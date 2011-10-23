SYDNEY Oct 24 Compiled for Reuters by Media
Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
The wages bill for the public service is to be reduced for
the first time in more than ten years in a bid by the Gillard
government to return the federal budget to surplus by 2013.
Treasurer Wayne Swan and Prime Minister Julia Gillard have
insisted the government will be able to deliver a surplus,
despite lower tax revenues and middle-of-the-road forecasts for
economic growth. Page 1.
--
This week the Commonwealth Business Forum will be used by
Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd to announce a A$30 million program
to encourage mining developments in Africa.
The three-day event will host 1200 delegates and 16 heads of
Government and will act as a lead-in to the Commonwealth Heads
of Government Meeting later this week. Richard Goyder, managing
director of diversified retailer Wesfarmers, said the forum
"should be a phenomenal few days". Page 1.
--
The deterrence division of the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC) has been reduced from 259 staff to
205, a move that one of the corporate regulator's lawyers
believes will result in a 20 percent fall in cases pursued
through the courts.
A leaked internal memo also revealed that members inside the
regulator believed the public could lose faith with the
organisation. "Each referral that is declined on account of
resources means that ASIC is falling short of fulfilling its
role of administering the Corporations Act," the e-mail said.
Page 3.
--
The Reserve Bank of Australia's thinking on whether to lower
interest rates at its November meeting will become clearer after
the publication of consumer price index figures this week.
The central bank indicated at its meeting earlier this month
that it could lower the official cash rate in November if
inflation remains within its target band of 2 percent to 3
percent.
"We expect a 'good' number for underlying inflation on
Wednesday would be 0.5 to 0.6 percent in the September quarter,"
Katie Dean from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said.
Page 3
--
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Mike Quigley, head of NBN Co, the Government entity tasked
with rolling out the national broadband network, yesterday said
he had not had talks "with anybody about an alternative
[broadband] plan at this point in time".
Mr Quigley added that he has also not received a briefing on
the Federal Opposition's broadband policy from shadow
communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull. The Liberal MP
responded by describing the comments as "remarkable". Page 2.
--
The National Financial Services Federation, a lobby group
representing micro-lenders, will today start running newspaper
advertisements against the Government's proposed reforms to
payday lenders. Under the changes to the National Consumer
Credit Protection Act, micro-lenders can only charge a maximum
interest rate of 2 percent a month, while establishment charges
are limited to 10 percent of the loan.
"We don't accept that lenders need to charge interest rates
of 800 percent or more just to get by," a spokesman for Federal
Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said yesterday. Page 2.
--
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is believed to
have personally intervened in the imprisonment of a 14-year-old
Australian teenager imprisoned in Bali.
The move could see the teenager, arrested for possessing 3.6
grams of marijuana earlier this month, avoid a long stint in the
notorious Kerobokan jail. Gusti Gede Putu Atmaja, Bali's chief
prosecutor, yesterday said "we will make this case fast because
he is a very young boy". "I want him to be very safe," Mr Atmaja
added. Page 3.
--
West Australian Fisheries Minister Norman Moore on the
weekend issued the state's first kill order against a shark
following Saturday's fatal attack on a United States man.
Fishery authorities laid bait lines off Rottnest Island near the
attack site but removed them yesterday due to concerns the bait
could attract further sharks to the area. The state has seen
three fatal shark attacks in less than two months. Page 3.
- -
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
The new chief executive of Destination New South Wales, the
tourism body for the state government, has called on people to
stop complaining about their city. "When I was interstate the
great sport was to ask a Sydneysider, 'So how are things up
north or down south?' .
After all the whingeing had stopped, you'd think, 'You're
doing yourselves brand damage'," chief executive Sandra
Chipchase said. Page 1.
--
New South Wales is one of the slowest growing states in
Australia, behind South Australia, Victoria, the Australian
Capital Territory and Western Australia, according to a report.
Stock broker Commonwealth Securities, author of the report,
added that Western Australia was "in a group by itself". The
study comes as a survey by the University of Canberra's National
Centre for Social and Economic Modelling found 850,000
Australian households have little money to pay bills after
meeting rent or mortgage payments. Page 1.
--
Qantas Airways last night rejected rumours the
airline is considering outsourcing its ground-handling
operations, despite the leaking of internal documents from the
carrier claiming that managers had discussed the move. "Qantas
will continue to work with the [Transport Workers Union] and
will continue to have the current arrangements that we have.
There is no plan to outsource - none," Olivia Wirth, head of
corporate affairs at Qantas, said. Page 1.
--
The principal of Sydney Girls High School yesterday said the
"hierarchy of subject choice" which traditionally ranked maths
and science as the most essential subjects for students was
deteriorating.
From next year, students will be able to study modern
history in place of maths, a first for the school. "It's no
longer that if you drop maths you're dumb. It's a matter of
picking the subjects you have a passion for," student Chloe
Saintilan said. Nearly 25 percent of Year 12 students in New
South Wales have elected not to study maths. Page 3.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
Australian Human Rights Commissioner Catherine Branson has
said 31-year-old Indian student Prashant Cherkupalli should
receive A$597,000 in damages from the Australian government due
to his wrongful imprisonment in the Villawood detention centre
for 509 days.
Mr Cherkupalli is now suing the Government in the New South
Wales Supreme Court for compensation. "I was ashamed to tell my
parents. I came here to do something and ended up in prison,"
the student said. Page 1.
--
Federal Government changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule
earlier this year have resulted in less funding for positron
emission tomography (PET) scans, one of the most effective tests
for discovering cancer, doctors say.
Patients with cervical cancer no longer receive government
funding for the scan should their illness restage, while
approximately 50 percent of lymphoma sufferers also no longer
receive funding for the test. "PET often either spares patients
from having futile surgery or radiotherapy," the Peter MacCallum
Cancer Centre said. Page 1.
--
Drinks manufacturer Diageo has said it is "disappointed" at
two legal actions filed against the company in Victoria's
Supreme Court by victims of thalidomide.
The company, which previously distributed the drug created
by German pharmaceutical firm Grunenthal 50 years ago under a
subsidiary, reached a settlement last year with 45 disabled
thalidomide victims. If successful, the claims could result in
the awarding of damages to more than 100 Australians. Page 2.
--
The Cancer Council of Victoria has established a