Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

The majority of executives at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will not receive any pay increases for 2012, under budget cuts announced by chief executive Mike Smith yesterday. "I realise that for some this is a difficult message, but as leaders of our business it is the right thing for us to do in the current climate," the chief executive said in an e-mail to colleagues. Page 1.

The chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Rod Sims, yesterday warned major supermarkets, airports, wheat port operators and franchises that the regulator was focusing on the use of market power in those sectors. "Sound competition policy . provides benefits for consumers and for society overall . under my chairmanship I intend that the ACCC will be a sometimes noisy proponent of this view," Mr Sims said. Page 1.

Geoffrey Giudice, president of national workplace tribunal Fair Work Australia, last week said "much of the debate" on industrial relations "seems to be based on political positioning rather than on hard analysis". The comments, which were released yesterday, contrast with complaints from employer lobby groups that argue the Labor Government's Fair Work laws are responsible for flagging productivity. However, Peter Anderson, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the president "is not in the best position to comment". Page 1.

Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy has labelled a report into government broadband policies as "right-wing dogma". The Economist Intelligence Unit, authors of the study, wrote that Australia's national broadband network was an "outstanding example of extreme government intervention" because of the decision to replace the fixed-line copper network of telecommunications giant Telstra with an optic-fibre service. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Unions say they intend to ramp up their campaign of industrial action against Qantas Airways , with Steve Purvinas, federal secretary of the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association, yesterday saying he expected full-day stoppages by union members by the end of the month. "If I was a person considering travel over the period up until Christmas, I'd probably be looking at airlines other than Qantas," Mr Purvinas said. Page 1.

Global mining giant BHP Billiton yesterday won environmental approval from federal, state and territory governments to proceed with the A$30 billion expansion of its Olympic Dam mine. The world's largest open cut copper, gold and uranium mine is forecast to create 25,000 jobs in South Australia and the Northern Territory over 30 years. The Australian Greens' Scott Ludlam said the mine would create "a radioactive waste mountain range". Page 1.

West Australian Nationals MP Tony Crook yesterday said people in his electorate had expressed misgivings about the offshore refugee processing policies of both major parties. "Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard should be working together, but at the moment it's a point-scoring exercise," he said. Mr Crook's vote will be crucial if the Government is to pass Migration Act amendments to allow asylum seekers to be sent to Malaysia. Page 2.

The Australian Greens and former Reserve Bank board member Dick Warburton yesterday came under fire from Climate Change Minister Greg Combet for publicly criticising aspects of the carbon tax legislation. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has said her party has qualms about the size of the steel industry compensation package, while Mr Warburton called for the bills to be deferred. Mr Combet accused Mr Warburton of being "a close consulter of [Opposition Leader] Tony Abbott". Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Federal Labor MP Graham Perrett yesterday declared he would resign from his seat if his party opted to replace Prime Minister Julia Gillard. "This is not about loyalty to Julia Gillard or Kevin Rudd, it's about loyalty to the people of Moreton," Mr Perrett said. Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd is the favourite to replace Ms Gillard should a leadership spill occur, although observers say Defence Minister Stephen Smith could also be a candidate. Page 1.

Australia will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup this Sunday, the 168th time the two sides have faced each other. Despite not winning at the Eden Park stadium in New Zealand since 1986, Australia is able to field a nearly full-strength team, while the All Blacks are riddled with injuries. New Zealand has also never beaten Australia in a World Cup clash, despite the former winning 115 of the past 167 fixtures against the Wallabies. Page 1.

People looking to operate a brothel in New South Wales will be forced to acquire a licence under changes proposed by the state government. The move comes after newspaper reports revealed some brothels in Sydney had affiliations with organised crime and human trafficking. Under current laws, no background checks are required on those who operate brothels once a development application has been approved by the local council. Page 2.

The New South Wales Coroners Court yesterday heard that two police officers told people that a man they had pinned to the ground was faking symptoms of distress. Paul Ahsin was apprehended by the two officers outside the Club Hotel in Campbelltown for being heavily intoxicated, but police failed to notice his face turning blue. "I said he's turning blue . I could see that his chest wasn't rising," John Payne, regional manager of the hotel's parent company, testified. Mr Ahsin died of asphyxiation shortly after. Page 2.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office has declared that asylum seekers would have less protection under Australia's indefinite mandatory detention scheme than they would in Malaysia under the Government's proposed refugee swap deal. Support from the agency comes as federal parliamentarians prepare to vote on the deal this week, with West Australian MP Tony Crook yet to decide if he will support the plan. Page 1.

One of the actresses in the Australian film My Tehran for Sale has been sentenced to a year's imprisonment and 90 lashes for her role in the production. A court in Iran handed down the sentence on Marzieh Vafamehr, the severity of which was confirmed by Cyan Films, a production house which worked on the film. Matt Benetti, director of the Human Rights Film Festival, said Iran "seems to censor a lot of the artworks of a political nature". Page 1.

Victoria Police believe the firebombing of a brothel in South Melbourne last year is part of a turf war between individuals in the state's sex industry, who are also implicated in alleged sex slavery and human trafficking. Police are understood to be investigating De Jun "Kevin" Zheng, an alleged member of a syndicate with claimed links to slavery and trafficking, over the fire. Page 1.