THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

-- Llew Russell, chief executive of industry body Shipping Australia, yesterday called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in resolving industrial disputes on the waterfront, rather than relying on workplace relations tribunal Fair Work Australia. Ports and cargo operators are gearing up for another round of strikes in the five mainland states, after unions and businesses were unable to forge agreements on pay rises and the control of management. Page 1.

-- Grant O'Brien, new chief executive of Woolworths , yesterday admitted that the retailer's top priority was to "provide more and more compelling reasons" for consumers. Mr O'Brien has indicated the supermarket chain will reduce prices by re-investing savings and efficiency gains into the company's food and liquor unit. The supermarket giant will unveil a new strategy, its first in eight years, next month. Page 1.

-- Mike Quigley, chief executive of NBN Co, the government-owned company rolling out the national broadband network, yesterday told a parliamentary committee that the optic-fibre network was being approached "as a project that's in the interests of the public good, not to maximise profits". Mr Quigley added that the philosophy meant some sections of the network would never be profitable. "Nobody will be interested in buying . a loss-making business in perpetuity." Page 1.

-- Former federal opposition leader Malcolm Turnbull yesterday described the late Peter Ruehl as a columnist who told truths that would get anybody's else head cut off if they weren't so funny. The remarks were made at the launch of a compilation of Mr Ruehl's columns, titled Men Are Stupid, Women Are Crazy. Melbourne University Publishing's Louise Adler said the book showed the humourist's "very particular voice, the dry wit and pithy insights into family, life and politics". Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

-- Sajjad Hussain Noor, suspected of running one of the largest people-smuggling operations from Indonesia to Australia, yesterday challenged the Australian Government to allow him to be tried under Indonesian law. "If I did something in Indonesia, it's Indonesian police who must prove it and punish me here" Mr Noor said. The Australian government applied for his extradition after he was arrested in Indonesia this week. Page 1.

-- Police in New South Wales have broadened their inquiry into claims of corruption involving Federal Labor MP Craig Thomson and Health Services Union head Michael Williamson. Authorities have acquired warrants to seize financial records from Diners Club, Bendigo Bank and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Mr Thomson is also facing a probe from police in Victoria, who are investigating allegations the MP paid for escort services with a union credit card while he was national secretary. Page 1.

-- Admiral Ray Griggs, chief of the Australian navy, yesterday told a Senate estimates committee that the Federal Opposition's border protection policy of turning around asylum seeker boats could lead to passengers jumping overboard and potential sabotage. Scott Morrison, spokesman on immigration for the opposition, said a future Coalition government would not put "any naval and immigration officials at the end of the stick" for carrying out its policy. Page 1.

-- The Queensland Government yesterday informed Federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy that contractors working for the Commonwealth as part of the digital satellite rollout program would be banned from entering state-owned premises until the federal government could guarantee compliance with state safety laws. The ban comes after contractors uncovered asbestos during installations last month, prompting the venture to be postponed. Page 1.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

-- Tony Abbott yesterday said a free trade deal with China would not be a priority if he was elected, with the Federal Opposition Leader placing more importance on the trading relationship with Japan because it was a democracy and a "vastly more" market economy. Mr Abbott also rebuffed internal criticism about his economic philosophy, saying "you can tell what my economic principles are by looking at what I did in Government". Page 1.

-- David Clarke, chairman of online airfare comparison website Webjet, has written to Prime Minister Julia Gillard asking her to intervene in industrial action at carrier Qantas Airways before it becomes "cataclysmic". "To the best of my knowledge no major travel industry group in this country has yet put a stop sale on Qantas but such a step would not surprise me," Mr Clarke wrote. Page 1.

-- Queen Elizabeth II was greeted at the Royal Australian Air Force base in Fairbairn, Canberra, yesterday by Prime Minister Julia Gillard. While the Queen's Australian representative, Governor-General Quentin Bryce, and Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, Katy Gallagher, welcomed the Queen, only 400 members of the public, mostly schoolchildren and their parents, teachers and minders, attended. The Queen will visit Canberra's annual flower festival, Floriade, this morning. Page 1.

-- Gavin Wood, director of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology Research Centre at the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, yesterday declared that "it's no longer necessarily true that buying a home sets you up for life". The professor, using figures from the Household, Income and Labor Dynamics in Australia report, found that 1.65 million home owners over the last nine years moved back into a rental property. "This suggests they were precipitated out of . ownership by adverse circumstances," he said. Page 1.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- The Federal Government is understood to have pressured Commonwealth Ombudsman Allan Asher to resign, with the administration losing faith in Mr Asher after he admitted earlier this week to scripting questions for the Australian Greens' Sarah Hanson-Young ahead of a Senate estimates committee. Bob Brown, leader of the Greens, yesterday said Mr Asher "is a decent, hardworking ombudsman being persecuted for not taking the government and opposition line in selectively punishing asylum seekers who come to Australia by boat". Page 1.

-- Michael Wesley, executive director of international policy think tank Lowy Institute, yesterday said "it's as if a collective fear has settled over Australia that something will happen that will take away the boom times". In an address to Melbourne University, he argued that Australians "had a strong internal locus of control" but a "deeply pernicious" mindset had spawned across the nation. "We indulge ourselves in bitter, partisan debates without thinking about their effect on our collective ability to change ourselves," Mr Wesley said. Page 2.

-- The lord mayor of Melbourne, Robert Doyle, yesterday told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he expected police to evict followers of the Occupy Melbourne protest movement within "days". Owners of three businesses in City Square, where the protesters have been camped since Saturday, say the rally was turning off customers. "It seems to be more of a shanty town for left-wing hippie types," one shop manager said. Page 2.

-- High schools in Victoria have warned that they will have to "rob Peter to pay Paul" in order to continue offering the Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning after the state government cut A$48 million in funding from the program's budget. The certificate allows students to further their studies at TAFE or through an apprenticeship. "We are losing more than A$50,000 a year in funding . that means cutting