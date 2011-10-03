SYDNEY Oct 4 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Tax breaks for industries that have been left out of the
resources boom will be tabled by Federal Treasury officials at
this week's tax forum in Canberra. Tax deductions for corporate
equity and the option to carry back tax losses are understood to
be two of the options. Australia required "new flexibility in
the tax system now if business is to thrive in an economy
undergoing significant structural change," Prime Minister Julia
Gillard said last month. Page 1.
--
Senior executives from some ASX 100 companies have reported
that the good reputation Australia forged due to its performance
after the global financial crisis is being eroded. At a recent
series of investor roadshows in Asia, the United States and
Europe, fund managers said the volatility of the Australian
dollar, political instability and the possibility of a Chinese
slowdown were cause for concern. The local sharemarket has
fallen 14 percent since July. Page 1.
--
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the
official interest rate steady when it meets today, as TD
Securities-Melbourne Institute monthly data showed a fall in
headline inflation to 2.8 percent in September. TD Securities'
Annette Beacher predicted the consumer price index for the
September quarter would also show an easing. "A pause in
inflation pressure and ongoing market ructions provides ample
ammunition to sit tight," Ms Beacher added. Page 3.
--
Lawyers for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will
appear today in the Federal Court to defend a class action over
excessive bank fees. The action, on behalf of more than 30,000
of the lender's customers, alleges that fees of between A$30 and
A$50 for missed credit card payments or transaction accounts
going into debit were far greater than the cost incurred by the
bank for those transgressions. The claimants are seeking A$50
million. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Rod Eddington, chairman of government advisory body
Infrastructure Australia, has called for the Federal
Government's tax forum, which starts today, to examine road
pricing. Sir Rod said congestion in Australian cities was
harming productivity, which could be alleviated by road charges,
while the funds raised could also help pay for improved road
infrastructure. Page 1.
--
Federal Health Minister Nicola Roxon last week released
draft legislation on the proposed electronic health records
system, including proposed penalties for breaches of patient
privacy. However, information technology experts have
questioned the plans, saying the ability to identify who is
accessing a record does not yet exist in a reliable form. Page
3.
--
The Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby
League (NRL) held their grand finals over the weekend, with both
games providing strong television ratings. The AFL final had an
average capital city audience of 2.63 million, beating out the
NRL final which attracted 2.16 million viewers. The NRL final
between Manly and the New Zealand Warriors also gained nearly
700,000 viewers in New Zealand. Page 3.
--
Catherine Branson, president of the Human Rights Commission,
has called for the Federal Government to help "forgotten
Australians" who were abused as children while under the care of
state or church organisations. In a letter of support to the
Care Leavers Australia Network, Ms Branson said, "I express
concern that the commonwealth government has declined to take a
leadership role on the issue of redress for these past abuses."
Page 5.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Veteran National Rugby League commentator Ray Warren has
claimed his on-air remarks opposing proposed poker machine
reforms were provided to him by Channel Nine management. "It
was a directive from up top that it be read by at least
somebody, so I read it," Mr Warren said last week. Federal
independents Nick Xenophon and Andrew Wilkie yesterday made a
formal complaint to the television network over the comments.
Page 1.
--
The Australian Workers Union and the Australian
Manufacturing Workers Union will push for state payroll taxes to
be abolished when the national tax forum begins in Canberra
today. However, Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan has made it clear
that the administration of state levies is a matter for state
Treasuries. "If people want to talk tax reform, they can look
at their own base and come up with some reform in their own
areas," Mr Swan said. Page 1.
--
Key independent MP Bob Katter yesterday said he could be
persuaded to support Labor if former Kevin Rudd were to oust
Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Mr Katter presented a list of
conditions when he was courted by Labor and the Coalition after
last year's hung election, and backed Opposition Leader Tony
Abbott because he supported more of the demands. Mr Katter,
however, said Mr Rudd should wait until closer to the next
election to mount a leadership challenge. Page 6.
--
The Tasmanian opposition yesterday questioned why timber
group Gunns was paid A$23 million by the government to
relinquish its "residual rights" to log in native forest areas
when it had earlier offered to terminate the contracts for
free. Forests Minister Bryan Green denied the allegation,
saying the settlement was necessary to prevent a protracted
legal battle. Shares in Gunns yesterday fell to a record low of
A13.5 cents. Page 6.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Immigration Department documents have revealed that two out
of three rejections of visa applications by refugees who arrive
by boat are overturned on appeal to the Federal Court. In 63
percent of the cases, the rejections were overturned on grounds
of lack of evidence or improper legal process. Human rights
lawyer David Manne said the figures showed "how crucial it is
that the ordinary protections of Australian law are applied to
these life-or-death matters." Page 1.
--
Prime Minister Julia Gillard has demanded that a report into
a helicopter crash in Afghanistan last year that killed three
Australian commandos be released. "I'm concerned about the
length of time it has taken to release this report. I've made
my concerns very clear," Ms Gillard said. The soldiers'
families have been angered by allegations that the United States
military passed the completed report on to the Defence
Department in February. Page 3.
--
A report commissioned by the Australian Education Union has
called for a national funding arrangement for public education
similar to that proposed for health funding. The author of the
report, Sydney University's Jim McMorrow, said the current model
was "dysfunctional". Dr McMorrow said the excessive funding for
private schools "has obscured [the Government's] responsibility
for the quality of education in government schools." Page 5.
--
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) yesterday said it
would investigate the Victorian Liberal Party after it belatedly
declared hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. An
investigation by The Age newspaper in July revealed that a
support group, Business First, had failed to declare money
collected on the party's behalf. "We welcome the AEC's audit
and we will fully comply with our obligations," state party
director Damien Mantach said. Page 1.
--