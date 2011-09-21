By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Sept 22
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
-- The Federal Government yesterday released its reform
package for the superannuation sector, including the requirement
that all super schemes offer a low-cost, simple default fund -
MySuper - by 2013. Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said, "It's
in the national interest to encourage Australians to save more
for their retirement. But it's also fair the superannuation
industry contributes to higher retirement savings through
greater efficiency and lower fees." Page 1.
-- Plans by Hancock Coal and Indian partner GVK to build a
rail line from their central Queensland coal mines to the port
at Abbott Point are being held up by the owners of Frankfield
Station, cattle graziers John and Jan Burnett. The Burnetts say
they are not completely opposed to the plan to build 29
kilometres of rail line through the property, "But we have
concerns which we think they don't quite seem to understand."
Page 1.
-- Following Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott's
declaration ruling out the reintroduction of individual
workplace contracts, business groups have conceded that
political support for such a move is unlikely. Business will
instead lobby for greater flexibility within existing workplace
laws. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief
executive Peter Anderson said such an approach was "not ideal",
but the industry body would discuss possible changes with the
Opposition. Page 1.
-- The 2011 BRW Young Rich list is published today, showing
that 35-year-old coalmining entrepreneur Nathan Tinkler is
Australia's wealthiest person under 40, with his fortune valued
at A$1.13 billion. The total worth of the top 100 richest young
Australians grew by A$1 billion over the past year to A$7.3
billion, with the cut-off for entrance to the list rising A$1
million to A$20 million. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
-- The Royal Australian Navy is offering bonuses of between
A$40,000 and A$80,000 to 200 non-officer engineers on its
submarines and frigates in a bid to prevent them from being
poached by mining companies. The navy has made the offer after
finding the shortage of qualified engineers was placing its
ability to put some submarines and Anzac-class frigates to sea
at risk. Page 1.
-- West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday urged
Woodside Petroleum to proceed with its proposed
liquefied natural gas hub on the state's Kimberley coast and
ignore threatened boycotts from green groups. The proposal has
split the town of Broome on the state's northern coast, with an
anonymous newsletter calling indigenous leaders who support the
project, "Woodside's money-hungry coconuts." Mr Barnett has
asked the state Attorney-General to investigate the newsletter
under racial vilification laws. Page 2.
-- The Federal Magistrates Court in Sydney yesterday issued
an interim order preventing radio station 2UE from sacking
broadcaster Michael Smith. Mr Smith was suspended earlier this
month over an unaired interview that is understood to include a
number of allegations against Prime Minister Julia Gillard.
Lawyers for Mr Smith said his sacking would contravene the Fair
Work Act. Page 3.
-- New South Wales judge Neil Howie was yesterday convicted
of mid-range drink-driving after becoming involved in a three
car collision in May. Justice Howie, who is retired, wrote the
guideline judgement for high-range drink-driving, which
Magistrate Daniel Reiss said was "painfully ironic." Justice
Howie had taken Valium and three types of prescription
medication, as well as drinking two glasses of scotch and a
bottle of wine on the night. Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
-- Auditors found that 96 percent of the purchases
associated with the national broadband network rollout examined
in 2009 failed to comply with financial controls. The findings
by officers from the Department of Broadband, Communications and
the Digital Economy have raised questions about the probity of
spending on the project. In 2009 accounting firm KPMG also
uncovered inconsistencies in the travel expenses documentation
lodged by employees. Page 1.
-- A number of hospitals across Sydney are failing to meet
national benchmarks for the control and prevention of
potentially life-threatening infections, including a
particularly antibiotic-resistant strain of golden staph.
Professor Peter Collignon, a microbiologist and infectious
diseases physician at the Australian National University, said
yesterday that about half the cases he had come across
eventuated from identifiable and preventable circumstance. Page
1.
-- Shadow Treasurer Joe Hockey said yesterday that the
Coalition would not provide the new parliamentary budget office
with details of its election policies for costing and claimed
that Treasury had been politicised. The Opposition will again
have its policy costings verified by accountants WHK Horwath,
the same firm whose findings were criticised after the 2010
election campaign when the Government claimed there were errors
to the tune of A$11 billion. Page 1.
-- Chief Superintendent Peter Gillam yesterday declined to
speculate about whether a Sydney man, who fatally stabbed an
intruder in his home in Yagoona, would face criminal charges.
Donald Brooke, 54, stabbed a 30-year-old man during a struggle
when Mr Brooke discovered him in his home. Superintendent
Gillam said self-defence was one of the considerations in the
case. Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- Nasir Ahmad Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to Australia,
yesterday urged the Government to send more special forces
personnel to his country to assist in the training of local
forces. While praising the efforts of Australian soldiers, Mr
Andisha said more needed to be done before Australia's planned
withdrawal in 2014. Mr Andisha also asked the Government not to
send Afghan refugees that came to Australia by boat to countries
like Malaysia. Page 2.
-- Tony Tynan, the electoral officer for Victorian Liberal
MP Bill Tilley, yesterday emailed reporters promoting a bomb
hoax on federal Parliament House. Mr Tynan told reporters that
a protester was planning to enter Parliament next week with a
"suspect briefcase", adding that it could be "an interesting
story." An apology was later issued, in which Mr Tynan stressed
that the message "was not in any way authorised by Mr Tilley."
Page 3.
-- Debate about the value of homework, particularly for
younger school students, continued yesterday. Homework offers
little in assessable learning improvement, but does help develop
time management skills and encourage independent learning,
according to Associate Professor Richard Walker, from the
University of Sydney, who has written a book, Reforming
Homework. Dr Harris Cooper from Duke University in the United
States says too much homework can lead to a loss of motivation
and interest. Page 3.
-- Fair Work Commissioner Frank Raffaelli yesterday backed
the sacking of an employee by text message, citing particular
circumstances of the case, but he said that in most instances it
is not appropriate. In May, Fair Work Australia Commissioner
Ian Cambridge criticised a similar dismissal, saying that the
use of means other than a face-to-face meeting left the
employer's actions open to ethical and legal challenge. Page 3.
