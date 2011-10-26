Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
--The Federal Government's business tax working group will
today be briefed by Treasury on options for allowing Australian
businesses to more easily restructure and use tax losses to
increase cash flows. However, relaxing the tax loss rules would
incur a major cost to the government, and members of the working
group say there are limited options for funding such a change
from business tax concessions already in place. Page 1.
--The Australian government's refusal to lift a ban on
uranium exports to countries that have not signed the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty could lead to a diplomatic dispute with
India, according to business leaders and diplomats. Indian
diplomat Mohan Kaul yesterday said: "Given the geopolitical
situation and given the possibility of growing business
relationships between Australia and India, I think India expects
much more attention to its demands from Australia." Page 1.
--New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday told an
American Chamber of Commerce lunch in Sydney that the state
government would soon present its first submission to
Infrastructure Australia seeking federal funds for a range of
projects. Mr O'Farrell said the submission would highlight
proposed projects including the north-west rail link, extensions
and upgrades to motorways, and road links to Port Botany. Pg 4.
--David Murray, chairman of the Federal Government's Future
Fund, yesterday said he was optimistic that European leaders
would put in place an effective solution to the region's debt
crisis. Mr Murray said a resolution to the crisis was dependent
on two things - that the Greek budget is made sustainable, and
that "there is not an immediate outbreak of contagion amongst
the European banks". Page 7.
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
--Revelations that broadcaster Nine Network had planned a
co-ordinated campaign against gambling reforms during live rugby
league broadcasts have led to accusations by federal independent
MP Andrew Wilkie that the company has breached its licence
conditions. The plan was discussed in a letter by Nine's
national managing director Jeffrey Browne two months before two
on-air commentators criticised the proposed poker machine
reforms during a live broadcast. Page 1.
--James Packer, owner of casino operator Crown Ltd ,
will today launch an attack on Federal Government reforms aimed
at reducing problem gambling. Mr Packer claims the move to
introduce mandatory precommitment technology on poker machines
will lead to job losses and not help problem gamblers.
Addressing Crown's annual meeting, Mr Packer will describe the
reforms as "an unproven and untried indiscriminate approach
which adversely impacts on recreational players". Pg 1.
--Australian Property Monitors yesterday released its
September quarter report on Australian house prices, finding the
national median house price fell for the fifth consecutive
quarter. Brisbane has suffered the largest fall over the past
12 months, with prices down 6.7 percent to make it the cheapest
mainland capital city. Capital city house prices nationally
were down 0.6 percent for the quarter and 1 percent for the
year. Page 2.
--The West Australian Supreme Court yesterday ordered
building materials company James Hardie to pay A$2.068
million in compensation to a man who as a child played with
asbestos dumped by the company at an orphanage, leading to him
contracting the cancer mesothelioma. The court had heard that
the company was advised as early as 1971 that it was "unwise" to
dump the material at the site, where the man played as a child
in 1972 and 1973. Page 3.
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
--Fears that violence may break out at Qantas Airways'
annual shareholder meeting tomorrow has led to police
and extra security being assigned to keep the peace between
management and unions. Hundreds of Qantas shareholders will be
subjected to metal detectors and security screens at the
University of New South Wales venue. Three weeks ago Qantas
revealed that death threats had been made to its chief
executive, Alan Joyce. Page 1.
--The Gillard government's struggle to push the mining
profits tax and poker machine reforms through parliament may
gain a helping hand from Liberal backbencher Mal Washer, who
yesterday said the mining tax could help correct Australia's
"two-speed economy", while he has sought more information on
poker machine pre-commitment. However, faced with backbench
opposition to the gambling reforms, Labor is reportedly
preparing a fallback position on problem gambling. Page 1.
--The Pharmacy Guild is under attack over another
controversial scheme involving pharmacist members. The
controversy is over a weight loss program operated by
Melbourne-based testing company, MyGene, where a dietitian uses
pharmacy space to take genetic tests at a A$1600 cost to
patients. The scheme is mostly offered in Victoria and also
involves dietitian-led weight sessions in pharmacies. The Guild
recently abandoned an agreement with complementary medicine
company Blackmores. Page 2.
--The first detailed research examining the cost and value
of Sydney's nightlife has found the night-time economy is worth
$A15 billion a year. However, the City of Sydney research also
shows that the prevalence of people under the influence of
alcohol deters families and older people from venturing into the
city at night. City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said,
"Managing Sydney on Friday and Saturday night is like managing
New Year's Eve twice a weekend, every weekend". Page 5.
THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)
-- A 27-year-old Tamil asylum seeker who had been held in
detention for more than two years committed suicide at the
Villawood detention centre on Tuesday night. Immigration
Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said Jayasakan Jayrathana had
been found to be a refugee in August, but the Australian
Security Intelligence Organisation had provided advice to the
government that his release on community detention "was not
appropriate". Page 1.
--An investigation into the death of an Australian soldier
in Afghanistan last year has found the patrol Private Nathan
Bewes died on was justified even though soldiers had argued
against it. Private Bewes was killed instantly by an improvised
explosive device when crossing a track parallel to an aqueduct.
The Defence inquiry found there had been sufficient combat
support and that Private Bewes had been wearing approved body
armour. Page 2.
--Motorbike rider John Busuttil, 29, who was charged with
riding a Suzuki 1000cc motorbike at 149 kilometres an hour in
Sydney's Royal National Park in May 2010, had his A$1800
speeding fine, conviction and six-month driving disqualification
tossed out of Sydney's District Court yesterday. While the
highway patrol officer used a LIDAR gun, the radar inside the
patrol car recorded the bike speed at 76 kilometres per hour.
Mr Busuttil and his barrister father Joseph Busuttil spent over
A$60,000 to have the case quashed. Page 3.
--Supporters of the Gillard government's poker machine
reforms yesterday slammed Tony Abbott's plan to rescind them,
calling his actions uninformed. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie
said Mr Abbott's belief that the reforms were ineffective did
not take into account that the new rules were based on research
by the Productivity Commission. Elsewhere, evidence emerged
yesterday that Nine Network's on-air criticism of the reforms
during rugby league broadcasts had been planned from as early as
July. Page 7.