshua Gans, an economist who was invited to former prime minister Kevin Rudd's 2020 summit on productivity, yesterday blasted the national broadband network in his submission to the competition regulator. Professor Gans wrote that the A$11 billion deal between telecommunications giant Telstra , NBN Co, the Government entity tasked with rolling out the optic-fibre network, and the Government, would "lead to significant consumer harm lasting for 20 years or more." Page 1. -- The latest report from the National Water Commission to the Council of Australian Governments has criticised the level of accountability and auditing on the quantity of water bought on the open market as part of the Government's A$8.9 billion plan to repair the Murray-Darling basin. Tony Burke, Federal Water Minister, admitted last night that further measures to improve accountability over the purchasing of water could be made. Page 1. -- Ian Dempsey, the Catholic priest named by South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon in Parliament earlier this week who is alleged to have raped another member of the clergy, yesterday "categorically" refuted the claims and indicated he could apply to address the Senate to put his case forward. "It could be an avenue whereby I could be able to correct some of the things [Senator Xenophon] said which were inaccurate," Mr Dempsey said. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Australian Greenhouse Network, an advisory body representing mining and manufacturing industries, has come out on the side of Treasury in the carbon tax debate, rejecting Coalition Leader Tony Abbott's alternative carbon plan which is forecast to cost more than twice the Government scheme. Mr Abbott said yesterday in Parliament that the Government plan would not reduce domestic emissions but simply transfer money to offshore carbon traders. Page 1. -- Opposition Leader Tony Abbott's hard-line approach to the granting of pairs in the lower house will not be translated to the Senate. Mr Abbott has said that the Coalition will not remove a member from any vote on the carbon tax should a Labor MP be forced to be absent for legitimate personal or official reasons. An Opposition source said yesterday that they were mindful that they might hold the balance of power in the Senate by the narrowest of margins in the future and did not want to set a dangerous precedent. Page 1. -- New South Wales Planning Minister, Brad Hazzard, has been warned that the proposal for the redevelopment of the convention centre at Darling Harbour cannot compete with facilities in cities such as Hong Kong, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mr Hazzard unveiled the concept plans for the new Sydney International Convention and Entertainment Centre in July, but a spokesperson for tourism and conference organisers this week said that "in regards to additional capacity, it really doesn't deliver." Page 1. -- Egg marketers, farmers and animal welfare advocates are at odds over moves to introduce enforceable standards for the application of the term free-range. Industry body Australian Egg Corporation wants to define free-range egg farms as those running up to 20,000 birds per hectare. Some farmers say such numbers would outrage ethically-minded shoppers and have called for much lower stock densities. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Telstra chief executive David Thodey warned yesterday that the telecommunications company's A$153 million broadcast rights deal with the Australian Football League could be "up in the air" if the Federal Court rules in favour of rival Optus in a hearing tomorrow over its ability to replay matches on a minimal delay through its "TV Now" service. The case is seen as an important test of content rights in the age of multimedia devices and internet television. Page 1. -- Documents tabled in the Victorian Supreme Court allege that the company contracted to build the Wonthaggi desalination plant, Thiess Degremont, engaged the services of a strike breaking organisation to set up an "alternative, non-union aligned labour force." Australian Security & Investigations boss Bruce Townsend has launched a A$5.2 million action against Theiss after his company's engagement was terminated last year amid allegations of spying. Page 1. -- Intralot Gaming Services (INLr.AT), a lottery business labelled "not fit" by Victorian Gaming Minister Michael O'Brien while in opposition, has won a contract to monitor the state's poker machine industry. The Baillieu government yesterday announced that Intralot had beaten Tatts Group for the 15-year contract to ensure that venue operators declare their profits. The Greek company has previously failed to meet government-determined performance targets. Page 1. -- A lobby group representing poker machine operators, Clubs Australia, has written to independent MP Andrew Wilkie threatening defamation action. Clubs Australia has warned Mr Wilkie he will be sued unless he retracts a statement made on September 1 in which he alleged that a branch of the Salvation Army had been threatened with a loss of funding unless the charity rejected Mr Wilkie's proposed mandatory pre-commitment gambling legislation. Page 2.