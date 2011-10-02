SYDNEY Oct 3 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The federal tax forum which begins tomorrow will be a platform for state treasurers to pursue a broader set of reforms for taxation.

However, Queensland Treasurer Andrew Fraser warned that the states may also use the event to play politics. "We've seen that the modus operandi for the Liberals is to do anything and say anything and I hope they don't use the tax summit as a vehicle for their vapid politics," Mr Fraser said. Page 1.

--

The property market in Queensland's up-market Sunshine Coast has fallen by 16 percent on average over the last three years, according to researchers RP Data.

The figures coincide with the release of National Australia's Bank Residential Property Survey, which forecasts even more falls for house prices within the next 12 months.

"Buyers are scarce and they wield a lot of power over sellers . there's less choice than there was six months ago," Tom Offermann Real Estate principal Tom Offermann said. Page 1.

--

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Glenn Stevens, yesterday said the European Central Bank had displayed "a degree of principled pragmatism in dealing with the financial crisis" under the tenure of its retiring president, Jean-Claude Trichet.

Jens Sondergaard, an economist at financial conglomerate Nomura, said the Frenchman "will be remembered as the one who steered the institution towards a much more pragmatic and crisis-management mode". Page 1.

--

Frank O'Halloran, chief executive of QBE Insurance Group , yesterday said the insurer's preferred method of boosting its share price was "to use excess capital for acquisition opportunities".

QBE's share price plunged in the aftermath of several natural disasters earlier this year, which left the company trading at its lowest point since 2004. "There are a number of opportunities around and although we can't guarantee we will convert them, our past experience has been successful as those opportunities come along," the chief executive said. Page 1.

--

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au) Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan may have a fight on his hands at this week's tax forum in Canberra, with Liberal state Treasurers preparing to challenge Mr Swan on a number of issues.

Mr Swan has called for the abolition of "inefficient" taxes like stamp duty and payroll tax, but state Treasurers argue that they should be compensated for any loss of tax receipts. "State governments can't just expect the commonwealth to stump up the cash to bankroll their reforms," Mr Swan wrote last week. Page 1.

--

The Australian National Retailers Association will urge the Federal Government to lift clothing and footwear tariffs due to difficult trading conditions in the retail sector.

However, the proposal has been rejected by both the Textile Clothing and Footwear Union of Australia and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan said addressing the needs of industries struggling in the "patchwork economy" was a priority at this week's tax forum. Page 2.

--

Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard have complained to a Reserve Bank of Australia inquiry that some retailers are "gouging" customers by charging excessive "merchant fees".

Visa said it was "particularly concerned by the spread of surcharges that go beyond a merchant recouping the genuine costs of accepting card payments." Restaurant and Catering Australia admitted to the inquiry that "some members may take advantage of the ability to surcharge." Page 3.

--

Andrew Wilkie's proposal to introduce mandatory pre-commitment technology for poker machines has the backing of key independents, the Tasmanian independent MP said on the weekend.

Mr Wilkie reiterated to Sky News that he would withdraw his support for Prime Minister Julia Gillard's minority government if it did not support the legislation, warning he would be "hard-pressed" to support a different prime minister if there was a leadership spill. Page 5.

--

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au) The Manly Sea Eagles yesterday ran out 24 to 10 winners over the New Zealand Warriors in the National Rugby League Grand Final, the second premiership for the Sydney club in the last five years.

Just under 82,000 people turned out to watch the encounter, which saw Manly's controversial players Brett and Glenn Stewart, and the Warriors' Elijah Taylor and Manu Vatuvei all scoring tries. Page 1.

--

The national secretaries of the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union and the Australian Workers Union, Dave Oliver and Paul Howes respectively, will this week file a joint submission to a Government inquiry on jobs calling for construction and mining firms to receive tax credits if they purchase local products.

"Without government action, it is possible that large parts of the Australian manufacturing sector could be lost in the very near term," the unions' submission will say. Page 1.

-- The Australian Tax Office has revealed A$27 million worth of fake tax refunds have been filed in the last three months using stolen tax file numbers (TFN).

Justine McKenny discovered earlier this year that her TFN had been stolen when her tax return was rejected, as one had already been submitted.

"I was worried someone may have taken out loans in my name," Ms McKenny said. More than A$285 million worth of tax refunds have been lodged with the Tax Office since the start of July. Page 1.

-- Argentinean celebrity chef Francis Mallmann was one of a host of world-class chefs displaying their skills at the World Chef Showcase at the Hilton Sydney in New South Wales yesterday. Addressing a packed audience, Mr Mallmann told the crowd to "take your time" when cooking meat on the barbeque.

"Don't keep flipping and flopping the meat, that first contact has to be respected," Mr Mallmann instructed. The Argentinean then used the same hot plate to prepare a dessert of oranges stuffed with rosemary, burnt sugar and marscapone. Page 3.

--

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

Brian Cook, the chief executive of Geelong Football Club, outlined a plan to secure two Australian Football League premierships by the end of 2010 after the club resolved its financial difficulties in 2006.

A year on, Geelong has its third pennant after defeating Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. "We worked so bloody hard all year," Geelong defender Matthew Scarlett said. Page 1.

--

A spokeswoman for Kim Wells, the Treasurer for Victoria, yesterday criticised the Gillard government for failing to discuss the makeup of the carbon tax with the state and for not accelerating the completion of a review into the goods and services tax distribution model.

Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan responded by attacking stamp duty taxes levied by the states, saying the property transaction tax made it harder for people to move houses. Page 2.

--

Martin Dixon, Victoria's Minister for Education, has written a four-page letter to David Gonski, chairman of a Government inquiry into the funding of schools, calling on the Commonwealth to allow the states to have more control over the distribution of funding.

The letter also urged Canberra to increase overall funding. "We've got to recognise that every state and territory is different and the funds are best managed at state level. Canberra's just too far away," Mr Dixon argued yesterday. Page 2.

--

Federal MP Andrew Wilkie yesterday called for an investigation into comments made by Phil Gould and Ray Warren during the semi-final of the National Rugby League in September.

The sports