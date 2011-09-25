SYDNEY, Sept 26 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The chief executives of some of Australia's largest
companies have received pay rises averaging almost 12 percent
this year, despite a 20 percent fall in the sharemarket since
its peak in April.
Les Goldman, policy adviser to the Australian Shareholders
Association, yesterday said "shareholders are sitting on those
losses while watching executives receive multi-million dollar
payouts for performance which has evaporated in just a few
months". Page 1.
Concerns about the emergence of a two-speed economy have
been highlighted by analysis from accounting firm KPMG, which
found the large mining companies and four major banks were
responsible for 99 percent of the profits from Australia's
largest 50 companies in the past financial year.
AMP Capital Investors economist Shane Oliver said the
findings indicate that outside the resources sector, "The rest
of the economy is really struggling." Page 3.
The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU)
is set to undertake a turf war against the Australian Workers
Union (AWU) over coverage of the A$4.3 billion regional rail
link in Melbourne.
The AWU has already signed agreements with most of the
bidders for the project, but the CFMEU has told its members that
"no shonky deal between a rubbish union and greedy bosses will
deny CFMEU members their freedom of association". Page 3.
Ali Noroozi, the inspector-general of taxation, has called
for a "more effective and comprehensive" governance framework
for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).
In a submission to next month's Tax Forum, Mr Noroozi has
proposed creating a "well-resourced and centralised ATO
scrutineer function", amalgamating his own office with the Tax
Ombudsman and the Australian National Audit Office. Page 4.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby
League (NRL) are ramping up their lobbying campaign against the
Federal Government's proposed poker machine reforms as the
football codes enter their grand-final weeks.
Both codes are considering television advertising campaigns
against the reforms, which will require poker machine operators
to implement mandatory precommitment systems. Page 1.
Harkaway, a town on Melbourne's outskirts, is fighting the
state's equal opportunity commission for the right to ban 18th
and 21st birthday celebrations at the town's community hall.
The hall committee stopped hiring out the hall to such
celebrations in 1998 due to drunkenness and damage arising from
the events, successfully applying for an exemption to the
state's Equal Opportunity Act.
The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission
has now moved to oppose the exemption. Page 1.
Immigration Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said he was
"absolutely" confident that Labor caucus solidarity would be
maintained on asylum seeker policy, and all Federal Government
members would vote in favour of its offshore processing bill
next month.
A number of parliamentarians from Labor's Left faction have
voiced objections to the legislation, but Mr Bowen said "the
caucus decision is clear." Page 2.
A man in Sydney's southwest was yesterday murdered in a
daylight drive-by shooting, after the house was attacked in a
night-time shooting less than four months ago.
Police, who were jostled by the man's friends at the scene
of the shooting in the suburb of Bonnyrigg, last night said they
had not identified the murdered man, who is believed to have
been in his 20s, and could not say whether he was known to
police. Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Investors will be watching developments in the northern
hemisphere when markets open today, as policymakers debate the
best way out of the European debt crisis.
Without "comprehensiveness, coherence and credibility" from
the Group of 20, the local sharemarket will continue to slide,
the Grattan Institute's Saul Eslake said.
Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan yesterday admitted that a
downturn in global growth would make it more challenging to
return the federal budget to surplus in 2012-13. Page 1.
An investigation into staff at the federal
Attorney-General's Department has found evidence of overtime
claims being falsified and associated fraud.
A report filed in June last year found that one official's
behaviour was "dishonest and lacking in integrity and may well
amount to criminal conduct".
A separate report concluded that one staffer accused of
misconduct had access to "sensitive material, of both a private
personal and confidential government nature". Page 1.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, which represents 94 percent of
Australia's pharmacies, has signed a deal with drug maker
Blackmores.
The agreement will see chemists promote dietary supplements
when issuing prescriptions. Blackmores' Christine Holgate last
week likened the arrangement to offering "fries and Coke" with a
fast food meal. Steve Hambleton, the Australian Medical
Association's president, said the deal was outrageous. Page 3.
Two of Australia's biggest winemakers, Treasury Wine Estates
and Premium Wine Brands, have called for the Wine
Equalisation Tax to be replaced with a form of volumetric
taxation.
In a submission the Federal Government, Treasury said the
current rebate was "preventing consolidation and sustaining
uneconomic production." The Winemakers Association of Australia
has disputed claims that altering wine taxes would reduce
problem drinking. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Recent figures have shown that there is more cash in
circulation in Australia than ever before, with the use of
physical cash increasing 2.7 percent per year over annual
population growth of 1.7 percent.
The number of A$50 notes held on average has risen from 19
per person during the global financial crisis to 21 today. The
number of cash withdrawals using EFTPOS has increased from a
record 263 million last year to 279 million today. Page 1.
Sydney's Anglican diocese has been described by author
Muriel Porter as having a "puritanical, almost sectarian
approach" at odds with the other Australian dioceses view on the
ordination of women.
Dr Porter said that Sydney Archbishop Peter Jensen had undue
influence in the church globally, despite not being a primate.
Sydney diocese spokesman Russell Powell said Dr Porter's account
was "a personal and not unbiased narrative". Page 3.
Boutique brewers are forecasting a spike in interest in
local offerings after the takeover of Foster's Group by
British-based beverage giant SABMiller is completed.
Craft beer makes up just 2 percent of the market, but is the
fastest growing segment, and the number of small brewers has
tripled in the past decade.
"I think the patriotic beer drinker still exists and we find
that people want to drink locally produced beer, too," 3 Ravens
Brewing Company's Dave Brough said. Page 4.
Internal modelling from NBN Co, the Government company
tasked with rolling out the national broadband network, has
forecast that the project will require 21,000 fewer workers than
announced by the Government two years ago.
The modelling showed that 80 percent of the 16,000 jobs
created will be low-skilled. "Most jobs require concentrated
training that can be completed in less than six months," an NBN
Co spokesperson said. Page 6.
