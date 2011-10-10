Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The majority of executives at Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group will not receive any pay increases for
2012, under budget cuts announced by chief executive Mike Smith
yesterday. "I realise that for some this is a difficult
message, but as leaders of our business it is the right thing
for us to do in the current climate," the chief executive said
in an e-mail to colleagues. Page 1.
The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission (ACCC), Rod Sims, yesterday warned major
supermarkets, airports, wheat port operators and franchises that
the regulator was focusing on the use of market power in those
sectors. "Sound competition policy . provides benefits for
consumers and for society overall . under my chairmanship I
intend that the ACCC will be a sometimes noisy proponent of this
view," Mr Sims said. Page 1.
Geoffrey Giudice, president of national workplace tribunal
Fair Work Australia, last week said "much of the debate" on
industrial relations "seems to be based on political positioning
rather than on hard analysis". The comments, which were
released yesterday, contrast with complaints from employer lobby
groups that argue the Labor Government's Fair Work laws are
responsible for flagging productivity. However, Peter Anderson,
chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and
Industry, said the president "is not in the best position to
comment". Page 1.
Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy has labelled
a report into government broadband policies as "right-wing
dogma". The Economist Intelligence Unit, authors of the study,
wrote that Australia's national broadband network was an
"outstanding example of extreme government intervention" because
of the decision to replace the fixed-line copper network of
telecommunications giant Telstra with an optic-fibre service.
Page 3.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Unions say they intend to ramp up their campaign of
industrial action against Qantas Airways , with Steve
Purvinas, federal secretary of the Australian Licensed Aircraft
Engineers Association, yesterday saying he expected full-day
stoppages by union members by the end of the month. "If I was a
person considering travel over the period up until Christmas,
I'd probably be looking at airlines other than Qantas," Mr
Purvinas said. Page 1.
Global mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday won
environmental approval from federal, state and territory
governments to proceed with the A$30 billion expansion of its
Olympic Dam mine. The world's largest open cut copper, gold and
uranium mine is forecast to create 25,000 jobs in South
Australia and the Northern Territory over 30 years. The
Australian Greens' Scott Ludlam said the mine would create "a
radioactive waste mountain range". Page 1.
West Australian Nationals MP Tony Crook yesterday said
people in his electorate had expressed misgivings about the
offshore refugee processing policies of both major parties.
"Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard should be working together, but
at the moment it's a point-scoring exercise," he said. Mr
Crook's vote will be crucial if the Government is to pass
Migration Act amendments to allow asylum seekers to be sent to
Malaysia. Page 2.
The Australian Greens and former Reserve Bank board member
Dick Warburton yesterday came under fire from Climate Change
Minister Greg Combet for publicly criticising aspects of the
carbon tax legislation. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has
said her party has qualms about the size of the steel industry
compensation package, while Mr Warburton called for the bills to
be deferred. Mr Combet accused Mr Warburton of being "a close
consulter of [Opposition Leader] Tony Abbott". Page 2.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
Federal Labor MP Graham Perrett yesterday declared he would
resign from his seat if his party opted to replace Prime
Minister Julia Gillard. "This is not about loyalty to Julia
Gillard or Kevin Rudd, it's about loyalty to the people of
Moreton," Mr Perrett said. Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd is the
favourite to replace Ms Gillard should a leadership spill occur,
although observers say Defence Minister Stephen Smith could also
be a candidate. Page 1.
Australia will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the
Rugby World Cup this Sunday, the 168th time the two sides have
faced each other. Despite not winning at the Eden Park stadium
in New Zealand since 1986, Australia is able to field a nearly
full-strength team, while the All Blacks are riddled with
injuries. New Zealand has also never beaten Australia in a
World Cup clash, despite the former winning 115 of the past 167
fixtures against the Wallabies. Page 1.
People looking to operate a brothel in New South Wales will
be forced to acquire a licence under changes proposed by the
state government. The move comes after newspaper reports
revealed some brothels in Sydney had affiliations with organised
crime and human trafficking. Under current laws, no background
checks are required on those who operate brothels once a
development application has been approved by the local council.
Page 2.
The New South Wales Coroners Court yesterday heard that two
police officers told people that a man they had pinned to the
ground was faking symptoms of distress. Paul Ahsin was
apprehended by the two officers outside the Club Hotel in
Campbelltown for being heavily intoxicated, but police failed to
notice his face turning blue. "I said he's turning blue . I
could see that his chest wasn't rising," John Payne, regional
manager of the hotel's parent company, testified. Mr Ahsin died
of asphyxiation shortly after. Page 2.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office has
declared that asylum seekers would have less protection under
Australia's indefinite mandatory detention scheme than they
would in Malaysia under the Government's proposed refugee swap
deal. Support from the agency comes as federal parliamentarians
prepare to vote on the deal this week, with West Australian MP
Tony Crook yet to decide if he will support the plan. Page 1.
One of the actresses in the Australian film My Tehran for
Sale has been sentenced to a year's imprisonment and 90 lashes
for her role in the production. A court in Iran handed down the
sentence on Marzieh Vafamehr, the severity of which was
confirmed by Cyan Films, a production house which worked on the
film. Matt Benetti, director of the Human Rights Film Festival,
said Iran "seems to censor a lot of the artworks of a political
nature". Page 1.
Victoria Police believe the firebombing of a brothel in
South Melbourne last year is part of a turf war between
individuals in the state's sex industry, who are also implicated
in alleged sex slavery and human trafficking. Police are
understood to be investigating De Jun "Kevin" Zheng, an alleged
member of a syndicate with claimed links to slavery and
trafficking, over the fire. Page 1.
