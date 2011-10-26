Compiled for Reuters by Media Monitors. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

--The Federal Government's business tax working group will today be briefed by Treasury on options for allowing Australian businesses to more easily restructure and use tax losses to increase cash flows. However, relaxing the tax loss rules would incur a major cost to the government, and members of the working group say there are limited options for funding such a change from business tax concessions already in place. Page 1.

--The Australian government's refusal to lift a ban on uranium exports to countries that have not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty could lead to a diplomatic dispute with India, according to business leaders and diplomats. Indian diplomat Mohan Kaul yesterday said: "Given the geopolitical situation and given the possibility of growing business relationships between Australia and India, I think India expects much more attention to its demands from Australia." Page 1.

--New South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell yesterday told an American Chamber of Commerce lunch in Sydney that the state government would soon present its first submission to Infrastructure Australia seeking federal funds for a range of projects. Mr O'Farrell said the submission would highlight proposed projects including the north-west rail link, extensions and upgrades to motorways, and road links to Port Botany. Pg 4.

--David Murray, chairman of the Federal Government's Future Fund, yesterday said he was optimistic that European leaders would put in place an effective solution to the region's debt crisis. Mr Murray said a resolution to the crisis was dependent on two things - that the Greek budget is made sustainable, and that "there is not an immediate outbreak of contagion amongst the European banks". Page 7.

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

--Revelations that broadcaster Nine Network had planned a co-ordinated campaign against gambling reforms during live rugby league broadcasts have led to accusations by federal independent MP Andrew Wilkie that the company has breached its licence conditions. The plan was discussed in a letter by Nine's national managing director Jeffrey Browne two months before two on-air commentators criticised the proposed poker machine reforms during a live broadcast. Page 1.

--James Packer, owner of casino operator Crown Ltd , will today launch an attack on Federal Government reforms aimed at reducing problem gambling. Mr Packer claims the move to introduce mandatory precommitment technology on poker machines will lead to job losses and not help problem gamblers. Addressing Crown's annual meeting, Mr Packer will describe the reforms as "an unproven and untried indiscriminate approach which adversely impacts on recreational players". Pg 1.

--Australian Property Monitors yesterday released its September quarter report on Australian house prices, finding the national median house price fell for the fifth consecutive quarter. Brisbane has suffered the largest fall over the past 12 months, with prices down 6.7 percent to make it the cheapest mainland capital city. Capital city house prices nationally were down 0.6 percent for the quarter and 1 percent for the year. Page 2.

--The West Australian Supreme Court yesterday ordered building materials company James Hardie to pay A$2.068 million in compensation to a man who as a child played with asbestos dumped by the company at an orphanage, leading to him contracting the cancer mesothelioma. The court had heard that the company was advised as early as 1971 that it was "unwise" to dump the material at the site, where the man played as a child in 1972 and 1973. Page 3.

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

--Fears that violence may break out at Qantas Airways' annual shareholder meeting tomorrow has led to police and extra security being assigned to keep the peace between management and unions. Hundreds of Qantas shareholders will be subjected to metal detectors and security screens at the University of New South Wales venue. Three weeks ago Qantas revealed that death threats had been made to its chief executive, Alan Joyce. Page 1.

--The Gillard government's struggle to push the mining profits tax and poker machine reforms through parliament may gain a helping hand from Liberal backbencher Mal Washer, who yesterday said the mining tax could help correct Australia's "two-speed economy", while he has sought more information on poker machine pre-commitment. However, faced with backbench opposition to the gambling reforms, Labor is reportedly preparing a fallback position on problem gambling. Page 1.

--The Pharmacy Guild is under attack over another controversial scheme involving pharmacist members. The controversy is over a weight loss program operated by Melbourne-based testing company, MyGene, where a dietitian uses pharmacy space to take genetic tests at a A$1600 cost to patients. The scheme is mostly offered in Victoria and also involves dietitian-led weight sessions in pharmacies. The Guild recently abandoned an agreement with complementary medicine company Blackmores. Page 2.

--The first detailed research examining the cost and value of Sydney's nightlife has found the night-time economy is worth $A15 billion a year. However, the City of Sydney research also shows that the prevalence of people under the influence of alcohol deters families and older people from venturing into the city at night. City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, "Managing Sydney on Friday and Saturday night is like managing New Year's Eve twice a weekend, every weekend". Page 5.

THE AGE (www.theage.com.au)

-- A 27-year-old Tamil asylum seeker who had been held in detention for more than two years committed suicide at the Villawood detention centre on Tuesday night. Immigration Minister Chris Bowen yesterday said Jayasakan Jayrathana had been found to be a refugee in August, but the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had provided advice to the government that his release on community detention "was not appropriate". Page 1.

--An investigation into the death of an Australian soldier in Afghanistan last year has found the patrol Private Nathan Bewes died on was justified even though soldiers had argued against it. Private Bewes was killed instantly by an improvised explosive device when crossing a track parallel to an aqueduct. The Defence inquiry found there had been sufficient combat support and that Private Bewes had been wearing approved body armour. Page 2.

--Motorbike rider John Busuttil, 29, who was charged with riding a Suzuki 1000cc motorbike at 149 kilometres an hour in Sydney's Royal National Park in May 2010, had his A$1800 speeding fine, conviction and six-month driving disqualification tossed out of Sydney's District Court yesterday. While the highway patrol officer used a LIDAR gun, the radar inside the patrol car recorded the bike speed at 76 kilometres per hour. Mr Busuttil and his barrister father Joseph Busuttil spent over A$60,000 to have the case quashed. Page 3.

