THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Federal Government negotiations on the final details of its mining tax could be at risk, with BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Xstrata concerned that the latest draft of the tax's legislation will increase the amount they pay in the early years of its operation. The miners are concerned that Treasury is seeking to set the point at which the tax is applied to increase revenue. However, government sources say there is no intention to go back on commitments to the miners, and the issue is due to the complexity of drafting the laws. Page 1.

Three collateralised debt obligations distributed only in Australia were yesterday close to collapse, which could cost Australian investors up to A$250 million. The synthetic CDOs, made up of portfolios of credit default swaps, are exposed to the United States housing sector, and are common in the investment portfolios of local councils, charities, churches and other middle-market investors. Page 1.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims yesterday warned Australian companies they will need to be able to justify increasing prices upon the introduction of the carbon tax. Mr Sims called for businesses and consumers to be alert to claims regarding the impact of the carbon tax, saying there was a risk heated political claims could make consumers more accepting of price rises than usual. Page 3.

Qantas Airways is reported to be nearing an agreement with the Transport Workers Union, which represents baggage handling, refuelling and catering workers, after making an offer on Friday that was further discussed over the weekend. The airline and union have been in dispute over issues of pay increases and job security. Qantas is also in dispute with its long-haul pilots and licensed engineers over job security issues. Page 3.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Sydney-based cosmetic surgeon Adrianna Scheibner is under investigation by the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission on allegations of disfiguring patients, fabricating records and misusing drugs. Dr Scheibner was investigated over similar allegations in California in 1997 before an application to renew her United States medical licence was rejected in 2003. Page 1.

Prominent environmentalist Tim Flannery yesterday addressed the New South Wales Minerals Council environment and community conference, giving his support to the mining industry as "utterly necessary" to modern society. Professor Flannery said the current surge in opposition to coal-seam gas exploration was being driven by the "worst performers" in the industry, and called for improved regulation of the sector. Page 1.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard yesterday rejected calls for the Government to reconsider its ban on uranium exports to India due to it being a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. "We do not have a policy that is particular about India but we do have a policy about the nuclear proliferation treaty," Ms Gillard said. Trade Minister Craig Emerson rejected suggestions the issue was damaging relations between Australia and India. Page 2.

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) is attempting to "fast-track" a collective agreement at Rio Tinto Alcan's Bell Bay smelter in Tasmania before the operation is sold off by Rio as part of a wider sale of aluminium assets. AWU national secretary Paul Howes said the agreement would guarantee workers' entitlements were protected and that proper redundancy arrangements were in place prior to the sale. Page 2.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

Prime Minister Julia Gillard will today open the Commonwealth Heads of Government business meeting in Perth, using her speech to call for Commonwealth members to maintain pressure on Europe to act decisively in resolving its debt crisis. "While the epicentre of the crisis is Europe, all of us as Commonwealth member nations stand to suffer if the correct response is not forthcoming," Ms Gillard will say. Page 1.

The University of Technology, Sydney, will unveil its indigenous education and employment policy today, which includes mandatory employment positions in all faculties and departments. Professor Michael McDaniel, director of the institution's Jumbunna Indigenous House of Learning, said indigenous education "should hold a status within the university similar to research, teaching and learning". Page 2.

The 14-year-old New South Wales boy arrested for purchasing cannabis in Bali, Indonesia, three weeks ago could return home as soon as next week. The teenager's lawyers say there is legal precedent for avoiding a full court hearing on the charges as he is a minor with a history of drug use. The boy was moved from an Indonesian prison to an immigration centre on Saturday, prompting accusations of double standards in Indonesian media, which noted that nine Indonesian minors remain in the prison. Page 3.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

The Victorian government yesterday agreed to provide the state's police with a 19 percent pay rise over the next four years. The government had pledged to not permit annual rises of more than 2.5 percent for public sector workers unless the extra cost was offset by savings. Victorian Police Minister Peter Ryan yesterday denied the government had buckled to Police Association demands, but would not say whether the deal, which includes average annual pay rises of 4.7 percent, had been offset by savings. Page 1.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal yesterday heard that a Victorian chiropractor, Malcolm Hooper, had taken advantage of a patient with cerebral palsy by selling him hundreds of hours of hyperbaric oxygen treatment. Mr Hooper had claimed the treatment could "promote functional immune responses by correcting hypoxia in damaged tissue structures". The patient was charged more than A$44,000 for the treatments between September 2007 and May 2008. Page 3.

Victoria's Office of Police Integrity (OPI) has become involved in an investigation into revelations this month that some senior police investigators have never legally sworn affidavits. A County Court judge last week ruled that evidence obtained from an invalid affidavit was inadmissible to a trial. OPI director Michael Strong yesterday said: "The priority at this stage must be to determine the extent of the problem." Page 3.

The organisers of Occupy Melbourne, the protest group forcibly evicted from City Square on Friday, say they are considering ways to protest the arrival of Queen Elisabeth II in Melbourne tomorrow. "The Queen is part of the 1 percent that highlights the disparity between the haves and have-nots in this democratic nation of ours," a spokesperson said yesterday. Page 3.