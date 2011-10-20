MELBOURNE Oct 21 Compiled for Reuters by Media
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Online job advertising site Seek is set to become one of
the first non-resources firms in Australia to capitalise on
demand in China after announcing an initial public offering for
its Chinese site Zhaopin yesterday. Investment banks Macquarie
Group and Credit Suisse have been appointed lead managers of the
float. The company is expected to be valued at more than US$1
billion when it lists on the American technology stock exchange
Nasdaq. Page 1.
--
A plastic surgeon in Victoria has been awarded A$200,000 in
damages by the state's County Court after it found a real estate
agent deliberately deceived him into thinking a rival bidder for
a neighbouring property had offered A$2.6 million. Chris Moss
and his wife decided to bid A$2.7 million to acquire the house,
only to meet the other bidder afterwards who confided that he
had only offered A$2.1 million. "There're a lot of people who,
if this happened to them, would not be able to take the fight to
the courts," Dr Moss said. Page 1.
--
White goods manufacturer GUD Holdings yesterday
announced it would conduct a review of its pay policies for
executives after 45 percent of shareholders rejected the
company's remuneration report. The vote makes GUD the first
company in Australia to record a protest vote against executive
pay since the introduction of reforms which force companies to
re-elect their boards if more than 25 percent of shareholders
reject its remuneration report two years in a row. Page 1.
--
The leader of the Australian Greens, Bob Brown, yesterday
lambasted the Federal Government over the resignation of
Commonwealth Ombudsman Allan Asher for scripting questions for
Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. "This is a political
assassination of a very decent Australian working in the public
interest . it's a very poor day in Australian politics," Senator
Brown said. Page 3.
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Federal Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig is today expected to
announce reforms to the live-animal export industry that will
see every animal tracked and audited by the end of next year.
Senator Ludwig will extend measures now in place for exports to
Indonesia - brought in following evidence of animal cruelty
earlier this year - to all markets, while the measures will also
apply to sheep and goats for the first time. Page 1.
--
A report on mental health within the Australian Defence
Force (ADF) will be released today, revealing that mental health
issues within the military are "a significant drain on the
capability and resources of the ADF". The study calls for the
introduction of measures to better identify those who require
treatment, including those who have completed their service.
Page 1.
--
Kathryn Campbell, secretary of the Federal Department of
Human Services, yesterday told a Senate estimates committee that
a "laughter yoga" session included in a two-day leadership
program for staff of government agency Centrelink would not be
used again. News of the A$2600 contract with Laughter Works
Australia for a one-session had prompted media criticism. Page
2.
--
Federal Trade Minister Craig Emerson yesterday accused
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott of overturning Liberal Party
policy after reports that Mr Abbott had cast doubt on the
party's commitment to pursuing a free trade agreement with
China. Dr Emerson said Mr Abbott's position was at odds of
former Liberal prime minister John Howard "given he initiated
the free trade negotiations with China in 2005". Page 2
--
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The Energy Users Association, a lobby group representing
energy retailers, yesterday warned that the cost of power could
climb by 20 percent in the first year of the carbon tax's
implementation unless the Government alters the legislation.
The warning came as the secretary of Treasury, Martin Parkinson,
yesterday said department officials could "make a choice with
their feet" if a future Coalition administration decides to
repeal the carbon pricing scheme. Page 1.
--
The headmaster of a private boys' school in the New South
Wales town of Moss Vale is introducing a second recess period
for students designed to emphasise the benefits of physical
play. "For boys to be sitting in a classroom, contained behind
a desk for hours on end, just skilling and drilling that can
help you improve in a test score is not only archaic, it is
cruel," principal John Stewart said. Children from kindergarten
to year 6 are urged to climb trees, build bases, ride
skateboards and bicycles during recess and lunch. Page 1.
--
A former New South Wales Crime Commission investigator
arrested on drug conspiracy charges is believed to be talking to
authorities. The move is a reversal from a promise Mark Standen
reportedly gave to police shortly after his arrest, where he
said, "I've got lots of stories, but I won't use them."
Observers believe Mr Standen may be trying to use information
gained from his time as an officer to reduce the term of his
sentence, which he will receive next month. Page 1.
--
Federal Attorney-General Robert McClelland has confirmed he
would write to the Attorney-General for England and Wales to
persuade him that Australian war icons Harry "Breaker" Morant,
George Witton and Peter Handcock were not given a fair trial.
The move was revealed in a letter written by the
Attorney-General to Jim Unkles, a military lawyer who has pushed
for the cases to be reopened. "If you read between the lines
[Mr McClelland] is satisfied there is a very strong case for
pardons . I'm very, very optimistic," Mr Unkles said. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
An Australian commando commended for saving another
soldier's life in the middle of a firefight with the Taliban
could be prosecuted for overdosing on drugs. The private was
found unconscious on an Australian base, where he was then flown
to Germany in a critical condition. Angus Houston, the chief of
the Defence Force at the time, announced that a suspected opiate
had been discovered in the man's quarters. The incident
prompted drug screenings of Australian special forces, with a
number of soldiers later discharged for taking steroids. Page
1.
--
Federal Environment Minister Tony Burke today will introduce
legislation to prevent the Victorian government from allowing
cattle to graze in the state's Alpine National Park. Legal
observers say the move will stop Victoria from gaining federal
support for its proposed trial to reintroduce cattle into the
park. "I don't expect the Baillieu government to be grateful,
but the truth is we've saved them from themselves," Mr Burke
said yesterday. Page 1.
--
Andrew Robb, finance spokesman for the Federal Opposition,
yesterday said the Federal Government's Clean Energy Finance
Corporation would be "a honey pot to every white-shoe salesman
imaginable". The remark came as Mr Robb responded to criticism
of the opposition's climate change policy. Andrew Richards,
manager of corporate affairs for renewable energy firm Pacific
Hydro, said Mr Robb was unconvinced by the "science of climate
change". Page 1.
--
Indonesian authorities yesterday took Umar Patek, who was
allegedly responsible for the bombing of two Bali nightclubs in
2002 which killed 88 Australians, on a tour of the area as part
of a re-enactment of the attack. The exercise appeared not to
affect Mr Patek, who is facing the death penalty if found
guilty. The alleged terrorist was arrested in Pakistan earlier
this year after evading authorities for nine years. Page 2.
--