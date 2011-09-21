MELBOURNE, Sept 22 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

-- The Federal Government yesterday released its reform package for the superannuation sector, including the requirement that all super schemes offer a low-cost, simple default fund - MySuper - by 2013. Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said, "It's in the national interest to encourage Australians to save more for their retirement. But it's also fair the superannuation industry contributes to higher retirement savings through greater efficiency and lower fees." Page 1.

-- Plans by Hancock Coal and Indian partner GVK to build a rail line from their central Queensland coal mines to the port at Abbott Point are being held up by the owners of Frankfield Station, cattle graziers John and Jan Burnett. The Burnetts say they are not completely opposed to the plan to build 29 kilometres of rail line through the property, "But we have concerns which we think they don't quite seem to understand." Page 1.

-- Following Federal Opposition Leader Tony Abbott's declaration ruling out the reintroduction of individual workplace contracts, business groups have conceded that political support for such a move is unlikely. Business will instead lobby for greater flexibility within existing workplace laws. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Peter Anderson said such an approach was "not ideal", but the industry body would discuss possible changes with the Opposition. Page 1.

-- The 2011 BRW Young Rich list is published today, showing that 35-year-old coalmining entrepreneur Nathan Tinkler is Australia's wealthiest person under 40, with his fortune valued at A$1.13 billion. The total worth of the top 100 richest young Australians grew by A$1 billion over the past year to A$7.3 billion, with the cut-off for entrance to the list rising A$1 million to A$20 million. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

-- The Royal Australian Navy is offering bonuses of between A$40,000 and A$80,000 to 200 non-officer engineers on its submarines and frigates in a bid to prevent them from being poached by mining companies. The navy has made the offer after finding the shortage of qualified engineers was placing its ability to put some submarines and Anzac-class frigates to sea at risk. Page 1.

-- West Australian Premier Colin Barnett yesterday urged Woodside Petroleum to proceed with its proposed liquefied natural gas hub on the state's Kimberley coast and ignore threatened boycotts from green groups. The proposal has split the town of Broome on the state's northern coast, with an anonymous newsletter calling indigenous leaders who support the project, "Woodside's money-hungry coconuts." Mr Barnett has asked the state Attorney-General to investigate the newsletter under racial vilification laws. Page 2.

-- The Federal Magistrates Court in Sydney yesterday issued an interim order preventing radio station 2UE from sacking broadcaster Michael Smith. Mr Smith was suspended earlier this month over an unaired interview that is understood to include a number of allegations against Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Lawyers for Mr Smith said his sacking would contravene the Fair Work Act. Page 3.

-- New South Wales judge Neil Howie was yesterday convicted of mid-range drink-driving after becoming involved in a three car collision in May. Justice Howie, who is retired, wrote the guideline judgement for high-range drink-driving, which Magistrate Daniel Reiss said was "painfully ironic." Justice Howie had taken Valium and three types of prescription medication, as well as drinking two glasses of scotch and a bottle of wine on the night. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- Auditors found that 96 percent of the purchases associated with the national broadband network rollout examined in 2009 failed to comply with financial controls. The findings by officers from the Department of Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy have raised questions about the probity of spending on the project. In 2009 accounting firm KPMG also uncovered inconsistencies in the travel expenses documentation lodged by employees. Page 1.

-- A number of hospitals across Sydney are failing to meet national benchmarks for the control and prevention of potentially life-threatening infections, including a particularly antibiotic-resistant strain of golden staph. Professor Peter Collignon, a microbiologist and infectious diseases physician at the Australian National University, said yesterday that about half the cases he had come across eventuated from identifiable and preventable circumstance. Page 1.

-- Shadow Treasurer Joe Hockey said yesterday that the Coalition would not provide the new parliamentary budget office with details of its election policies for costing and claimed that Treasury had been politicised. The Opposition will again have its policy costings verified by accountants WHK Horwath, the same firm whose findings were criticised after the 2010 election campaign when the Government claimed there were errors to the tune of A$11 billion. Page 1.

-- Chief Superintendent Peter Gillam yesterday declined to speculate about whether a Sydney man, who fatally stabbed an intruder in his home in Yagoona, would face criminal charges. Donald Brooke, 54, stabbed a 30-year-old man during a struggle when Mr Brooke discovered him in his home. Superintendent Gillam said self-defence was one of the considerations in the case. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- Nasir Ahmad Andisha, the Afghan ambassador to Australia, yesterday urged the Government to send more special forces personnel to his country to assist in the training of local forces. While praising the efforts of Australian soldiers, Mr Andisha said more needed to be done before Australia's planned withdrawal in 2014. Mr Andisha also asked the Government not to send Afghan refugees that came to Australia by boat to countries like Malaysia. Page 2.

-- Tony Tynan, the electoral officer for Victorian Liberal MP Bill Tilley, yesterday emailed reporters promoting a bomb hoax on federal Parliament House. Mr Tynan told reporters that a protester was planning to enter Parliament next week with a "suspect briefcase", adding that it could be "an interesting story." An apology was later issued, in which Mr Tynan stressed that the message "was not in any way authorised by Mr Tilley." Page 3.

-- Debate about the value of homework, particularly for younger school students, continued yesterday. Homework offers little in assessable learning improvement, but does help develop time management skills and encourage independent learning, according to Associate Professor Richard Walker, from the University of Sydney, who has written a book, Reforming Homework. Dr Harris Cooper from Duke University in the United States says too much homework can lead to a loss of motivation and interest. Page 3.

-- Fair Work Commissioner Frank Raffaelli yesterday backed the sacking of an employee by text message, citing particular circumstances of the case, but he said that in most instances it is not appropriate. In May, Fair Work Australia Commissioner Ian Cambridge criticised a similar dismissal, saying that the use of means other than a face-to-face meeting left the employer's actions open to ethical and legal challenge. Page 3.

