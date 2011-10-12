SYDNEY Oct 13 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch

The Australian and International Pilots Association has stepped up its industrial relations campaign against Qantas Airways by holding talks with the airline's institutional shareholders.

Richard Woodward, vice-president of the association, said the three-month long campaign had received support from smaller shareholders. "I can't put words in their mouth but they certainly heard us out. They were all concerned with the value of the shares," Mr Woodward said. Page 3.

A report published yesterday by financier GE Capital warns that small and medium-sized businesses may lose out in the debate for economic reform due to a lack of political representation.

The sector, which consists of companies that generate revenue of between A$10 million and A$250 million, added 3.2 million full-time jobs to the economy and A$425 billion to growth in 2010-11. Page 3.

Mark Scott, managing director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, has received a 69 percent rise in his base pay compared to the previous financial year.

Mr Scott's total remuneration equalled A$750,000, a 17 percent increase, although that figure remains well below his counterparts at commercial television networks.

David Leckie, chief executive of Seven West Media , earned A$2.5 million as a base salary last year, while John Porter, chief executive of pay television network Austar, earned A$3.6 million. Page 3.

The Full Bench of the Federal Court yesterday found that a former medic with the Australian Navy, Graeme Peterson, could not prove that anti-arthritis medication Vioxx was the cause of his heart attack in 2003.

Mr Peterson is heading up a class action consisting of 400 other users who are suing Merck, the manufacturer of the drug, and its Australian division. The court's decision overturns a previous finding by the Federal Court, which awarded A$287,000 to Mr Peterson in March. Page 7.

The 18 bills of the Federal Government's carbon pricing legislation were yesterday passed by the House of Representatives.

Coalition Leader Tony Abbott, who Prime Minister Julia Gillard claimed had been "marooned by the tide of history" for opposing the legislation, made a "pledge in blood" to repeal the laws if elected. However, Greens leader Bob Brown said his party would block any such moves in the Senate. Page 1.

Michael Vertigan, chairman of electricity retailer Aurora Energy, was yesterday appointed chairman of the new Energy Security Council by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan.

The council will ensure that electricity supply is reliable during the transition to a carbon price and assess applications for finance from power generators.

"The investment climate needs to be sustained through this, particularly for renewable energy," Dr Vertigan said. Page 2.

The Victorian Coalition government will today announce reforms that will limit the ability of the Office of Police Integrity and Victoria Police to obtain warrants for telephone taps and surveillance.

The Public Interest Monitor will be established to test the need for such measures and will have legal powers to challenge applications. All but two of the 1594 warrants for bugging or covert surveillance applied for between 2007 and 2010 in the state were granted. Page 4.

Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has urged the Federal Government to amend aspects of the proposed mineral resources rent tax (MRRT) that it says will disadvantage smaller miners.

"There should be two amendments to address the timing of the imposition of the MRRT on smaller taxpayers, and the rate at which the MRRT is imposed on them," a submission to Treasury said. Fortescue said big miners would be able to defer paying the tax through "large starting base and royalty allowances". Page 5.

The New South Wales Farmers Association has threatened to walk away from a state government body created to manage talks over conflicts between land usage and the exploration of coal and coal seam gas.

A briefing paper sent to the group's members, revealed yesterday, warned that the association "is very concerned that the implementation of the [state government's strategic regional land use] policy does not reflect the agreements made during this period, and as such, the entire process is at risk of being undermined". Page 2.

A retired New South Wales Supreme Court judge yesterday told a public meeting in the state's town of Gunnedah that coal seam gas mining companies were engaging in "legalised theft" by exploring on prime agricultural land.

"It's a just cause that stands between the greed of the mining corporations and their feeding off the proceeds of unjust laws . that don't recognise the national importance of food security," Robert Hunter said. The former judge also supported farmers who refused mining companies access to their land. Page 2.

-- A bill introduced by Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore that bans the sale of vehicles in certain areas has received the backing of the New South Wales government.

The move comes after a campaign to prevent people from advertising their cars by leaving them parked in a street. "The city's opening a market in nearby Kings Cross which will provide an opportunity for those backpackers to safely, and in a supervised situation, sell their vehicles," Ms Moore said. Page 3.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) received 80 percent more complaints of political bias over the previous financial year, while the number of comments praising programs and its presenters fell by nearly 10 percent during the same period.

The majority of complaints focused on sound difficulties during the live broadcast of Tim Minchin v The Sydney Symphony Orchestra. However, a Newspoll of the state broadcaster's perception found that 87 percent of Australians believe the ABC provides a "valuable" service for the community. Page 3.

A report released yesterday by Victorian Auditor-General Des Pearson found that a shortage of maternity beds in the state's hospitals has led to hundreds of women giving birth on emergency department (ED) trolleys.

"Birthing in the ED presents clinical risks as the midwife must leave patients in the labour ward to attend to the woman in emergency," Mr Pearson wrote. Page 1.

-- Professor Arie Frieberg, chairman of the Sentencing Advisory Council in Victoria, yesterday declared that people's perception of the justice system was based on biased sources.

"The public has relatively little knowledge of the process of sentencing . what knowledge people have is often obtained through sources whose purpose is not to provide accurate information but to entertain or alarm or pursue a particular criminal justice or political agenda," Professor Frieberg said. Page 2.

Airports around Australia are preparing for a fresh round of strikes today, which are expected to cause disruptions and cancellations for thousands of travellers.

Members of the Transport Workers Union will walk off the job at Qantas Airways terminals in two-hour blocks, once in the morning and again in the afternoon at Melbourne and Sydney Airport. Qantas has pre-emptively cancelled 14 flights and delayed another 38 in response, affecting 6800 passengers. Page 3.

-- A new study published yesterday has found that cholesterol levels in children as young as six are dangerously high.

