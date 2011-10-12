SYDNEY Oct 13 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The Australian and International Pilots Association has
stepped up its industrial relations campaign against Qantas
Airways by holding talks with the airline's
institutional shareholders.
Richard Woodward, vice-president of the association, said
the three-month long campaign had received support from smaller
shareholders. "I can't put words in their mouth but they
certainly heard us out. They were all concerned with the value
of the shares," Mr Woodward said. Page 3.
--
A report published yesterday by financier GE Capital warns
that small and medium-sized businesses may lose out in the
debate for economic reform due to a lack of political
representation.
The sector, which consists of companies that generate
revenue of between A$10 million and A$250 million, added 3.2
million full-time jobs to the economy and A$425 billion to
growth in 2010-11. Page 3.
--
Mark Scott, managing director of the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation, has received a 69 percent rise in his base pay
compared to the previous financial year.
Mr Scott's total remuneration equalled A$750,000, a 17
percent increase, although that figure remains well below his
counterparts at commercial television networks.
David Leckie, chief executive of Seven West Media ,
earned A$2.5 million as a base salary last year, while John
Porter, chief executive of pay television network Austar, earned
A$3.6 million. Page 3.
--
The Full Bench of the Federal Court yesterday found that a
former medic with the Australian Navy, Graeme Peterson, could
not prove that anti-arthritis medication Vioxx was the cause of
his heart attack in 2003.
Mr Peterson is heading up a class action consisting of 400
other users who are suing Merck, the manufacturer of the drug,
and its Australian division. The court's decision overturns a
previous finding by the Federal Court, which awarded A$287,000
to Mr Peterson in March. Page 7.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
The 18 bills of the Federal Government's carbon pricing
legislation were yesterday passed by the House of
Representatives.
Coalition Leader Tony Abbott, who Prime Minister Julia
Gillard claimed had been "marooned by the tide of history" for
opposing the legislation, made a "pledge in blood" to repeal the
laws if elected. However, Greens leader Bob Brown said his
party would block any such moves in the Senate. Page 1.
--
Michael Vertigan, chairman of electricity retailer Aurora
Energy, was yesterday appointed chairman of the new Energy
Security Council by Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan.
The council will ensure that electricity supply is reliable
during the transition to a carbon price and assess applications
for finance from power generators.
"The investment climate needs to be sustained through this,
particularly for renewable energy," Dr Vertigan said. Page 2.
--
The Victorian Coalition government will today announce
reforms that will limit the ability of the Office of Police
Integrity and Victoria Police to obtain warrants for telephone
taps and surveillance.
The Public Interest Monitor will be established to test the
need for such measures and will have legal powers to challenge
applications. All but two of the 1594 warrants for bugging or
covert surveillance applied for between 2007 and 2010 in the
state were granted. Page 4.
--
Iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has urged the
Federal Government to amend aspects of the proposed mineral
resources rent tax (MRRT) that it says will disadvantage smaller
miners.
"There should be two amendments to address the timing of
the imposition of the MRRT on smaller taxpayers, and the rate at
which the MRRT is imposed on them," a submission to Treasury
said. Fortescue said big miners would be able to defer paying
the tax through "large starting base and royalty allowances".
Page 5.
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The New South Wales Farmers Association has threatened to
walk away from a state government body created to manage talks
over conflicts between land usage and the exploration of coal
and coal seam gas.
A briefing paper sent to the group's members, revealed
yesterday, warned that the association "is very concerned that
the implementation of the [state government's strategic regional
land use] policy does not reflect the agreements made during
this period, and as such, the entire process is at risk of being
undermined". Page 2.
--
A retired New South Wales Supreme Court judge yesterday told
a public meeting in the state's town of Gunnedah that coal seam
gas mining companies were engaging in "legalised theft" by
exploring on prime agricultural land.
"It's a just cause that stands between the greed of the
mining corporations and their feeding off the proceeds of unjust
laws . that don't recognise the national importance of food
security," Robert Hunter said. The former judge also supported
farmers who refused mining companies access to their land. Page
2.
--
A bill introduced by Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore that bans
the sale of vehicles in certain areas has received the backing
of the New South Wales government.
The move comes after a campaign to prevent people from
advertising their cars by leaving them parked in a street. "The
city's opening a market in nearby Kings Cross which will provide
an opportunity for those backpackers to safely, and in a
supervised situation, sell their vehicles," Ms Moore said. Page
3.
--
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) received 80
percent more complaints of political bias over the previous
financial year, while the number of comments praising programs
and its presenters fell by nearly 10 percent during the same
period.
The majority of complaints focused on sound difficulties
during the live broadcast of Tim Minchin v The Sydney Symphony
Orchestra. However, a Newspoll of the state broadcaster's
perception found that 87 percent of Australians believe the ABC
provides a "valuable" service for the community. Page 3.
--
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
A report released yesterday by Victorian Auditor-General Des
Pearson found that a shortage of maternity beds in the state's
hospitals has led to hundreds of women giving birth on emergency
department (ED) trolleys.
"Birthing in the ED presents clinical risks as the midwife
must leave patients in the labour ward to attend to the woman in
emergency," Mr Pearson wrote. Page 1.
--
Professor Arie Frieberg, chairman of the Sentencing Advisory
Council in Victoria, yesterday declared that people's perception
of the justice system was based on biased sources.
"The public has relatively little knowledge of the process
of sentencing . what knowledge people have is often obtained
through sources whose purpose is not to provide accurate
information but to entertain or alarm or pursue a particular
criminal justice or political agenda," Professor Frieberg said.
Page 2.
--
Airports around Australia are preparing for a fresh round of
strikes today, which are expected to cause disruptions and
cancellations for thousands of travellers.
Members of the Transport Workers Union will walk off the job
at Qantas Airways terminals in two-hour blocks, once in the
morning and again in the afternoon at Melbourne and Sydney
Airport. Qantas has pre-emptively cancelled 14 flights and
delayed another 38 in response, affecting 6800 passengers. Page
3.
--
A new study published yesterday has found that cholesterol
levels in children as young as six are dangerously high.
Doctor Lana Bell, author of the report which surveyed 283
children, said the research team was surprised to