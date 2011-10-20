MELBOURNE Oct 21 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Online job advertising site Seek is set to become one of the first non-resources firms in Australia to capitalise on demand in China after announcing an initial public offering for its Chinese site Zhaopin yesterday. Investment banks Macquarie Group and Credit Suisse have been appointed lead managers of the float. The company is expected to be valued at more than US$1 billion when it lists on the American technology stock exchange Nasdaq. Page 1.

A plastic surgeon in Victoria has been awarded A$200,000 in damages by the state's County Court after it found a real estate agent deliberately deceived him into thinking a rival bidder for a neighbouring property had offered A$2.6 million. Chris Moss and his wife decided to bid A$2.7 million to acquire the house, only to meet the other bidder afterwards who confided that he had only offered A$2.1 million. "There're a lot of people who, if this happened to them, would not be able to take the fight to the courts," Dr Moss said. Page 1.

White goods manufacturer GUD Holdings yesterday announced it would conduct a review of its pay policies for executives after 45 percent of shareholders rejected the company's remuneration report. The vote makes GUD the first company in Australia to record a protest vote against executive pay since the introduction of reforms which force companies to re-elect their boards if more than 25 percent of shareholders reject its remuneration report two years in a row. Page 1.

The leader of the Australian Greens, Bob Brown, yesterday lambasted the Federal Government over the resignation of Commonwealth Ombudsman Allan Asher for scripting questions for Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. "This is a political assassination of a very decent Australian working in the public interest . it's a very poor day in Australian politics," Senator Brown said. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Federal Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig is today expected to announce reforms to the live-animal export industry that will see every animal tracked and audited by the end of next year. Senator Ludwig will extend measures now in place for exports to Indonesia - brought in following evidence of animal cruelty earlier this year - to all markets, while the measures will also apply to sheep and goats for the first time. Page 1.

A report on mental health within the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will be released today, revealing that mental health issues within the military are "a significant drain on the capability and resources of the ADF". The study calls for the introduction of measures to better identify those who require treatment, including those who have completed their service. Page 1.

Kathryn Campbell, secretary of the Federal Department of Human Services, yesterday told a Senate estimates committee that a "laughter yoga" session included in a two-day leadership program for staff of government agency Centrelink would not be used again. News of the A$2600 contract with Laughter Works Australia for a one-session had prompted media criticism. Page 2.

Federal Trade Minister Craig Emerson yesterday accused Opposition Leader Tony Abbott of overturning Liberal Party policy after reports that Mr Abbott had cast doubt on the party's commitment to pursuing a free trade agreement with China. Dr Emerson said Mr Abbott's position was at odds of former Liberal prime minister John Howard "given he initiated the free trade negotiations with China in 2005". Page 2

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

The Energy Users Association, a lobby group representing energy retailers, yesterday warned that the cost of power could climb by 20 percent in the first year of the carbon tax's implementation unless the Government alters the legislation. The warning came as the secretary of Treasury, Martin Parkinson, yesterday said department officials could "make a choice with their feet" if a future Coalition administration decides to repeal the carbon pricing scheme. Page 1.

The headmaster of a private boys' school in the New South Wales town of Moss Vale is introducing a second recess period for students designed to emphasise the benefits of physical play. "For boys to be sitting in a classroom, contained behind a desk for hours on end, just skilling and drilling that can help you improve in a test score is not only archaic, it is cruel," principal John Stewart said. Children from kindergarten to year 6 are urged to climb trees, build bases, ride skateboards and bicycles during recess and lunch. Page 1.

A former New South Wales Crime Commission investigator arrested on drug conspiracy charges is believed to be talking to authorities. The move is a reversal from a promise Mark Standen reportedly gave to police shortly after his arrest, where he said, "I've got lots of stories, but I won't use them." Observers believe Mr Standen may be trying to use information gained from his time as an officer to reduce the term of his sentence, which he will receive next month. Page 1.

Federal Attorney-General Robert McClelland has confirmed he would write to the Attorney-General for England and Wales to persuade him that Australian war icons Harry "Breaker" Morant, George Witton and Peter Handcock were not given a fair trial. The move was revealed in a letter written by the Attorney-General to Jim Unkles, a military lawyer who has pushed for the cases to be reopened. "If you read between the lines [Mr McClelland] is satisfied there is a very strong case for pardons . I'm very, very optimistic," Mr Unkles said. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

An Australian commando commended for saving another soldier's life in the middle of a firefight with the Taliban could be prosecuted for overdosing on drugs. The private was found unconscious on an Australian base, where he was then flown to Germany in a critical condition. Angus Houston, the chief of the Defence Force at the time, announced that a suspected opiate had been discovered in the man's quarters. The incident prompted drug screenings of Australian special forces, with a number of soldiers later discharged for taking steroids. Page 1.

Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke today will introduce legislation to prevent the Victorian government from allowing cattle to graze in the state's Alpine National Park. Legal observers say the move will stop Victoria from gaining federal support for its proposed trial to reintroduce cattle into the park. "I don't expect the Baillieu government to be grateful, but the truth is we've saved them from themselves," Mr Burke said yesterday. Page 1.

Andrew Robb, finance spokesman for the Federal Opposition, yesterday said the Federal Government's Clean Energy Finance Corporation would be "a honey pot to every white-shoe salesman imaginable". The remark came as Mr Robb responded to criticism of the opposition's climate change policy. Andrew Richards, manager of corporate affairs for renewable energy firm Pacific Hydro, said Mr Robb was unconvinced by the "science of climate change". Page 1.

Indonesian authorities yesterday took Umar Patek, who was allegedly responsible for the bombing of two Bali nightclubs in 2002 which killed 88 Australians, on a tour of the area as part of a re-enactment of the attack. The exercise appeared not to affect Mr Patek, who is facing the death penalty if found guilty. The alleged terrorist was arrested in Pakistan earlier this year after evading authorities for nine years. Page 2.