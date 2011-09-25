SYDNEY, Sept 26 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The chief executives of some of Australia's largest companies have received pay rises averaging almost 12 percent this year, despite a 20 percent fall in the sharemarket since its peak in April.

Les Goldman, policy adviser to the Australian Shareholders Association, yesterday said "shareholders are sitting on those losses while watching executives receive multi-million dollar payouts for performance which has evaporated in just a few months". Page 1.

Concerns about the emergence of a two-speed economy have been highlighted by analysis from accounting firm KPMG, which found the large mining companies and four major banks were responsible for 99 percent of the profits from Australia's largest 50 companies in the past financial year.

AMP Capital Investors economist Shane Oliver said the findings indicate that outside the resources sector, "The rest of the economy is really struggling." Page 3.

The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) is set to undertake a turf war against the Australian Workers Union (AWU) over coverage of the A$4.3 billion regional rail link in Melbourne.

The AWU has already signed agreements with most of the bidders for the project, but the CFMEU has told its members that "no shonky deal between a rubbish union and greedy bosses will deny CFMEU members their freedom of association". Page 3.

Ali Noroozi, the inspector-general of taxation, has called for a "more effective and comprehensive" governance framework for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

In a submission to next month's Tax Forum, Mr Noroozi has proposed creating a "well-resourced and centralised ATO scrutineer function", amalgamating his own office with the Tax Ombudsman and the Australian National Audit Office. Page 4.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) The Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby League (NRL) are ramping up their lobbying campaign against the Federal Government's proposed poker machine reforms as the football codes enter their grand-final weeks.

Both codes are considering television advertising campaigns against the reforms, which will require poker machine operators to implement mandatory precommitment systems. Page 1.

Harkaway, a town on Melbourne's outskirts, is fighting the state's equal opportunity commission for the right to ban 18th and 21st birthday celebrations at the town's community hall.

The hall committee stopped hiring out the hall to such celebrations in 1998 due to drunkenness and damage arising from the events, successfully applying for an exemption to the state's Equal Opportunity Act.

The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission has now moved to oppose the exemption. Page 1.

-- Immigration Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said he was "absolutely" confident that Labor caucus solidarity would be maintained on asylum seeker policy, and all Federal Government members would vote in favour of its offshore processing bill next month.

A number of parliamentarians from Labor's Left faction have voiced objections to the legislation, but Mr Bowen said "the caucus decision is clear." Page 2.

A man in Sydney's southwest was yesterday murdered in a daylight drive-by shooting, after the house was attacked in a night-time shooting less than four months ago.

Police, who were jostled by the man's friends at the scene of the shooting in the suburb of Bonnyrigg, last night said they had not identified the murdered man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, and could not say whether he was known to police. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) Investors will be watching developments in the northern hemisphere when markets open today, as policymakers debate the best way out of the European debt crisis.

Without "comprehensiveness, coherence and credibility" from the Group of 20, the local sharemarket will continue to slide, the Grattan Institute's Saul Eslake said.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday admitted that a downturn in global growth would make it more challenging to return the federal budget to surplus in 2012-13. Page 1.

An investigation into staff at the federal Attorney-General's Department has found evidence of overtime claims being falsified and associated fraud.

A report filed in June last year found that one official's behaviour was "dishonest and lacking in integrity and may well amount to criminal conduct".

A separate report concluded that one staffer accused of misconduct had access to "sensitive material, of both a private personal and confidential government nature". Page 1.

-- The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, which represents 94 percent of Australia's pharmacies, has signed a deal with drug maker Blackmores.

The agreement will see chemists promote dietary supplements when issuing prescriptions. Blackmores' Christine Holgate last week likened the arrangement to offering "fries and Coke" with a fast food meal. Steve Hambleton, the Australian Medical Association's president, said the deal was outrageous. Page 3.

-- Two of Australia's biggest winemakers, Treasury Wine Estates and Premium Wine Brands, have called for the Wine Equalisation Tax to be replaced with a form of volumetric taxation.

In a submission the Federal Government, Treasury said the current rebate was "preventing consolidation and sustaining uneconomic production." The Winemakers Association of Australia has disputed claims that altering wine taxes would reduce problem drinking. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Recent figures have shown that there is more cash in circulation in Australia than ever before, with the use of physical cash increasing 2.7 percent per year over annual population growth of 1.7 percent.

The number of A$50 notes held on average has risen from 19 per person during the global financial crisis to 21 today. The number of cash withdrawals using EFTPOS has increased from a record 263 million last year to 279 million today. Page 1.

Sydney's Anglican diocese has been described by author Muriel Porter as having a "puritanical, almost sectarian approach" at odds with the other Australian dioceses view on the ordination of women.

Dr Porter said that Sydney Archbishop Peter Jensen had undue influence in the church globally, despite not being a primate. Sydney diocese spokesman Russell Powell said Dr Porter's account was "a personal and not unbiased narrative". Page 3.

Boutique brewers are forecasting a spike in interest in local offerings after the takeover of Foster's Group by British-based beverage giant SABMiller is completed.

Craft beer makes up just 2 percent of the market, but is the fastest growing segment, and the number of small brewers has tripled in the past decade.

"I think the patriotic beer drinker still exists and we find that people want to drink locally produced beer, too," 3 Ravens Brewing Company's Dave Brough said. Page 4.

Internal modelling from NBN Co, the Government company tasked with rolling out the national broadband network, has forecast that the project will require 21,000 fewer workers than announced by the Government two years ago.

The modelling showed that 80 percent of the 16,000 jobs created will be low-skilled. "Most jobs require concentrated training that can be completed in less than six months," an NBN Co spokesperson said. Page 6.