Tax breaks for industries that have been left out of the resources boom will be tabled by Federal Treasury officials at this week's tax forum in Canberra. Tax deductions for corporate equity and the option to carry back tax losses are understood to be two of the options. Australia required "new flexibility in the tax system now if business is to thrive in an economy undergoing significant structural change," Prime Minister Julia Gillard said last month. Page 1.

Senior executives from some ASX 100 companies have reported that the good reputation Australia forged due to its performance after the global financial crisis is being eroded. At a recent series of investor roadshows in Asia, the United States and Europe, fund managers said the volatility of the Australian dollar, political instability and the possibility of a Chinese slowdown were cause for concern. The local sharemarket has fallen 14 percent since July. Page 1.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the official interest rate steady when it meets today, as TD Securities-Melbourne Institute monthly data showed a fall in headline inflation to 2.8 percent in September. TD Securities' Annette Beacher predicted the consumer price index for the September quarter would also show an easing. "A pause in inflation pressure and ongoing market ructions provides ample ammunition to sit tight," Ms Beacher added. Page 3.

Lawyers for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will appear today in the Federal Court to defend a class action over excessive bank fees. The action, on behalf of more than 30,000 of the lender's customers, alleges that fees of between A$30 and A$50 for missed credit card payments or transaction accounts going into debit were far greater than the cost incurred by the bank for those transgressions. The claimants are seeking A$50 million. Page 3.

Rod Eddington, chairman of government advisory body Infrastructure Australia, has called for the Federal Government's tax forum, which starts today, to examine road pricing. Sir Rod said congestion in Australian cities was harming productivity, which could be alleviated by road charges, while the funds raised could also help pay for improved road infrastructure. Page 1.

Federal Health Minister Nicola Roxon last week released draft legislation on the proposed electronic health records system, including proposed penalties for breaches of patient privacy. However, information technology experts have questioned the plans, saying the ability to identify who is accessing a record does not yet exist in a reliable form. Page 3.

The Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) held their grand finals over the weekend, with both games providing strong television ratings. The AFL final had an average capital city audience of 2.63 million, beating out the NRL final which attracted 2.16 million viewers. The NRL final between Manly and the New Zealand Warriors also gained nearly 700,000 viewers in New Zealand. Page 3.

Catherine Branson, president of the Human Rights Commission, has called for the Federal Government to help "forgotten Australians" who were abused as children while under the care of state or church organisations. In a letter of support to the Care Leavers Australia Network, Ms Branson said, "I express concern that the commonwealth government has declined to take a leadership role on the issue of redress for these past abuses." Page 5.

Veteran National Rugby League commentator Ray Warren has claimed his on-air remarks opposing proposed poker machine reforms were provided to him by Channel Nine management. "It was a directive from up top that it be read by at least somebody, so I read it," Mr Warren said last week. Federal independents Nick Xenophon and Andrew Wilkie yesterday made a formal complaint to the television network over the comments. Page 1.

The Australian Workers Union and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union will push for state payroll taxes to be abolished when the national tax forum begins in Canberra today. However, Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has made it clear that the administration of state levies is a matter for state Treasuries. "If people want to talk tax reform, they can look at their own base and come up with some reform in their own areas," Mr Swan said. Page 1.

Key independent MP Bob Katter yesterday said he could be persuaded to support Labor if former Kevin Rudd were to oust Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Mr Katter presented a list of conditions when he was courted by Labor and the Coalition after last year's hung election, and backed Opposition Leader Tony Abbott because he supported more of the demands. Mr Katter, however, said Mr Rudd should wait until closer to the next election to mount a leadership challenge. Page 6.

The Tasmanian opposition yesterday questioned why timber group Gunns was paid A$23 million by the government to relinquish its "residual rights" to log in native forest areas when it had earlier offered to terminate the contracts for free. Forests Minister Bryan Green denied the allegation, saying the settlement was necessary to prevent a protracted legal battle. Shares in Gunns yesterday fell to a record low of A13.5 cents. Page 6.

Immigration Department documents have revealed that two out of three rejections of visa applications by refugees who arrive by boat are overturned on appeal to the Federal Court. In 63 percent of the cases, the rejections were overturned on grounds of lack of evidence or improper legal process. Human rights lawyer David Manne said the figures showed "how crucial it is that the ordinary protections of Australian law are applied to these life-or-death matters." Page 1.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard has demanded that a report into a helicopter crash in Afghanistan last year that killed three Australian commandos be released. "I'm concerned about the length of time it has taken to release this report. I've made my concerns very clear," Ms Gillard said. The soldiers' families have been angered by allegations that the United States military passed the completed report on to the Defence Department in February. Page 3.

A report commissioned by the Australian Education Union has called for a national funding arrangement for public education similar to that proposed for health funding. The author of the report, Sydney University's Jim McMorrow, said the current model was "dysfunctional". Dr McMorrow said the excessive funding for private schools "has obscured [the Government's] responsibility for the quality of education in government schools." Page 5.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) yesterday said it would investigate the Victorian Liberal Party after it belatedly declared hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. An investigation by The Age newspaper in July revealed that a support group, Business First, had failed to declare money collected on the party's behalf. "We welcome the AEC's audit and we will fully comply with our obligations," state party director Damien Mantach said. Page 1.