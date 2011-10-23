SYDNEY Oct 24 Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The wages bill for the public service is to be reduced for the first time in more than ten years in a bid by the Gillard government to return the federal budget to surplus by 2013. Treasurer Wayne Swan and Prime Minister Julia Gillard have insisted the government will be able to deliver a surplus, despite lower tax revenues and middle-of-the-road forecasts for economic growth. Page 1.

This week the Commonwealth Business Forum will be used by Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd to announce a A$30 million program to encourage mining developments in Africa.

The three-day event will host 1200 delegates and 16 heads of Government and will act as a lead-in to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this week. Richard Goyder, managing director of diversified retailer Wesfarmers, said the forum "should be a phenomenal few days". Page 1.

The deterrence division of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has been reduced from 259 staff to 205, a move that one of the corporate regulator's lawyers believes will result in a 20 percent fall in cases pursued through the courts.

A leaked internal memo also revealed that members inside the regulator believed the public could lose faith with the organisation. "Each referral that is declined on account of resources means that ASIC is falling short of fulfilling its role of administering the Corporations Act," the e-mail said. Page 3.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's thinking on whether to lower interest rates at its November meeting will become clearer after the publication of consumer price index figures this week.

The central bank indicated at its meeting earlier this month that it could lower the official cash rate in November if inflation remains within its target band of 2 percent to 3 percent.

"We expect a 'good' number for underlying inflation on Wednesday would be 0.5 to 0.6 percent in the September quarter," Katie Dean from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said. Page 3

Mike Quigley, head of NBN Co, the Government entity tasked with rolling out the national broadband network, yesterday said he had not had talks "with anybody about an alternative [broadband] plan at this point in time".

Mr Quigley added that he has also not received a briefing on the Federal Opposition's broadband policy from shadow communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull. The Liberal MP responded by describing the comments as "remarkable". Page 2.

The National Financial Services Federation, a lobby group representing micro-lenders, will today start running newspaper advertisements against the Government's proposed reforms to payday lenders. Under the changes to the National Consumer Credit Protection Act, micro-lenders can only charge a maximum interest rate of 2 percent a month, while establishment charges are limited to 10 percent of the loan.

"We don't accept that lenders need to charge interest rates of 800 percent or more just to get by," a spokesman for Federal Assistant Treasurer Bill Shorten said yesterday. Page 2.

Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is believed to have personally intervened in the imprisonment of a 14-year-old Australian teenager imprisoned in Bali.

The move could see the teenager, arrested for possessing 3.6 grams of marijuana earlier this month, avoid a long stint in the notorious Kerobokan jail. Gusti Gede Putu Atmaja, Bali's chief prosecutor, yesterday said "we will make this case fast because he is a very young boy". "I want him to be very safe," Mr Atmaja added. Page 3.

West Australian Fisheries Minister Norman Moore on the weekend issued the state's first kill order against a shark following Saturday's fatal attack on a United States man. Fishery authorities laid bait lines off Rottnest Island near the attack site but removed them yesterday due to concerns the bait could attract further sharks to the area. The state has seen three fatal shark attacks in less than two months. Page 3.

The new chief executive of Destination New South Wales, the tourism body for the state government, has called on people to stop complaining about their city. "When I was interstate the great sport was to ask a Sydneysider, 'So how are things up north or down south?' .

After all the whingeing had stopped, you'd think, 'You're doing yourselves brand damage'," chief executive Sandra Chipchase said. Page 1.

New South Wales is one of the slowest growing states in Australia, behind South Australia, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and Western Australia, according to a report. Stock broker Commonwealth Securities, author of the report, added that Western Australia was "in a group by itself". The study comes as a survey by the University of Canberra's National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling found 850,000 Australian households have little money to pay bills after meeting rent or mortgage payments. Page 1.

Qantas Airways last night rejected rumours the airline is considering outsourcing its ground-handling operations, despite the leaking of internal documents from the carrier claiming that managers had discussed the move. "Qantas will continue to work with the [Transport Workers Union] and will continue to have the current arrangements that we have. There is no plan to outsource - none," Olivia Wirth, head of corporate affairs at Qantas, said. Page 1.

The principal of Sydney Girls High School yesterday said the "hierarchy of subject choice" which traditionally ranked maths and science as the most essential subjects for students was deteriorating.

From next year, students will be able to study modern history in place of maths, a first for the school. "It's no longer that if you drop maths you're dumb. It's a matter of picking the subjects you have a passion for," student Chloe Saintilan said. Nearly 25 percent of Year 12 students in New South Wales have elected not to study maths. Page 3.

Australian Human Rights Commissioner Catherine Branson has said 31-year-old Indian student Prashant Cherkupalli should receive A$597,000 in damages from the Australian government due to his wrongful imprisonment in the Villawood detention centre for 509 days.

Mr Cherkupalli is now suing the Government in the New South Wales Supreme Court for compensation. "I was ashamed to tell my parents. I came here to do something and ended up in prison," the student said. Page 1.

Federal Government changes to the Medicare Benefits Schedule earlier this year have resulted in less funding for positron emission tomography (PET) scans, one of the most effective tests for discovering cancer, doctors say.

Patients with cervical cancer no longer receive government funding for the scan should their illness restage, while approximately 50 percent of lymphoma sufferers also no longer receive funding for the test. "PET often either spares patients from having futile surgery or radiotherapy," the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre said. Page 1.

Drinks manufacturer Diageo has said it is "disappointed" at two legal actions filed against the company in Victoria's Supreme Court by victims of thalidomide.

The company, which previously distributed the drug created by German pharmaceutical firm Grunenthal 50 years ago under a subsidiary, reached a settlement last year with 45 disabled thalidomide victims. If successful, the claims could result in the awarding of damages to more than 100 Australians. Page 2.

