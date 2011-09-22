SYDNEY, Sept 23 Compiled for Reuters by Media
Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Prime Minister Julia Gillard may be able to avoid a no
confidence motion in the Lower House, having apparently gained
enough support from the crossbenches to see the Malaysia asylum
seeker swap deal pass at least one chamber of Federal
Parliament. Labor claims to have secured the backing of
independent MPs Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott as well as West
Australian National Tony Crook and conservative Queenslander Bob
Katter. Page 1.
--
The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission, Rod Sims, has rejected claims of a conflict of
interest over his holdings in RM Williams Agricultural Holdings,
a company which also has media group News Corp as its
largest single shareholder. Mr Sims' position with the regulator
means he will preside over the upcoming decision about the
takeover of pay television operator Austar United Communications
by Foxtel, which is 25 percent owned by News Corp. Page 1.
--
Former chief executive of Foster's Group , Peter
Bartels, has no reservations about voting in favour of the
A$12.3 billion takeover of the Australian brewer by SABMiller.
"I think it's a very good transaction.. I don't think it's a sad
thing at all," Mr Bartels said yesterday. SABMiller chief
executive Graham Mackay said the sale reflected Foster's recent
poor performance. "People very seldom sell businesses. that are
doing very well," he said. Page 1.
--
Victorian Planning Minister Matthew Guy has denied that the
opposition of Hollywood starlet Miley Cyrus to rezoning of land
on Phillip Island had anything to do with the decision being
overturned. Ms Cyrus posted her objection to a development on
the island, where her Australian actor boyfriend, Liam
Hemsworth, went to school, on Twitter on Wednesday. Mr Guy had
previously approved the rezoning but said his change of position
was based on the outcome of a council meeting. "I could not
give a stuff what Miley Cyrus thinks," he said. Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Immigration Minister Chris Bowen and Tertiary Education
Minister Chris Evans yesterday announced reforms aimed at
assisting Australia's education export industry. From mid-next
year, overseas students will be able to use a new fast-track
visa system and have the right to work in Australia for two
years after graduating with an Australian university degree.
Fred Hilmer, vice-chancellor of the University of New South
Wales, said, "The reforms announced are more positive than
anyone we spoke to expected." Page 1.
--
Federal Liberal MP Sophie Mirabella is facing a legal fight
with the adult children of Colin Howard, Ms Mirabella's former
lover who died this month aged 83. Professor Howard's children
plan to challenge Ms Mirabella's role as the main beneficiary of
his will and executor of his estate. Ms Mirabella, who is the
Opposition spokeswoman on industry, innovation and science, last
night declined to comment. Page 1.
--
Analysis of the DNA of an unknown Aboriginal man, sourced
from a lock of hair taken in the 1920s, has found that
indigenous Australians are descended from the first of several
waves of modern human migration out of Africa almost 75,000
years ago. The findings provide support to archaeological
evidence that humans reached Australia at least 50,000 years
ago, establishing one of the oldest continuous cultures in the
world. Page 1.
--
Federal Greens Leader Bob Brown yesterday said he had
clearly indicated to Prime Minister Julia Gillard his belief
that Australia should support the Palestinian Authority's bid
for recognition by the United Nations. Senator Brown said
gaining recognition would help promote an end conflict in the
Middle East as it would allow Palestine to negotiate with Israel
as an equal. Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
New South Wales police took no action on claims of sexual
misconduct involving a member of state parliament for three
weeks, and only followed up on the matter in response to
inquiries from The Herald. Allegations were brought to
Superintendent Tony Crandell of Surry Hills area command on
August 23, but it was not until last Friday that any official
police report on the matter was produced. Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's hold on the Australian Labor
Party leadership has suffered another embarrassing blow with
claims that Kevin Rudd and his supporters have been canvassing
Labor MPs, particularly in marginal seats, about a change at the
top. Northern Territory Country Liberal Party senator Nigel
Scullion said last night that he had witnessed a conversation
between Kevin Rudd and a Labor senator during which Mr Rudd
claimed he needed only nine further votes to depose Ms Gillard.
Page 1.
--
Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor said yesterday that
the Government would use funds reclaimed from the proceeds of
criminal activity to establish a "National Anti-Corruption
Plan". The Attorney-General's Department will oversee the
A$700,000 scheme which will be aligned with the United Nations
Convention Against Corruption. "The government will examine
evolving corruption threats to Australia's national interest,"
Mr O'Connor said. Page 1.
--
New South Wales Health Minister Jillian Skinner yesterday
announced increased accommodation and fuel subsidies for
patients travelling over 100 kilometres in order to access
specialist health care services. President of the Rural Doctors
Association Tilak Dissanayake welcomed the boost to the Isolated
Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme, saying it
was needed due to rising petrol costs in country areas. Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The operator of Melbourne's City Loop underground railway
network, Metro, said yesterday that it was reviewing emergency
procedures regarding the earthing of overhead power lines. The
Metropolitan Fire Brigade told The Age that its personnel would
not enter Metro tunnels to attend a fire unless power had been
earthed at both ends of the emergency area., and the train
drivers' union estimated that it could take qualified Metro
staff as much as an hour to reach some parts of the network.
Page 1.
--
Ted Baillieu arrived in Shanghai, China, yesterday on his
first overseas trip as Premier and said that Victoria welcomed
Chinese investment. Mr Baillieu said he had faith in the Foreign
Investment Review Board to uphold Australia's national interest
but it would be foolish to miss the opportunity to work with
China's rapidly growing middle class in areas including
education, tourism, agriculture and professional services. "We
can do business here. we want to be best friends with China," he
said. Page 2.
--
Sports betting operator Betezy is the latest company to face
charges from the Victorian Commission for Gambling Regulation
over offering inducements to open betting accounts. Betezy has
partnerships with six Australian Football League (AFL) clubs but
the commission is particularly concerned that two AFL
club-linked websites were being used to offer incentives of up
to A$2500 worth of free bets for gamblers to sign up friends to
the gambling operator. Page 3.
--
One of the consequences of the takeover of brewer Foster's
Group by British-based rival SABMiller could be the return of
the flagship Australian brand Victoria Bitter (VB) to it's
previous strength. Since 2007 VB's alcohol content has been 4.6
percent, down from the previous 4.9 percent, in a move aimed at
saving on tax. Yesterday SABMiller chief executive Graham
Mackay would not confirm the change was being planned but said
his company had a reputation for improving the quality of beer
in most markets in which they operated. Page 3